U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,910.21
    +690.19 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action - REKR, NVMM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), (NASDAQ: NVMM) between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Rekor securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Rekor class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2112.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rekor's automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology and uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED") related business are outclassed by global competitors with established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, among other things, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR and UVED related business prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Rekor class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2112.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-respected-investor-counsel-encourages-rekor-systems-inc-fka-novume-solutions-inc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-august-30-deadline-in-securities-class-action--rekr-nvmm-301355287.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Banks have relied on the Fair Isaac, or FICO, credit score system for decades to determine whether a customer would be able to pay back a loan or not. It is a rigid system that makes it difficult for those with little or no credit history or to get approved for loans, even if they can pay them back. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to make lending decisions by utilizing many data points that a FICO score doesn't account for, giving lenders using Upstart's technology a more complete picture of a potential borrower's ability to pay.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in August

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has made buying stocks easy and accessible for millions of new investors. Users of the company's commission-free trading platform have earned a reputation for engaging in short-term trading, risky options plays, and volatile meme stock candidates including AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop, but they are also heavily invested in some more traditional, blue-chip names. Retail investors have emerged as a powerful force in today's stock market, and some companies favored by Robinhood investors will likely go on to deliver fantastic performance.

  • Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Presenting on this morning's call, we have Zach George, chief executive officer; Jim Keough, chief financial officer; and Andrew Stordeur, president and chief operating officer. Before we start, I'd like to remind investors that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions could constitute forward-looking statements.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • If you’re nervous about the stock market at record highs, consider these five companies that are loved by the smart money

    Company insiders and professional investors are buying shares of Alibaba, Chegg and Activision Blizzard, among others.

  • Why Micron Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    The chipmaker has had a rough week as the global semiconductor shortage weighs on investor sentiment and analysts warn of challenges ahead.

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • Crypto is reshaping the world economy, 50 years after Nixon ended the dollar’s peg to gold. Here’s how some are playing it

    Is the global economy steering toward a Bretton Woods for the digital-currency age? Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of what has been described as the dropping of a “monetary bombshell” on the world financial system, when President Richard Nixon announced that the U.S. dollar would no longer be pegged to gold (GC00) effectively yanking America out of an international currency regime established by the Bretton Woods agreement. The international monetary system was forged in the 1940s amid the fight against fascism and global economic instability.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Here's Why Tattooed Chef Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) tanked on Friday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. One of the primary drivers during the quarter was the company's increased product distribution. It seems like Tattooed Chef stock is dropping today because of the guidance offered by management.

  • Why ContextLogic Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) dropped 19.8% on Friday after the e-commerce platform reported disappointing second-quarter results. ContextLogic's revenue fell 6% year over year to $656 million. The downturn was driven by a 32% plunge in ContextLogic's core marketplace revenue.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • Yardeni Says ‘Roaring 2020s’ to Continue, and Stock Bulls Agree

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market.“Earnings have been on fire,” Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said on Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance Thursday. “My bullishness is based on my perception that there’s no recession ahead, there’s no credit crunch ahead, and there’s still higher earnings ahead.”With a

  • Airline Stocks Have Been Turbulent. Here Are 3 That Can Soar

    The airline industry can't seem to navigate away from trouble right now. Stocks plunged last year as the pandemic hit, with investors rightfully concluding that COVID-19 would crimp travel demand and send airlines into the red. Spirit Airlines is the latest to be making headlines for mass flight cancellations, but issues have plagued carriers including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) at various points this summer.

  • Wall Street Is the Most Bullish on Stocks in Almost Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been two decades since Wall Street analysts were this upbeat.About 56% of all recommendations on S&P 500 firms are listed as buys, the most since 2002. It’s one more data point that shows the extent of the euphoria sweeping markets after a blockbuster earnings season.While analysts are historically a bullish bunch, they’re turning even more optimistic in the face of relentless stock-market gains and corporate earnings that topped even the highest expectations. For all the con