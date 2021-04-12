U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.99
    -0.81 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.40
    -55.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,850.00
    -50.19 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.78
    -9.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.77
    +0.07 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    -0.2700 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,026.93
    +231.89 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,288.55
    -6.03 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.12
    -26.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,538.73
    -229.33 (-0.77%)
     

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Repro Med Systems, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KRMD

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 25, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Repro securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Repro class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2068.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 25, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, Repro’s net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Repro’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Repro class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2068.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


  • European Stocks Pause Record Rally as Focus Shifts to Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks retreated from a record high as investors eyed the upcoming earnings season for signs of the strength of economic growth, while M&A news supported individual shares.The Stoxx 600 Index closed down 0.5% in London, with the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index falling 0.4%, even as lockdown measures eased in England. Technology, travel and miners were among the biggest decliners.Deals were in focus, with Suez SA up 7.7% and Veolia Environnement SA gaining 9.7% after agreeing to acquire its rival, ending a bitter takeover battle. DiaSorin SpA was also a standout, jumping 9.6% after agreeing to buy Covid-19 test maker Luminex Corp. for about $1.8 billion.European stocks have made fresh headway in April, touching a series of record highs as investors bet on an economic recovery, for which the upcoming earnings season will prove to be a crucial test. At the same time, investors are mulling whether the relatively slow vaccine push in continental Europe and prolonged lockdowns risk becoming an obstacle for the market rally.Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said the timetable for the vaccine rollout in Europe is still good, and the region’s stocks are starting to price in an inflection point in the second half.“I’ve felt that the weather makes a big difference with this virus and the kind of activities we can continue with and how much economic movement there can be,” Redha said by phone. “As long as we can get our act together and hit targets before next winter, I think that we’re going to be okay.”Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. were also positive on the prospects for European equities, raising their 12-month target for the Stoxx 600 Index to 470 from 450 points, implying 7.5% of upside from Friday’s close, citing an accelerating vaccine rollout and confidence in better growth.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S dollar faces headwinds in a U.S Fed dovish stance

    The greenback began the first trading session of the week on a strong footing but remained close to its yearly lows thanks to the plunging value in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Microsoft makes $20bn bet on speech AI firm Nuance

    The US tech giant is buying artificial intelligence firm Nuance, best known for developing Apple's Siri.

  • After sanctions, Huawei turning to businesses less reliant on high-end U.S. tech

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority with a push to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure.

  • Abu Dhabi Oil Giant Adnoc Considers Drilling, Fertilizer IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is accelerating plans to sell shares in some oil and gas businesses as the government seeks to deepen its financial markets and diversify its sources of funding.The state energy company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., is considering initial public offerings of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The deals could raise more than $1 billion each, according to the people.Petrostates in the Persian Gulf are trying to bolster their economies after they were hit last year by coronavirus lockdowns and the crash in oil prices. They also want to diversify from fossil fuels by using money raised from their oil assets to invest in other industries.Deliberations on the potential listings are ongoing and no final decisions have been made. Adnoc may retain the businesses or look at other ways of monetizing them, the people said.Both Adnoc Drilling and Fertiglobe, a venture with Amsterdam-based OCI NV, are based in Abu Dhabi. OCI confirmed that it and Adnoc are considering an IPO of Fertiglobe. Adnoc declined to comment.$20 Billion DriveIn recent years, international and local funds have invested more than $20 billion in Adnoc assets such as pipelines and property. Last June, the company sold leasing rights over natural-gas pipelines to a consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., in a deal worth $10.1 billion.Still, its sole IPO to date was the listing of its fuel-retailing unit, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for Distribution PJSC, in 2017.Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates and holds most of the country’s crude deposits. The UAE is the third biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.Neighboring Saudi Arabia -- the world’s biggest oil exporter -- has a similar strategy. It raised almost $30 billion from the IPO of state energy firm Saudi Aramco in late 2019. Last week, Aramco announced it was selling leasing rights in pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by U.S. investor EIG Global Energy Partners LLC.Reuters earlier reported the potential Adnoc IPOs.(Updates with OCI comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Business Sentiment Jumps to Third-Highest Ever in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Business sentiment rose to near record levels at the start of 2021 on an improving outlook for both domestic and foreign demand, according to the Bank of Canada.The results its latest quarterly survey of executives show business conditions continuing to improve, with many firms no longer worried about pandemic uncertainty. Managers reported stronger sales outlooks, investment intentions and accelerating inflation expectations, though they indicated capacity constraints were slightly weaker at about historical averages. The central bank also highlighted, as it has been doing throughout the recovery, the unevenness of the rebound.The Bank of Canada’s composite gauge of sentiment rose to 2.9 in the first quarter, the highest since 2018 and the third highest score in data going back to 2003. That’s up from 1.3 in the fourth quarter and a decade-low of -6.9 at the height of the pandemic last year. The indicator hit a record of 3.0 in the second quarter of 2018.“Firms reported less uncertainty related to the Covid‑19 pandemic and strengthening demand from weak levels,” the central bank said in its summary of the findings. “Still, the recovery remains uneven, with firms tied to high-contact services facing ongoing challenges.”The results of the survey will only fuel expectations the Bank of Canada will start tightening its aggressive monetary policy stance as early as its April 21 policy decision, when it could begin slowing the pace of its government bond purchases. Separately, the central bank issued its quarterly survey of consumers that also found spending expectations at a record.The interviews in the Bank of Canada business outlook survey were conducted from mid-February to early March, before new economy-wide restrictions were imposed amid a third wave of Covid-19 cases. The data, though, do show signs businesses are adapting to containment measures, including a greater capacity for online sales, according to the central bank.Other HighlightsNearly two-thirds of firms indicate sales have reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levelsStill, some businesses in high-contact sectors are hurting. One‑fifth of managers said they don’t expect sales to return to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 months60% of firms reported improving indicators of future sales, up from 41% at the end of last yearInvestment intentions are at record highs with 59% of managers saying they plan higher spending on machinery and equipment over the next 12 months.Only 6% of companies see lower employment levels over the next 12 months. 51% expect to increase staff, slightly down from 54% at end of last yearMore than half of firms see inflation at above 2%, the first time it’s past the 50% threshold since 2018The balance of opinion for both input and output price inflation is highest on record(Updates with consumer survey results in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase’s CEO got paid three times Goldman’s CEO in 2020—and other pre-IPO surprises

    It’s good to the be the top dog at Coinbase—better than it is to be the chief of JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs, if CEO Brian Armstrong’s total pay is anything to go by. The direct listing won’t raise any money, which is fine because Coinbase doesn’t need any: The exchange has more than a $1 billion on its balance sheet and raked in about $1.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year. How much does Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong get paid?

  • Stocks Drop From Record Highs; Yields Edge Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks slipped from record highs while investors weighed the start of corporate earnings season and an influx of bond supply that loom as speedbumps to a roaring rally.Intel Corp. led tech shares lower after Nvidia Corp. said it’s offering the company’s first server microprocessors, extending a push into Intel’s most lucrative market. The S&P 500 dipped into negative territory in the wake of a third straight week of gains for the benchmark index. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index weakened.Yields were mostly higher as the U.S. Treasury auctioned three- and 10-year notes at slightly lower demand than the previous sales of the securities. The government will offer 30-year bonds tomorrow.“We’re just kind of digesting,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “This quiet period is just everyone digesting the first quarter and all of the news coming out of Washington about fiscal policy and monetary policy.”While the U.S. recovery is accelerating, parts of Europe and South America are beset by rising Covid-19 cases and troubled vaccination rollouts. The rotation toward cyclical and small-cap stocks appears to have stalled as well, prompting worry about the strength of the U.S. economic comeback at the start of earnings season.At the same time, massive government spending and central-bank stimulus could stoke excessive inflation. In an interview aired Sunday with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to provide reassurance that any surge in price pressures won’t last.“Investors are concerned about the impact the proposed infrastructure bill will have on corporate profits,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “If the corporate tax rate goes up by one-third from 21% to 28% then that will be a significant hit to earnings.”Elsewhere, oil rose with the dollar little changed. Bitcoin neared an all-time high before a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.U.S. officials and company executives are due to discuss the global shortage of computer chips on Monday.The U.S. releases inflation data Tuesday.Chinese trade data are scheduled for Tuesday.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks - SonntagsZeitung

    The head of Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse over risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds liked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Sunday. Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on an unspecified date, the paper reported, citing information it had obtained. FINMA declined to comment.

  • Watch U.S. Inflation for Hidden Price Momentum: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of U.S. economic reports this week may signal the underlying strength of growth and inflation pressures as the country’s thaw from the coronavirus crisis begins to spread.One of the most-watched reports will be the consumer price index, with March data likely to show a heady acceleration from last year’s pandemic conditions. Economists may zero in on the monthly change to gauge momentum however, with a 0.5% gain forecast.Investors are watching such figures to determine the odds of elevated price pressures becoming self-sustaining, amid possible supply-chain constraints, massive fiscal and monetary stimulus and pent-up consumer demand.The March retail sales report will likely bear out that demand theme, which has prompted economists to raise growth forecasts for this year. Their median estimate calls for a 5.5% increase in purchases after a winter weather-depressed February.Meantime, industrial production at the nation’s factories, mines and utilities is projected to rebound strongly, led by robust manufacturing. Factory production is forecast to rise 4%. While lean inventories and solid demand are bolstering order books at manufacturers, materials shortages, elevated input prices and shipping delays are complicating production efforts.At week’s end, the government will issue its housing starts report for March, which may have rebounded from February when winter storms delayed construction efforts. While home sales have shown signs of leveling off, builder backlogs remain hefty.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Narrow pockets of elevated demand and localized supply-chain disruptions will create price spikes in a limited subset of categories. However, the more dominant factor containing inflation will come from excess labor slack and the resulting absence of rising wage pressures.”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, a slew of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials are scheduled to speak before the two central banks’ quiet periods set in and the World Trade Organization holds a meeting with vaccine makers on export restrictions. Turkey watchers will be keeping a close eye on the interest-rate decision on Thursday.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching a phalanx of Fed speakers this week before they enter a pre-meeting quiet period. Chair Jerome Powell addresses the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday, and at least seven of his colleagues are scheduled to make appearances. The Fed’s Beige Book -- a collection of economic and business activity assessments within each of the central bank’s 12 regions -- is also due.In Canada, the quarterly business sentiment survey will be the central bank’s last data point before its April 21 decision.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaChina’s trade data on Tuesday is set to show another surge in both exports and imports in March from a year earlier, when Covid-restrictions were still curbing commerce. On Friday, industrial production, retail sales and investment data for the same month and GDP figures for the first quarter are all projected to race higher for the same reason.Central banks in New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea all have meetings, with no changes to their main policy settings expected, according to early survey responses from economists.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaData in coming days will start hinting at how the region fared in the first quarter at a time of renewed lockdowns and varying efforts at vaccinations.In the U.K., gross domestic product probably rose in February, but by too small a quantum to cancel out the 2.9% drop recorded in the previous month. Meanwhile euro-zone industrial production is likely to show a decline in February, with data from national statistics offices so far pointing to a pullback in the sector.The coming week offers ECB policy makers a final chance to air views before a quiet period begins preceding their April 22 meeting. President Christine Lagarde will be among a line-up of speakers scheduled for the coming days. Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said in an interview published Sunday that two years of euro-area economic expansion may have been permanently lost.Elsewhere in Europe, Serbia’s central bank will probably keep its interest rate unchanged, while monetary officials in Ukraine may continue tightening policy as inflation surges and a deal with the International Monetary Fund remains far away.In Turkey, the new central bank governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, is expected to hold the benchmark rate at 19% at his first monetary-policy meeting on Thursday. He’s been fighting to win over investors with a commitment to tight monetary policy after his predecessor was fired following a 200 basis-point increase last month.Uganda may hold its key rate for a fifth straight meeting on Wednesday and the same day, the Bank of Namibia will probably leave its rate unchanged too after its neighbor South Africa held in March. Namibia’s benchmark is 25 basis points higher than South Africa’s, helping to protect the country’s reserves and currency peg.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaThe faltering nature of recoveries in Colombia and Brazil should be laid bare by their February retail sales reports as the former again imposed restrictions to contain the virus while the latter’s national health crisis has deepened.Jobs reports in Mexico, Brazil and Peru can also be expected to underscore the damage inflicted by the pandemic. Millions of workers in the region’s two largest economies remain sidelined while the labor market in Peru’s capital, the megacity of Lima, is off last year’s lows but still far removed from pre-pandemic form.Argentina posts its March consumer prices report Thursday. Annual inflation is over 40% and some forecasts see 50% before year-end as midterm elections and stalled talks with the IMF on a $45 billion loan restructuring may serve to discourage fiscal restraint.A number of the region’s smaller economies join Brazil and Peru in reporting trade figures in the coming week. Taken as a whole, Latin America’s bigger economies saw a surge in trade surpluses in 2020 as the pandemic’s demand shock curbed imports.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Didi Chuxing Has Filed Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top ride-hailing startups are pushing ahead with listing plans, as they seek to take advantage of a boom in equity offerings to fund expansion in everything from food delivery to autonomous driving.Beijing-based Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering that could raise several billion dollars, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Its Southeast Asian peer Grab Holdings Inc. aims to announce a merger with a blank-check company in the U.S. as soon as this week in a deal valued at more than $34 billion, the people said.These listings pave the way for some of the largest tech debuts globally this year as demand for ride services and ride-sharing jumped after pandemic-induced disruptions in Asia. Didi and Grab are also capitalizing on a rebound in tech stocks as the Nasdaq Composite Index is again charging toward an all-time high.Didi has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley as underwriters for its U.S. listing which could value the company at as much as $70 billion to $100 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is raising $1.5 billion through a revolving loan facility to shore up capital ahead of the share sale, Bloomberg News reported last week.The startup is also exploring a potential dual listing in Hong Kong at a later time, one of the people added.Didi, the Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc., acquired its U.S. rival’s China business in 2016. The SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company is stepping up efforts to grow its presence in strategically important sectors like autonomous driving and technologies like artificial intelligence chips. It has also just raised about $1.5 billion for its on-demand trucking unit earlier this year, Bloomberg News has reported.Separately, Singapore-based Grab has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., the people said. The firms have expressed interest in joining a private investment in public equity offering, or PIPE, to support Grab’s combination with the blank-check company, the people said. BlackRock Inc. is also in talks to participate in the PIPE, which could raise about $4 billion, they added.At a valuation of more than $34 billion, Grab’s deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company.Read more: Grab’s $34 Billion SPAC Deal Puts Southeast Asia Tech on the MapDidi and Grab are set to test investor appetite for the capital-intensive ride-hailing business. Uber, which raised $8.1 billion in an IPO in 2019, saw its share dive in March 2020 as the pandemic led to lockdowns in major cities globally. The stock has since quadrupled and even reached a new high in February this year.Details of Didi and Grab’s listings could still change as deliberations continue, the people said. Representatives for Didi, Grab, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pivotal Week Confronts Emerging Markets at Mercy of U.S. Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- That the immediate fate of emerging markets is likely to be determined by the path of the dollar and Treasury yields is barely in dispute.But what is less clear is which direction the U.S. currency and bond market will take, as investors weigh the competing forces of Covid-19 infections and the prospects of a global economic rebound. Another uncertainty is which developing economies are best-placed to ride the recovery.This week “will continue to be dominated by rate volatility, issuance and Covid resurgence,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital in Dubai. “If rate volatility declines, supply is constrained and the Covid resurgence in places like India is controlled we can go tighter in spreads. Otherwise, I think we will continue to see weakness in fixed income.”Last week’s performance provided plenty of pointers. Emerging-market dollar bonds had their best week since December, while local-currency debt rose by the most in two months, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. Meantime, developing-nation stocks fell 0.6% amid concerns about rising inflation. Even so, a record investment in an exchange-traded fund that buys Chinese internet stocks fueled the 23rd week of inflows to emerging markets, the longest winning streak since 2015. The implied volatility for currencies declined for a second week.Chinese data will take the spotlight this week as a slew of releases including first-quarter gross domestic product will be watched for clues on the strength of its economic recovery. Inflation data from the U.S. and developing economies from India to Russia will also garner scrutiny as investors seek guidance on the path for monetary policy.Turkey’s interest-rate decision on Thursday will be in focus as the new central bank governor seeks to win over investors with a commitment to tight monetary policy after his predecessor was fired last month. The Bank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate, too.On HoldTurkish policy makers will probably keep the benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 19% on Thursday, according to most economists surveyed by BloombergTurkey’s central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said last month markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as AprilThe lira slumped 10% last month after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central bank chiefThe benchmark rate was raised by a larger-than-expected 200 basis points at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor on March 18“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like the new-look central bank to lower interest rates, but market forces will likely delay the delivery of his orders,” with inflation rising and the lira weakening, Bloomberg Economics said in a reportBank of Korea is likely to hold its benchmark rate at 0.5% at its Thursday meeting. In late March Governor Lee Ju-yeol dismissed calls to tighten policy early to tackle rising financial risks, even as he said he expects faster inflation and economic growth this yearSouth Korea is scheduled to announce its unemployment rate for March on Wednesday. Bloomberg Economics forecasts the seasonally-adjusted jobless rate to slide further to 3.8% in March from 4% in the previous monthElection WatchCareer banker Guillermo Lasso won Ecuador’s presidential election runoff after a late surge in the polls, preventing a return to socialism and reassuring bondholders in the default-prone countryLasso has pledged to attract foreign investors and create jobs via policies that help the private sectorThe nation’s recently restructured dollar bonds rallied on Monday as firms turned more bullishPeru is heading to a presidential runoff in June after early results of Sunday’s election showed no candidate getting anywhere close to the threshold needed to win outrightThe sol led losses among emerging-market currencies on Monday as initial results laid bare a politically fragmented nationChina CheckData on Friday is set to show China’s economy accelerated by a record 18.3% in the first three months of 2021, according to the median estimate of analysts surveyed by BloombergBefore that, trade figures are forecast to show a continued export boom while industrial production and retail sales are also expected to jumpThe People’s Bank of China is also seen injecting cash in the banking system via medium-term lending facilities on Thursday as 100 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) of one-year loans come due. Traders will be on the watch for any additional cash injection as liquidity is expected to tighten this quarter due to a surge in local government bond sales and tax payments“Looking ahead to April and May, we expect liquidity to stay on the tight side,” said David Qu, who covers China for Bloomberg Economics. “In our view, the PBOC is trying to avoid fueling financial risks -- without putting a choke on the economy. We think the central bank will need to inject more liquidity into the banking system”What Else to WatchTraders will watch out for further escalation between Russia and Ukraine after Russia warned that growing violence in Ukraine could set off a broader military conflictJPMorgan Chase & Co. moved to market-weight from overweight on the ruble and Russian rates due to escalating geopolitical tensions and asset underperformanceThe ruble was the second-worst performing emerging-market currency last week amid the tensionIndia’s consumer inflation accelerated in March, reinforcing the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates in its monetary policy last weekThe Reserve Bank of India will probably look past the near-term surge however and continue its hold on interest rates, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceIndia’s benchmark 10-year yield fell 15 basis points last week after the RBI announced 1 trillion rupees ($13.4 trillion) of debt purchasesIndustrial production is expected to decline further in February; India will also release trade figures alongside IndonesiaThe Philippines will release February overseas remittances data on ThursdayThe Czech Republic and Poland will report March’s consumer prices data on Tuesday and Thursday, respectivelyThe koruna and the zloty were among the best-performing emerging-market currencies last weekTraders will watch a reading of Peru’s economic activity gauge for February, which is expected to add to evidence that recovering growth lost momentum early in the first quarter, in line with increasing infections and lockdowns, according to Bloomberg EconomicsIn Brazil, investors will be watching for news on the nation’s 2021 budget gridlock, a significant local drivers this monthFebruary retail sales data on Tuesday, and unemployment figures on Friday will offer more information on how rising coronavirus cases has affected the economy.Colombia will post retail sales figures for February on ThursdayThe nation has had to return to lockdowns to fight the spread of Covid-19, which may imply downside risk for March, according to Bloomberg EconomicsBloomberg Economics expects Argentina’s March CPI data to show persistent inflationary pressure, despite price and currency controlsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Durst Refinances NYC Office-Tower Debt With $1.1 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Durst Organization is marketing $1.1 billion in commercial mortgage-backed securities to refinance office buildings at 1133 Sixth Avenue and 114 West 47th Street in midtown Manhattan.Investors were being shopped top-rated securities Monday with yields that could range 98 to 99 basis points over a swap-spread benchmark for 10-year paper. That compares to an 80-basis point range for similar pre-Covid single-asset deals for office buildings in February 2020. A junk-rated tranche may have as much as a 335 basis point spread over benchmark, compared to 240 on a similar pre-Covid deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The offering is the latest of several single-asset commercial mortgage bonds sold this year tied to the financing of urban office buildings. Despite shrinking demand for office space, lower rents, and uncertainty about how remote work will be combined with a physical return of employees to offices, investors have clamored for securitized bonds that offer a little more yield than other asset-backed debt and corporate paper.“Much of the trading in the CMBS office sector occurring now is yield-driven or crossover buyers from the corporate-bond space, given how fully valued corporate credit has become,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “But no, it’s not really a vote of confidence for the return of the office market, because I think it’s too early to have much confidence in a rapid rebound in New York office and commercial property.”The fixed-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities -- underwritten by Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and Wells Fargo & Co. -- will be used to retire approximately $800 million of existing debt, return $283.5 million of equity to the owner and cover closing costs, according to Fitch Ratings. The debt being retired is from a $200 million balance-sheet loan tied to 1133 Sixth and $600 million of an existing credit facility.As of February 2021, the properties were 94.8% leased to 45 diverse tenants, Fitch said, with approximately 53% of the so-called net rentable area leased to investment-grade and credit-worthy tenants or their affiliates. Additionally, approximately 13% of the rentable area is leased by law firms that are part of the AM Law 200, a list of the country’s top-grossing law firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shares in SK Innovation surge after settlement with rival brightens U.S. prospects

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Shares in South Korean auto battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd soared on Monday after it buried the hatchet with LG Energy Solution, freeing up both firms to expand in the United States, where electric cars have become a Biden administration priority. SK Innovation agreed to pay its rival, an LG Chem Ltd unit, 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to drop all litigation in a bitter trade secrets dispute. Its shares rocketed 15% higher while shares of LG Chem also rose, climbing 1%.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Can I afford a house and semi-retirement?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. The costs of homeownership are rising quickly across the country, so you’re not alone in feeling burdened.

  • Rap Icon Nas Could Net $100M When Coinbase Lists on Nasdaq

    Nasir Jones’ QueensBridge Venture Partners invested in 2013. A source familiar with the matter confirmed QueensBridge is still on the Coinbase cap table.

  • Should you buy Coinbase? The valuation is ridiculous, based on this math

    The crypto markets are very young, and we expect many more companies to compete for the profits Coinbase (COIN) enjoys today. As the cryptocurrency market matures, we expect Coinbase’s transaction margins to drop precipitously. The race-to-zero phenomenon that took place in late 2019 with stock trading fees will likely make its way to the crypto trading space.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to ease from record levels; earnings, data in focus

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were set to open lower on Monday after closing at record levels in the previous session, as investors geared up for the start of the earnings season and a key inflation report this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels.

  • Topps Announces MLB NFTs: What Investors And Collectors Should Know

    Topps on Monday unveiled its first non-fungible token plans for Major League Baseball. The move comes after a week after announcing a SPAC merger with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS) to bring the iconic trading card company. What Happened: Topps will debut its first Major League Baseball card NFT collection on April 20. The company will release a series of NFT cars featuring the 2021 Topps Series 1 cards featuring iconic throwback card templates and anniversary sets. This will mark the first time a Topps set will live on the blockchain. Collectors can purchase standard packs that contain six digital cards for $5. The standard packs will be limited to 50,000 copies. There will be 24,090 premium packs released. Each premium pack will contain 45 digital cards and be priced at $100. The digital MLB NFTs will have different rarity levels including a Legendary Limited Edition 1 of 1 Platinum Anniversary parallel that will be randomly inserted into premium packs. "Our MLB blockchain NFT series debut marks a historic moment in the modern evolution of collecting for both traditional and new collectors," said Topps VP & General Manager Tobin Lent. Related Link: WWE Launches Undertaker NFTs With Extra Perks: What Investors And Wrestling Fans Should Know Why It’s Important: Topps is launching the NFTs with a partnership with Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Inc. The pack releases will be similar to NBA Top Shot, which has been one of the most successful NFT series in 2021. Topps has trading card partnerships with MLB, NHL, several soccer leagues and the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Topps previously released NFTs of Garbage Pail Kids and Godzilla. In its investor presentation, Topps said it has a robust pipeline of NFTs coming in 2021. Price Action: Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II are up 2% to $11.10 in premarket trading Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Weekly Recap: 6 Deals, Rumors And Headline NewsExclusive: Gary Vee On Sports Cards Investment Options, What's Ahead For NFTs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Dip in These 3 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise. This is where the chance for strong returns really comes into play. “Buy the Dip” is not a cliché without reason. With this in mind, we scoured the TipRanks database and picked out 3 names which have been heading south recently, specifically ones pinpointed by those in the know as representing a buying opportunity. What’s more, all 3 are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus and projected to rake in at least 70% of gains over the next 12 months. Here are the details. Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Let’s first take a look at Flexion, a pharma company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain. The company has two drugs currently in early-stage clinical trials but one which has already been approved by the FDA; Zilretta is an extended-release corticosteroid for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain. The drug was granted regulatory approval in 2017, and Flexion owns the exclusive worldwide rights. FLXN stock has found 2021 hard going and is down by 30% year-to-date. However, the “recent weakness,” says Northland analyst Carl Byrnes has created a “unique buying opportunity.” Like many biopharmas, Flexion’s marketing efforts took a hit during the height of the pandemic last year, as shutdowns and restrictions impacted its operations. However, Byrnes anticipates Zilretta to exhibit “stellar growth in 2021 and beyond.” “We remain highly confident that the demand for ZILRETTA will continue to strengthen, bolstered by product awareness and positive clinical experiences of both patients and HCP, augmented by improvements in HCP interactions and deferral of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgical procedures,” the analyst said. Byrnes expects Zilretta’s 2021 sales to surge by 45% year-over-year to $125 million, and then increase by a further 50% to $187.5 million the following year. That revenue growth will go hand in hand with massive share appreciation; Byrne’s price target is $35, suggesting upside of ~339% over the next 12 months. Needless to say Byrne’s rating is an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Byrnes’ track record, click here) Barring one lone Hold, all of Byrne’s colleagues agree. With 9 Buys, FLXN stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. While not as optimistic as Byrne’s objective, the $20.22 average price target is still set to yield returns of an impressive 153% within the 12-month time frame. (See FLXN stock analysis on TipRanks) Protara Therapeutics (TARA) Staying in the pharma industry, next up we have Protara. Unlike Flexion, the cancer and rare disease-focused biotech has no therapies approved yet. However, the picture should soon become clear regarding the timing of a BLA (biologics license application) for TARA-002, the company’s investigational cell therapy for a rare pediatric indication - lymphatic malformations (LM). TARA-002 is based on the immunopotentiator OK-432, currently approved as Picibanil in Japan and Taiwan for the treatment of multiple cancer indications as well as LM. Currently, Protara is seeking to get the FDA’s acceptance that TARA-002 is comparable to OK-432. If everything goes according to plan, the company anticipates potential BLA filing in H2:2021 and potential approval in H1:2022. Protara shares have tumbled 40% year-to-date. That said, Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout believes the stock is significantly undervalued. “We estimate risk-adjusted peak sales of ~$170M (75% PoS) in the US alone (biologics exclusivity to 2034-2035),” the 5-star analyst said. “The company has outlined a ‘no additional study scenario’ that estimates a US launch in 2022 and an ‘additional registration study’ scenario that estimates a 2023 launch and we see current levels as a buying opportunity ahead of regulatory clarity on LM.” Furthermore, Tara is expected to submit an IND (investigational new drug) for a Phase 1 trial for TARA-002 in 2H21 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Darout notes 80% (~65K) of all newly diagnosed bladder cancer patients suffer from this specific condition including ~45% “that are high grade with high unmet need.” The company also owns IV Choline, a Phase 3-ready asset, for which the FDA has already granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for IFALD (intestinal failure-associated liver disease). Based on all of the above, Darout rates TARA a Buy and has a $48 price target for the shares. The implication for investors? Upside of a strong 225%. (To watch Darout’s track record, click here) Overall, with 3 recent Buy ratings under its belt, TARA gets a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus view. The stock is backed by an optimistic average price target, too; at $43.67, the shares are anticipated to appreciate by ~198% in the year ahead. (See TARA stock analysis on TipRanks) Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Last but not least is Green Thumb, a leading US cannabis MSO (multi state operator). This Chicago-based company is one of the stalwarts of the rising cannabis sector, boasting the second highest market-cap in the industry and exhibiting impressive growth over the last year. In 2020, revenue increased by 157% from 2019, to reach $556.6 million. That said, despite delivering another excellent quarterly statement in March, and being well-positioned to capitalize on additional states legalizing cannabis, the stock has pulled back recently after the company was hit by a damning Chicago Tribune article. According to Chicago Tribune, the company is being investigated by the fed over "pay to play" payments regarding the procurement of cannabis licenses in Illinois. Countering the claims, GTBIF management said the allegations are unfounded and that there is no factual evidence to support them. Furthermore, the company pointed out it has not even been contacted by the authorities regarding the matter. Who to believe, then? It’s an easy choice, according to Roth Capital’s Scott Fortune. “We believe these tenuous claims create an opportunity to own the best-in-class operator currently off 25% from recent highs,” the 5-atar analyst opined. “In our view, the GTI business and track record of execution is not at risk in terms of the seemingly baseless accusations. We will continue to monitor any new additional incremental evidence potentially surfacing but believe the allegations are unfounded. We believe the upside opportunity remains compelling at these levels.” Going by Fortune’s $45 price target, shares will be changing hands for a 70% premium a year from now. Fortune’s rating remains a Buy. (To watch Fortune’s track record, click here) The negative news has done little to dampen enthusiasm around this stock on Wall Street. The analyst consensus rates GTBIF a Strong Buy, based on a unanimous 12 Buys. The average price target, at $47.71, suggests an upside of 79% over the next 12 months. (See GTBIF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.