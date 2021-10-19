U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,519.63
    +33.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.31
    +198.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.09
    +107.28 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.91
    +8.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.97
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3600
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,949.16
    +2,215.69 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.22
    +17.87 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SAM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Boston Beer securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Boston Beer class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2159.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Boston Beer’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Boston Beer class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2159.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Executive Chairman Ross Anderson Just Bought 66% More Shares In Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA)

    Murray Cod Australia Limited ( ASX:MCA ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the...

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Early Gains

    Gold markets initially rally during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to break above the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA is of course a significant indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to.

  • ProShares Global Investment Strategist on the Public Debut of the First US Bitcoin Futures ETF

    "All About Bitcoin" hosts Christine Lee dives into the historic public debut of ProShares bitcoin futures ETF on the New York Stock Exchange today with ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman and Providence Financial and Insurance Services President & CEO Anthony Saccaro.

  • "We're Going to Retake Control of the Senate," Says Senator Scott

    Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, joined Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu for a wide-ranging discussion on the dangers of inflation to the American consumer, supply chain woes, China's war on technology and retaking contorl the Senate. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • Bankrupt natural gas driller sues to set aside gas-gathering agreement

    Rockdale Marcellus, based in Canonsburg and producing gas in northeastern Pennsylvania, filed for Chapter 11 in September.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Chevron, Enterprise Explore Carbon Storage Business Opportunities

    SAN RAMON, Calif., and HOUSTON /3BL Media/ - Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, and a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced a framework ...

  • Manufacturers compete for Smith & Wesson workers ahead of HQ move

    The lack of new machinists and other skilled workers in highly technical manufacturing trades has been an issue for decades. Smith & Wesson's planned move from Springfield to Tennessee is being seen as an opportunity by come companies.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • China’s Curbs on Fertilizer Exports to Worsen Global Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are imposing new hurdles for fertilizer exporters amid growing concerns over surging power prices and food production, a move that could worsen a global price shock and food inflation.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Southwest Reportedly Won’t Put Unvaccinated Workers on Unpaid Leave

    The airline previously planned to put workers requesting exemptions to the Covid-19 vaccine on unpaid leave until their cases were reviewed.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • Activision Blizzard fires 20 employees following harassment claims - FT

    The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Earlier in September, Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Is Walmart stock on sale?

    Wall Street is starting to kick the tires on Walmart's stock. Here's the latest hot call.