U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,075.38
    +530.46 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COIN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 2021 offering (the “Offering”), of the important September 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Coinbase securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Offering you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com



Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that...

  • A Tesla Bull Explains the Risks—and Where Cathie Wood Could Be Wrong

    Gary Black, managing partner and CIO of investment advisor the Future Fund, talked with Barron's about one of his largest holdings: Tesla.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • General Electric Is a Screaming Buy if It Falls to $96

    It’s been a while since I last wrote about General Electric (NYSE:GE) and GE stock. So long, in fact, that the industrial conglomerate now trades near $100. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com When I wrote about GE in late April, it was only trading around $13. To get that kind of liftoff, it must have reinvented the lightbulb or something. Just kidding. I’m fully aware of the company’s recent 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which GE shareholders approved at the annual meeting in May. Inv

  • Why retirees are better off safe than sorry

    Conducted last fall, the EBRI surveyed 2,000 retirees between the ages of 62 and 75 with less than $1 million in retirement assets. One of the numerous questions on the survey asked retirees to rate their level of satisfaction with retirement life. The ability to correlate their answers with retirement assets traces to how the EBRI sliced and diced their sample.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 7 Materials Stocks Ready to Supply the Infrastructure Boom

    The U.S. is pulling out all the stops to modernize its infrastructure. While that word doesn’t inspire a lot of excitement for most investors, it’s a very enticing prospect on the whole. It means all of the things we rely on to conduct the fundamental business of living our lives will get an upgrade. The magnitude of this is hard to grasp. For example, the U.S. power grid is so old, Thomas Edison (or Nikola Tesla) would find it familiar. The U.S. interstate highway system was designed in the 195

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Still Doesn't Touch its Cash Reserves to Reduce the Debt

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) looks to be gunning for new highs, as the company reported a Q2 earnings rise of 21%. The company keeps cash reserves at US$144b, although it carries US$113.1b of debt on its books. Today we will examine the balance sheet and offer a theory on why the company keeps raising cash and debt simultaneously.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Billionaires like Warren Buffett are exploiting this retirement account — you can, too

    Steal this strategy back from the 1% to make your money grow tax free.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h