ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Verus International, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - VRUS

·4 min read
NEW YORK, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Verus International, Inc. (OTC: VRUS) between June 17, 2019 through October 8, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Verus securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Verus class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2084.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuits, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Verus lacked the requisite resources, infrastructure and/or expertise to exploit its Big League Foods brand and its Major League Baseball (MLB) license; (2) the Company issues in production ramp-up were not fully resolved to enable Verus to fulfill customer orders; (3) as a result, the Company's prospects and outlook were not as represented; (4) the Company's internal controls for financial reporting and accounting were not sufficient with specific respect to stock-based compensation and classification of equity instruments; (5) as a result, the Company's financial results, outlook and prospects were materially worse than represented; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Verus class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2084.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-verus-international-inc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--vrus-301302110.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

