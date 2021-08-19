U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – GNRC

The Rosen Law Firm PA
3 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) resulting from allegations that Generac may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Generac securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2139.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 29, 2021, Generac recalled several generators models after multiple reports of fingers being injured in the machines, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, “Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.” The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 through June 2021.

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $31.04 per share, or 7%, from its July 28, 2021 closing price over the next three trading days to close at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


