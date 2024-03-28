Roseville considering ban on foam take-out containers

Roseville is considering requiring restaurants and other establishments to use recyclable or compostable to-go containers.

City staff say the ordinance would reduce the use of non-recyclable plastic foam like Styrofoam; reduce PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in the waste stream, and support state and local environmental goals.

The draft ordinance would apply to restaurants, gas stations, food trucks, grocery stores, convenience stores and schools, according to the city. It would be enforced based on complaints, with a system to educate businesses and adapt the ordinance as needed before enforcement kicked in.

Other metro cities, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina and St. Louis Park, have passed similar ordinances.

The city is hosting community conversations about the proposed ordinance on May 6 and June 24.