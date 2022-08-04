U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.00
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,808.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,312.00
    +40.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.70
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.98
    +0.32 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +22.90 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    +0.38 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    -2.05 (-8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9320
    +0.1010 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,915.64
    -465.96 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.81
    +1.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.44
    +34.76 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience Combine to Create Leading Advanced Cell Therapy CDMO

RoslinCT
·5 min read
RoslinCT
RoslinCT

RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience Combine to Create Leading Advanced Cell Therapy CDMO

  • Combination creates global leader in process development and GMP manufacturing of advanced cell and gene therapies with transatlantic footprint in the US and UK

    • Key leadership, staff and shareholders of both businesses will remain and have reinvested in the new entity, with a shared strategic vision for growth

EDINBURGH, UK AND HOPKINTON, MA, 4 August 2022 – RoslinCT, a cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (‘CDMO’) developing life-changing therapies in Edinburgh’s BioQuarter, and Lykan Bioscience (‘Lykan’), an innovative CDMO focused on cell-based therapies, today announce that they have entered into a business combination agreement to form a global leading innovative advanced therapies CDMO.

The combined group will offer process development expertise and cGMP manufacturing for a broad range of autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, with unparalleled expertise in gene editing and industry-leading induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) capabilities.

The group will benefit from significantly expanded capacity, with process and analytical development laboratories and cGMP manufacturing facilities in Edinburgh, Scotland, and in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Lykan has a 64,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing facility and innovation/development laboratories with 16 cGMP processing suites running by the end of 2022. Further laboratory and cGMP capacity expansion in Scotland is planned to build on RoslinCT’s existing 40,000 sq. ft facilities, including 8 cGMP suites.

With demand for high-quality development and manufacturing capacity increasing across the world, this complementary pairing of RoslinCT and Lykan will shorten development and manufacturing timelines for advanced therapy sponsors, facilitating clinical and commercial GMP product release on both sides of the Atlantic.

Earlier in 2022, Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, announced its investment in RoslinCT. As part of the new agreement, GHO is making a majority investment in Lykan and is backing the funding of the combined entity. WindRose Health Investors, previously the majority owner of Lykan Bioscience, have reinvested in the new combined group along with Lykan Management.

RoslinCT CEO Peter Coleman and Lykan President & CEO Patrick Lucy will remain in their current roles. Together, the new entity will have a global headcount of ~300 employees.

Peter Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of RoslinCT said: This combination puts us in a strong position as a leading global CDMO in the process development and manufacturing of advanced cell therapies, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues at Lykan to fuel future growth and meet the increasing demand for innovative therapies.

Patrick Lucy, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lykan Bioscience, commented: We are delighted to combine with RoslinCT to better serve the growing demand for manufacturing capacity and expand the range of innovative services we can provide our partners to support the development of advanced cell and gene therapies.

The Partners at GHO Capital, said, This is a significant step towards the realisation of our shared ambition for RoslinCT and Lykan to build a leading global CDMO in the development and manufacture of advanced cell therapies. The collaboration represents an important step in the continued growth and internationalisation of the two businesses and we look forward to partnering with the combined Management teams and WindRose Health Investors to realise this vision.

CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose Health Investors, said, “Lykan has grown tremendously during our ownership, including completion of their state-of-the art facility and the subsequent doubling of cGMP manufacturing capacity. The combination of RoslinCT and Lykan will further accelerate this growth as it creates a unique platform providing key value-added services to the highly complex segment of advanced cell therapies and we look forward to partnering with GHO, RoslinCT and Lykan Management through this next phase.”

Advisors

Ropes & Gray and Slaughter & May acted as legal advisors to GHO, Alvarez & Marsal as financial and tax advisor, Dark Horse Consulting Group as technical advisor and ERM as ESG advisor. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to Lykan, and William Blair & Company served as financial advisor.

ENDS

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading UK Cell Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) focused on providing services for companies developing cell-based therapeutic products. Originally founded in 2006 as a spin-out from the Roslin Institute, we built on the broad range of scientific expertise available in the field of cell biology. Based at the Edinburgh BioQuarter, we operate fully licensed GMP manufacturing facilities and have a proven track record in the delivery of cell-based products. For further information, please visit www.roslinct.com.

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is an innovative contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies. With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Lykan offers a full range of development and manufacturing services. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility offering eight independent manufacturing suites is uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions to enable real-time testing and release of product. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, 25 miles southwest of downtown Boston and in the proximity of four international airports, Lykan Bioscience is ideally situated to deliver life-saving cell therapy treatments to patients on behalf of their partners. Visit www.lykanbio.com

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $2.6 billion in investments. WindRose is based in New York City. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.


For Media Enquiries
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Matthew Cole





Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
ghocapital@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Shares Jump Premarket

    [Alibaba Group](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/BABA)'s shares gained about 6% premarket after the Chinese e-commerce giant said revenue in Chinese commerce fell 1% on the year, but revenue from its cloud business rose 16%. Founder Jack Ma plans to [relinquish control](https://www.wsj.com/articles/jack-ma-plans-to-cede-control-of-ant-group-11659002402) of affiliated Ant Group, The Wall Street Journal reported in July.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Alibaba Sales Beat Estimates, Defying Economic Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. logged better-than-projected quarterly revenue, after the e-commerce giant fought to course-correct while navigating both US and Chinese regulatory scrutiny. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanRevenue came to 205.6 billion yuan ($30.4 billion) in the June quarter, barely changed from a year e

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials and indicated that business trends improved as the June quarter wore on.

  • Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more than 50%

    Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli.

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    [Tesla](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/TSLA) investors are expected Thursday to clear the way for the electric-vehicle maker to complete [its second stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-shareholders-expected-to-clear-path-to-3-for-1-stock-split-11659605400) in about two years. [Elon Musk](https://www.wsj.com/topics/person/elon-musk)’s company, whose stock price has roughly tripled in the past two years, is [planning a 3-for-1 stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-pla

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Goldman, Bernstein Strategists Say Stocks Rally Set to Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent brisk rebound in equity markets won’t last as macroeconomic data continue to deteriorate and earnings forecasts are being slashed, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sanford C. Bernstein warn.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around Taiwan“Without clear signs of a positive shift in macro momentum, temporary re-

  • Alibaba Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. Everything Is Still Not Rosy.

    Alibaba was rising Thursday as a slow spring weighed down by a grim macro environment blossomed into a stronger summer, resulting in earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Alibaba (ticker: BABA) reported a profit of 22 cents a share on sales of $30.7 billion in the three months to the end of June, narrowly topping the consensus forecast among analysts of 20 cents in per-share profit on sales of $30.3 billion. The stock jumped 4.5% in U.S. premarket trading.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Is This Rare Berkshire Hathaway Miscue Finally a Buy?

    Berkshire Hathaway cut bait with the struggling drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in late 2021.

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Medifast (MED) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Medifast (MED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.99% and 2%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?