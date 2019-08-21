Rosneft Profit Suffers From Pipeline Incident, Weaker Oil

(Bloomberg) -- Rosneft PJSC’s second-quarter net income fell as the Russian giant suffered the effects of weaker oil prices and production cuts.

The results show how Russia’s largest crude producer suffered the greatest damage from the Druzhba crisis, in which millions of barrels of exports to central Europe via the Soviet-era pipeline were contaminated with chemicals. Rosneft pumped 4.62 million barrels of oil a day in the second-quarter, down 2.7% from the preceding quarter due to the pipeline incident and cuts agreed with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The company’s net income was 194 billion rubles ($2.9 billion), about 15% lower than a year earlier, but still above the highest analyst estimate. Rosneft’s revenue over the period increased slightly to 2.135 trillion rubles, the company said in its financial report prepared under international accounting standards.

Russia’s oil flows to Europe via Druzhba were first interrupted in April as European clients refused to take barrels contaminated with organic chlorides. The clean-up lasted into July and for Rosneft the shutdowns were exacerbated by a spat with pipeline operator Transneft PJSC.

“The influence of external one-offs should be noted, which limited the capacity to grow production in 2Q 2019,” Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said in a statement.

Rosneft’s second-quarter earnings look largely weaker compared with 2018, when the Russian oil industry hit a sweet spot of rising crude prices and a declining ruble exchange rate. While Rosneft slightly grew its liquids output from a year earlier, a 9% decline in the Brent crude price and the relative stability of the ruble weighed on earnings.

