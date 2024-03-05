Ross Dress for Less stores about to open in Ann Arbor, Burton, Westland
Shoppers near three Michigan cities will soon get a new retailer to visit.
Ross Dress for Less is set to open three new locations in the state.
The discount fashion and home goods chain is expanding to Ann Arbor, Burton and Westland later this week, according to its store locator map.
The Ann Arbor store will occupy the site of a former OfficeMax, the Burton store is in a former Staples and the Westland store takes over a former Bed Bath & Beyond location.
The company currently has five locations in Michigan.
The three new Ross Dress for Less stores will have grand openings Saturday. Ross bills itself as the largest off-price retail chain in the nation.
New Ross Dress for Less stores in Michigan
Ann Arbor: 2777 Oak Valley Drive
Burton: 4190 E. Court St., Suite 100
Westland: 35615 Warren Road
