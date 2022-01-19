U.S. markets closed

Ross Fong Rejoins IPX1031 Northern California in Dual Role

IPX1031 Enhances San Francisco Region with Ross Fong as Senior Exchange Officer and Account Executive

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX1031, the national leader in 1031 Exchange services, announces that Certified Exchange Specialist (CES®) Ross Fong has rejoined IPX1031 in a dual role as Senior Exchange Officer and Co-Account Executive with James Callejas in San Francisco. Together they bring the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

Fong brings more than 24 years of 1031 industry experience, including personally completing over 20,000 tax deferred exchanges.

"The depth and scope of Ross' expertise ranges from the intricacies of complex 1031 transactions to the nuances inherent in simple structures," said EVP and Western Regional Manager, Jennifer Keen. "Ross will be an enormous asset for our Northern California operation and his return speaks to the company's top-tier reputation with commercial brokers, attorneys, tax advisors and investors. We are thrilled to welcome him back to IPX1031."

Ross Fong can be reached at (415) 291-5145 or via email at ross.fong@ipx1031.com.

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager
jennifer.keen@ipx1031.com
(760) 672-5368

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ross-fong-rejoins-ipx1031-northern-california-in-dual-role-301464295.html

SOURCE IPX1031

