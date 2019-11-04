U.S., China Signal Progress Toward Initial Trump-Xi Trade Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The U.S. and China signaled further progress on Monday toward a breakthrough in trade talks that could culminate in a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month.

China had hoped that if Xi traveled to the U.S. to sign a phase one trade deal it would be as part of a state visit, but is open to having him go even if it isn’t, people familiar with the matter said. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday met a U.S. delegation that included National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at a regional summit in Bangkok.

Before meeting Li, Ross told a morning business forum that the U.S. was “very far along” with “phase one” of a trade deal with China. Earlier, Trump told reporters that a trade agreement, if completed, would be signed somewhere in the U.S. No final decision has been made, said a Chinese official, who asked not to be named discussing the private negotiations.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Sunday, Ross expressed optimism the U.S. would conclude an initial agreement with China this month before working on additional phases. He also said licenses would be coming “very shortly” for U.S. firms to sell components to China’s Huawei Technologies Co.

China’s offshore strengthened as much as 0.27% to 7.0227 per dollar on Monday, at one point breaking through its 100-day moving average for the first time since May.

Ross called the phase one agreement “particularly complicated” and said the U.S. was “making sure that each side has a very correct and clear, detailed understanding of what each side has agreed to.” Iowa, Alaska, Hawaii and locations in China were all possible places for Trump and President Xi Jinping to sign the deal after the cancellation of this month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile.

“We’re in good shape, we’re making good progress, and there’s no natural reason why it couldn’t be,” Ross said. “But whether it will slip a little bit, who knows. It’s always possible.”

Downgraded Delegation

Ross and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien are leading a downgraded American delegation to meetings hosted by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Thailand. Ross said Monday that the Trump administration remained “fully committed” to the Indo-Pacific region, amid questions over U.S. strategy fueled by the president’s absence.

Asian leaders were separately expected to announce a breakthrough on another trade pact, the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, at the end of the meetings. It remained uncertain whether the pact would include India, which jeopardized it with last-minute requests.

Ross in the interview downplayed the significance of RCEP, which would lower tariffs in an area that represents roughly a third of the global economy, and defended U.S. engagement in Asia after Trump skipped the Asean meetings for a second straight year.

No Trump or Pence in Bangkok Has Asia Questioning U.S. Strategy

Contentious issues remain and the terms aren’t yet known, but RCEP would at least partly fill a trade gap left by Trump’s 2017 withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Southeast Asia collectively has the world’s fifth largest economy and has struggled to wade through the economic fallout of U.S.-China trade tensions.

‘Constructive’ Call

Top American and Chinese negotiators both spoke on the phone Friday and described the talks as “constructive” as they look to lower tensions in a trade war that has roiled global growth. On Saturday after the call, Chinese state media reiterated the nation’s core demands, including the removal of all punitive tariffs.

The deal would see China increase purchases of U.S. agriculture products, keep its currency stable and open financial services markets to American firms. In return, Beijing wants the U.S. to do away with new import taxes due to take effect Dec. 15 on goods including smart-phones.

Ross remained non-committal on whether the Trump administration would suspend the December tariff hike. He also said further phases of the deal would depend on things involving legislation on the part of China and an enforcement mechanism.

Story continues