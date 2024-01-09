Rostraver used car dealership cited with nearly 800 business infractions

Jan. 8—A Rostraver used car dealership is facing nearly 800 charges after state police said those running it failed to keep proper business records and post open hours, according to court papers.

The charges were filed Monday against Anden Auto. They include one misdemeanor for failing to maintain records of sales for the previous three years at the lot and hundreds of summary offenses for engaging in unprofessional conduct/incompetency.

A trooper stopped by the dealership on Pine Valley Lane, just off Route 51, on Nov. 29 before noon as part of a regular audit through the vehicle fraud unit, according to court papers.

There was not a sales person there at the time in violation of state law, police said. A person listed as owning the business refused to talk to the trooper and instead his son, Emery Anden IV, arrived to handle the situation.

Investigators were informed that records related to vehicle sales for the past three years were not stored on the premises as required by law and police reported there were no business hours, sales person certificates or fees posted anywhere, according to court papers. Anden also could not provide authorities with paperwork related to employee criminal histories and temporary tags. None of the 51 vehicles for sale had required buyer's guides in them and nearly 50 non-issued license plates were unsecured, police said.

The following day, the trooper reported finding violations in sales records at a different location on Rehoboth Church Road.

There was no answer Monday at a phone number listed for the dealership. The business was created in 2006, according to state records. Each failure to provide a buyer's guide can result in a $1,000 fine, police said.

