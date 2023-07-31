Rotala's (LON:ROL) Dividend Will Be £0.005

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.005 per share on the 25th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Rotala's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Even though Rotala isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

EPS has fallen by an average of 27.2% in the past, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.014 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.6% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Rotala's earnings per share has shrunk at 27% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Rotala's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Rotala's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Rotala is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Rotala you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

