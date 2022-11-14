Rotary Actuators Market to grow by USD 800.99 Mn; Driven by the growth of industrial automation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Actuators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 800.99 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download a Free PDF Sample Report
Market Driver
The market is driven by the growth of industrial automation. To increase productivity, manufacturers are integrating actuation devices into their manufacturing units. Rotary actuators are extensively used in various end-user industries like semiconductors, oil and gas, packaging, and aerospace and defense. The precision of the boards' position is the most important requirement during the manufacturing process. Electric rotary actuators are used to control and monitor the position of circuit boards over the PCB assembly unit. Similarly, rotary actuators are used in the gas turbines of the oil and gas industry to achieve low operating and maintenance costs. New investments in oil and gas exploration witnessed a flat growth rate during 2021-2026. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global rotary actuators market during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request a Free Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The global rotary actuators market is highly competitive with the presence of category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The key competing factors in the market are price, product differentiation, brand, quality, and performance. The established brands have an advantage over the local players in the means of a new project or client acquisition. Both the established players and local players are ensuring omnichannel presence for their product sales. Moreover, product differentiation is also negligible among the major vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
ABB Ltd.
AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG
Curtiss Wright Corp.
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corp.
Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.
Holland Motion Group
IMI Critical Engineering
LINAK AS
MISUMI Group Inc.
Moog Inc.
Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Pentair Plc
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Rotomation Inc.
Rotork Plc
Schlumberger Ltd.
Siemens AG
SMC Corporation
Tameson BV
Gain detailed insights into product launches, growth strategies adopted by vendors, and future opportunities. Buy Now!
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Rotary Actuators Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
Pneumatic rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026
Electric rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026
Hydraulic rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market growth in the pneumatic rotary actuators segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pneumatic rotary actuators have a wide range of applications in ball valves, butterfly valves, and gate valves in the water and wastewater treatment industry. Pneumatic rotary actuators are also used in industries like chemical and petrochemical, power generation, mining, and oil and gas industries. The demand for pneumatic rotary actuators is increasing with the expansion of petrochemical plants globally.
Rotary Actuators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
32% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid industrial automation, advances in agricultural devices, and the increasing usage of servo motors are the key factors driving the growth of the rotary actuators market in APAC. Emerging countries like India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are the recent hubs for European and American companies investing in the business in the region. For instance, the industrial growth rate of Indonesia was higher than the national economic growth rate in 2020. Similarly, in India, the manufacturing industry is witnessing a growth of around 8% since 2021 because of government initiatives like Make in India. Therefore, the rapid growth of the manufacturing industry in APAC, coupled with increasing industrial automation, will drive the demand for rotary actuators in the region. Discover potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report
Related Reports:
The damper actuators market share is expected to increase by USD 628.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5%. The proven and successful track record of early adopters and enhanced solution offerings for damper actuators is a key factor driving the global damper actuators market growth.
The smart pneumatics market share is expected to increase by USD 1.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48%. The increasing use of smart pneumatics in the food and beverage industry is notably driving the smart pneumatics market growth, although factors such as the competitive pricing strategy of low-cost Asian manufacturers may impede the market growth.
Rotary Actuators Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 800.99 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Holland Motion Group, IMI Critical Engineering, LINAK AS, MISUMI Group Inc., Moog Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rotomation Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corporation, and Tameson BV.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Pneumatic rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Electric rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Hydraulic rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG
10.5 Curtiss Wright Corp.
10.6 Emerson Electric Co.
10.7 Flowserve Corp.
10.8 Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.
10.9 Holland Motion Group
10.10 Pentair Plc
10.11 Rotork Plc
10.12 SMC Corporation
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotary-actuators-market-to-grow-by-usd-800-99-mn-driven-by-the-growth-of-industrial-automation---technavio-301675536.html
SOURCE Technavio