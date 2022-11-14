U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.29
    -0.58 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.80
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0086 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2770
    +1.5220 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.81
    +252.32 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Rotary Actuators Market to grow by USD 800.99 Mn; Driven by the growth of industrial automation - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Actuators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 800.99 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

The market is driven by the growth of industrial automation. To increase productivity, manufacturers are integrating actuation devices into their manufacturing units. Rotary actuators are extensively used in various end-user industries like semiconductors, oil and gas, packaging, and aerospace and defense. The precision of the boards' position is the most important requirement during the manufacturing process. Electric rotary actuators are used to control and monitor the position of circuit boards over the PCB assembly unit. Similarly, rotary actuators are used in the gas turbines of the oil and gas industry to achieve low operating and maintenance costs. New investments in oil and gas exploration witnessed a flat growth rate during 2021-2026. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global rotary actuators market during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request a Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global rotary actuators market is highly competitive with the presence of category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The key competing factors in the market are price, product differentiation, brand, quality, and performance. The established brands have an advantage over the local players in the means of a new project or client acquisition. Both the established players and local players are ensuring omnichannel presence for their product sales. Moreover, product differentiation is also negligible among the major vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

  • Curtiss Wright Corp.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Flowserve Corp.

  • Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.

  • Holland Motion Group

  • IMI Critical Engineering

  • LINAK AS

  • MISUMI Group Inc.

  • Moog Inc.

  • Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Pentair Plc

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Rotomation Inc.

  • Rotork Plc

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • SMC Corporation

  • Tameson BV

  • Gain detailed insights into product launches, growth strategies adopted by vendors, and future opportunities. Buy Now!

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rotary Actuators Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Pneumatic rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Electric rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Hydraulic rotary actuators - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the pneumatic rotary actuators segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pneumatic rotary actuators have a wide range of applications in ball valves, butterfly valves, and gate valves in the water and wastewater treatment industry. Pneumatic rotary actuators are also used in industries like chemical and petrochemical, power generation, mining, and oil and gas industries. The demand for pneumatic rotary actuators is increasing with the expansion of petrochemical plants globally.

Rotary Actuators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

32% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid industrial automation, advances in agricultural devices, and the increasing usage of servo motors are the key factors driving the growth of the rotary actuators market in APAC. Emerging countries like India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are the recent hubs for European and American companies investing in the business in the region. For instance, the industrial growth rate of Indonesia was higher than the national economic growth rate in 2020. Similarly, in India, the manufacturing industry is witnessing a growth of around 8% since 2021 because of government initiatives like Make in India. Therefore, the rapid growth of the manufacturing industry in APAC, coupled with increasing industrial automation, will drive the demand for rotary actuators in the region. Discover potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The damper actuators market share is expected to increase by USD 628.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5%. The proven and successful track record of early adopters and enhanced solution offerings for damper actuators is a key factor driving the global damper actuators market growth.

  • The smart pneumatics market share is expected to increase by USD 1.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48%. The increasing use of smart pneumatics in the food and beverage industry is notably driving the smart pneumatics market growth, although factors such as the competitive pricing strategy of low-cost Asian manufacturers may impede the market growth.

Rotary Actuators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 800.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Holland Motion Group, IMI Critical Engineering, LINAK AS, MISUMI Group Inc., Moog Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rotomation Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corporation, and Tameson BV.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Pneumatic rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electric rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Hydraulic rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.5 Curtiss Wright Corp.

  • 10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Flowserve Corp.

  • 10.8 Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.

  • 10.9 Holland Motion Group

  • 10.10 Pentair Plc

  • 10.11 Rotork Plc

  • 10.12 SMC Corporation

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2026
Global Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotary-actuators-market-to-grow-by-usd-800-99-mn-driven-by-the-growth-of-industrial-automation---technavio-301675536.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes:

  • Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock

    After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Amazon Set to Lay Off Thousands of Corporate Workers

    The layoffs are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, as well as human resources and retail, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Natural Gas Flaring Is Set to Rebound in Permian Basin

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators in America’s biggest shale oil basin are set to significantly increase the amount of natural gas they burn into the atmosphere because of a lack of pipeline capacity to ship it elsewhere, according to Rystad Energy.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Pl

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFreeport LNG told

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Buffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake

    (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million American depositary shares of the world's largest contract chipmaker. Berkshire also disclosed new stakes of $297 million in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp and $13 million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. It exited an investment in Store Capital Corp, a real estate company that agreed in September to be taken private.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s Control Over Tesla’s Board in Focus as Tesla Compensation Trial Kicks Off

    A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, alleging that Mr. Musk controlled the board’s consideration of his pay package and failed to disclose crucial information to shareholders, who signed off on it. Ira Ehrenpreis, who ran point for Tesla’s board in devising the plan, testified that the pay package featured “extraordinarily ambitious and difficult” hurdles and was meant to keep Mr. Musk, a serial entrepreneur, engaged in the car maker. Mr. Musk owned around 22% of Tesla at the time and had close ties to several directors.

  • The Shale ‘Fracklog’ Is Back as US Oil Drillers Hoard Wells

    (Bloomberg) -- US oil and gas companies fracked fewer wells than they drilled for the first time in more than two years, indicating a possible slowdown in production despite elevated prices and concerns about a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Reco

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, PG&E Corporation, Consolidated Edison and NRG Energy

    American Electric Power, PG&E Corporation, Consolidated Edison and NRG Energy have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.