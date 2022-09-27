U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.75
    +5.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,238.00
    +35.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.50
    +29.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.50
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9601
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6400
    -0.1510 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,157.44
    -105.83 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.56
    -18.58 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Rotary Air Compressor Market to record USD 3.14 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by rising number of HVAC installations

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Air Compressor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 3.14 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The Report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Curtis Toledo Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Frank Technologies Pvt Ltd, G and E Industrial Supplies Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., VMAC Global Technology Inc, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising number of HVAC installations will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global rotary air compressor market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The manufacturing industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the extensive use of rotary air compressors in various manufacturing industries, including automotive, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, home appliances, semiconductors and electronics, and textiles.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as a major market for rotary air compressors, occupying 48% of the global market share. Factors such as rapid economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and thriving end-user industries are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rotary air compressor market report covers the following areas:

Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rotary air compressor market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rotary air compressor market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rotary air compressor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the rotary air compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the rotary air compressor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotary air compressor market vendors

Related Reports:

Rotary Air Compressor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.25

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Curtis Toledo Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Frank Technologies Pvt Ltd, G and E Industrial Supplies Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., VMAC Global Technology Inc, and Volkswagen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mining and metallurgy industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 10.4 Elgi Equipments Ltd

  • 10.5 G and E Industrial Supplies Inc

  • 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.8 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

  • 10.9 Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • 10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Volkswagen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotary-air-compressor-market-to-record-usd-3-14-bn-incremental-growth--driven-by-rising-number-of-hvac-installations-301632984.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard Stock

    The video game company is an acquisition target, but there are a few hurdles its would-be buyer will need to clear.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Airfares in Focus as Antitrust Trial on American-JetBlue Alliance Gets Under Way

    The Justice Department says internal company documents show the airlines’ partnership in the Northeast hurts competition, but the carriers say real-world evidence is in their favor.

  • Wall Street to Pay $1.8 Billion in Fines Over Traders’ Use of Banned Messaging Apps

    Eleven banks and brokerages admit they violated rules that require storage of written communications.

  • GM delays return-to-work plans to 2023

    General Motors Co on Tuesday said it will not mandate workers return to offices before 2023 after it had told them on Friday that they would be expected to work three days on-campus each week later this year. GM on Friday had cited the dramatic improvement in the COVID landscape for the change "to drive the best collaboration, enterprise mindset and impact." Many companies are still grappling with how much to require white-collar employees to return to offices.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia's Greenwing Resources

    China's electric vehicle upstart Nio has joined Tesla in sourcing raw materials directly from mines rather than its own battery suppliers as soaring prices of lithium, a critical component of EV batteries, hurt manufacturers' supply chain stability and bottom lines. Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has agreed to pay $12 million for a 12.16% stake in Greenwing Resources, an Australian lithium mining company, Greenwing said in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Trump Might Be Shielded From Defamation Suit, Appeals Court Rules

    A federal appeals court said a federal law shielding U.S. government employees from tort claims could potentially protect former President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit brought by a New York writer.

  • Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts But Says It Remains Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”“A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices into year-end,” Goldman analysts including Damien Courvalin and Callum Bruce s

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.