Rotary Air Compressor Market to record USD 3.14 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by rising number of HVAC installations
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Air Compressor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 3.14 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The Report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Curtis Toledo Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Frank Technologies Pvt Ltd, G and E Industrial Supplies Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., VMAC Global Technology Inc, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.
Although the rising number of HVAC installations will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global rotary air compressor market is segmented as below:
End-user
The manufacturing industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the extensive use of rotary air compressors in various manufacturing industries, including automotive, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, home appliances, semiconductors and electronics, and textiles.
Geography
APAC will emerge as a major market for rotary air compressors, occupying 48% of the global market share. Factors such as rapid economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and thriving end-user industries are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rotary air compressor market report covers the following areas:
Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rotary air compressor market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rotary air compressor market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist rotary air compressor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the rotary air compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the rotary air compressor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotary air compressor market vendors
Rotary Air Compressor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.14 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.25
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Curtis Toledo Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Frank Technologies Pvt Ltd, G and E Industrial Supplies Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., VMAC Global Technology Inc, and Volkswagen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Mining and metallurgy industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Atlas Copco AB
10.4 Elgi Equipments Ltd
10.5 G and E Industrial Supplies Inc
10.6 Hitachi Ltd.
10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
10.8 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE
10.9 Kobe Steel Ltd.
10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
10.11 Siemens AG
10.12 Volkswagen AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
