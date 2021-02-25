U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    -15.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,912.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,177.50
    -124.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.30
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.97
    -0.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    -19.70 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.81
    -0.12 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    +0.0570 (+4.10%)
     

  • Vix

    22.50
    -0.61 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4141
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.1300
    +0.2480 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,468.98
    +864.27 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.82
    +13.91 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,685.79
    +26.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     
JUST IN:

730,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 20

Fewer than expected

Rotary Dryer Manufacturers Target Lucrative Opportunities in Food Industry: Study

·5 min read

Rotary Dryers are maintaining a high functional value and product quality, surging the demand from food and pharmaceutical industry.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Fact.MR's global rotary dryer market report projects an impactful outlook through 2021. Increasing demand from the key manufacturers for the product and sustainable efforts for the adoption of renewable power sources of rotary driver to have an impact on the market.

The lower sensitivity to wider fluctuations and the permit for the usage of highest drying temperature for the manufacturing of rotary dryers is fostering the growth. The high efficiency of drying products having a high impact on product quality is also increasing the demand for rotary dryers.

According to the US Department of Energy, rotary dryers are efficient as the drying biomass moisture content is ranging from 50-60% which leads in rise in boiler higher efficiency and potential increase in demand for the dryers.

"Increasing government regulations in favor of rotary dryer use in the food & pharmaceutical industry due to high and efficient growth in the end user industry is likely to bolster the growth of rotary dryers" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3583

Key Takeaways

  • Demand for rotary dryer is likely to surge in the pharmaceutical industry for maintaining a superior product quality

  • Asia-Pacific to remain the most attractive region due to the high presence of manufacturers

  • High adoption across the end-user industries to maintain the stable growth in the forecast period.

  • High demand from the food industry on a large scale to dry raw materials to surge the demand

  • Increasing usage from the paper and pulp industry to escalate the sales through 2031

  • Increasing usage in fertilizers, minerals among several applications is generating a high revenue for rotary dryers

Rotary dryer Market- Drivers

  • Continuous production and demand from the food industry has surged the production for the rotary dryers.

  • Stringent regulations in the food and pharmaceutical industry is increasing the focus towards manufacturing process

  • Technological advancements in the dryers aids the surge in the sales of the product

Rotary dryer Market- Key Restraints

  • Draconian regulations due to environmental concerns and the high cost for the product is restraining the growth.

  • Rotary dryers have extensive post-processing operations for emitting the thick fumes and the high cost for operations

Discover more about the rotary dryer market with 98 figures and 90 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/3583/rotary-dryers-market

Competitive Landscape

INGETECSA, Scott Equipment Company, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Singhasini Dry Chem, FLSmidth Group, Anivi Ingenieria SA, Yamato Sanko MFG. Co. Ltd., FEECO International Inc., and Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd among many others are key industry players.

High reliability in the process industries is the key factor for GEA, Germany based leading industry for Rotary Dryers.

Metso Corporation, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland has supplied over 4000 rotary dryers and coolers by Metso Pyro Division across the world.

Leading manufacturer of Rotary Dryer, Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc., in December 2016, acquired the thermal processing division for industrial application.

For Specific Competitive Analysis, Request Report Customization!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3583

More Valuable Insights on Rotary dryer Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global rotary dryer market. The study divulges essential insights on the rotary dryer market on the basis of Operating Principle (Direct Drying and Indirect Drying), Type (Batch Rotary Dryer, and Continuous Rotary Dryer), Application (Food, Fertilizer, Chemical, Construction Material, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceutical and Others), and across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

  • How will the global rotary dryer market grow through 2031?

  • Why is textile and printing emerging as an important industry area for rotary dryer?

  • How lucrative is the opportunity across the US market?

  • Will India and China emerge as some of the leading producers of rotary dryer in forthcoming years?

  • Which are the prominent rotary dryer manufacturers?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3583

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Food Vacuum Drying Market: The global food vacuum drying market report published by Fact.MR incorporates an in-depth analysis of the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and trends, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Compressed Air Dryer Market: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the Compressed Air Dryer market explicates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Scrubber Dryer Market: A detailed assessment of Scrubber Dryer value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's exclusive coverage on the subject. It further highlights the prominent growth drivers and opportunities likely to present themselves in the forthcoming decade.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Fact.MR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631899/Rotary-Dryer-Manufacturers-Target-Lucrative-Opportunities-in-Food-Industry-Study

Recommended Stories

  • Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low

    Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas. Brent crude futures for April gained 17 cents, 0.25%, to $67.21 a barrel by 1306 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.42 a barrel, up 20 cents, 0.32%. Both contracts hit their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.70 and WTI at $63.79.

  • UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop

    Lloyds Banking Group's outgoing Chief Executive António Horta-Osório set out fresh targets to expand the lender's insurance and wealth business and further cut costs, as the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp fall in profits for 2020. Britain's biggest domestic lender reported pretax profits of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), well down on 4.4 billion pounds the previous year, after pandemic lockdowns shrank household spending and drove up provisions for bad loans. The strategy update showed Lloyds aimed to offset pressure on profits, including from wafer thin central bank interest rates, by axing costs further and increasing income from fee-based products such as wealth management and corporate banking.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Build; EIA Expected to Report a Draw

    Oilpice.com is saying the leaders of the OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are reportedly once again at odds over oil supply management.

  • Occidental Counts the Cost of Its Thwarted Permian Oil Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s oil production in the Permian Basin has left the company with so much unused capacity on pipelines to the Gulf Coast that the problem will drive a midstream loss of as much as $750 million this year.Occidental said Tuesday that total Permian production is expected to be about 485,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year, well short of the 800,000 barrels of pipeline space it’s committed to. That means the company needs to buy the balance elsewhere, adding to costs.Occidental has long held more pipe space than it needs from the Permian, in the hope that its shale business would eventually grow big enough to make use of it. But last year’s oil-price crash, and, more recently, the winter freeze in Texas, caused the company to cut investment and production in an effort to prioritize near-term cash flow for debt reduction. That has left its pipeline position exposed.Though oil flows should improve later in the year as Occidental restores production following the extremely cold weather, it will be some way off what’s needed to fill the pipes. Furthermore, unfavorable coastal crude prices compared with those inland may not be sufficient to cover the cost to transport the oil.READ: Permian King Earns 3 Times More Trading Oil Than Pumping ItThe situation appears to be a reversal of what happened in 2018, when pipeline capacity out of the Permian was in short supply and Occidental benefited handsomely from being able to buy barrels there cheaply and then sell them at a premium in Houston and Corpus Christi. In a single quarter that year, the midstream division earned $796 million, more than seven times what it made in the whole of 2017.Times are tougher now. The company is managing a much higher debt load after its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while oil prices have yet to fully recover from last year’s plunge. Occidental won’t post a quarterly profit again until 2023, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Tuesday the company has so far been unable to reduce costs associated its long-term pipeline contracts, which roll off in 2025.“We’ve had conversations with other companies and potential partners and we have not come across a solution that was acceptable to us from a value standpoint,” she said on the company’s earnings conference call. “We’re not willing to sacrifice value to do a deal that is going to negatively impact us in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Plans to Invest Billions in Biotech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. plans to expand its investments in the biotech and health-care sector, opening up a new front in its growing asset management strategy, according to people familiar with the matter.SoftBank has already made a clutch of equity investments in the sector, including a $312 million stake in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a U.S. DNA-sequencing company whose stock has risen almost 9-fold in the last year. The Japanese firm is now planning to spend billions investing in public biotech companies, the people said, who asked not to speak publicly because the strategy is private.The investments are being made by SoftBank’s asset management arm SB Northstar, the unit behind a number of controversial derivative positions in big tech companies. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, a closely tracked barometer of the industry, has jumped 37% in the past year, more than double the S&P 500’s return.“This is misleading and inaccurate,” said a SoftBank spokesperson. “SB Northstar continues to consider investment opportunities across the entire technology spectrum and is not specifically focused on one particular sector.”Analysts and investors have been speculating about how founder Masayoshi Son will spend more than $80 billion in assets, after the SoftBank CEO last year unveiled plans to sell off 4.5 trillion yen ($43 billion) in assets and buy back 2.5 trillion yen of its own stock. Shares in the Japanese billionaire’s SoftBank have since surged, reaching the highest close since the company went public in 1994, and flying past a long-standing record two decades ago, as a boom in tech companies helps lift SoftBank’s portfolio.Speaking on an earnings call in early February, Son said SB Northstar was still in “testing phase or test operations.” The investment arm, where Son personally holds a 33% stake, had a total of $22 billion of “highly liquid listed stocks” as of the end of December quarter, including a $7.39 billion investment in Amazon.com Inc., $3.28 billion in Facebook Inc. and $1.38 billion in Alphabet Inc.The investments were accompanied by derivatives that amplified exposure, but SoftBank has been winding down its options strategy amid a backlash from investors. The fair value of SoftBank’s futures and options positions came to little over $1 billion at the end of December, compared with $2.7 billion the previous quarter. In October SB Northstar borrowed $6 billion using Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.. shares as collateral, according to company filings.SoftBank has already made a number of investments in health-care startups, primarily through its Vision Fund, such as 10x Genomics and Roivant Sciences. The Japanese investor also has a $298 million equity stake in Canadian antibody-drug discovery platform AbCellera Biologics Inc., a small investment in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and is planning a further $900 million convertible debt investment in PacBio, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.The overall loss in SoftBank’s asset management arm hit 113.5 billion yen in the December quarter, up from 85.2 billion yen in the previous three-month period. Speaking at the firm’s earnings call in February, Son said that SB Northstar had swung to a profit of about 100 billion yen since the end of last quarter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • A 'bubble' no one is talking about: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

  • Coinbase’s Financials Are Now Public Ahead of Stock Market Listing

    The crypto exchange's S-1 Form is now live, revealing key details before Coinbase stock hits the market.

  • Gold falls 1% as elevated U.S. yields hit safe haven appeal

    Gold prices fell 1% on Thursday as U.S. treasury yields remained elevated, with bullion's safe haven appeal also hit by bets for a faster global economic recovery. Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,788.56 per ounce at 1306 GMT, after falling as much as 1% earlier in the session. "Rising Treasury yields on a better economic outlook in the second half of the year is putting pressure on the metal," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • There’s No Need to Catch the Workhorse Falling Knife, Says Analyst

    The wheels came off the bull cart for Workhorse (WKHS) on Tuesday. After several delays and months of speculation, the U.S. Postal Service finally reached a decision on who the coveted contract to renew its aging delivery van fleet would go to. It wasn’t Workhorse. The 10-year $482 million contract was awarded to Oshkosh, who will now be responsible for putting together 50,000 to 165,000 NGDVs (Next Generation Delivery Vehicle). Investors of the electric delivery-van start-up, left dejected and deflated, sent shares down 52% over the past two trading sessions. The rejection is a massive blow to Workhorse, which was considered a front runner for the award. Expected to seriously boost its production numbers, the contract was seen as a major catalyst to catapult the company forward. So, what now? Colliers analyst Michael Shlisky says “investors may be snake-bitten for some time.” “Importantly,” the analyst said, “We had never included the USPS RFP (request for proposal) in our valuation of WKHS, simply because the award was always uncertain; as such, we are not altering our estimates at this time.” However, USPS disappointment aside, ahead of Workhorse’s Q4 results (3/1), other questions remain. The company has said that Q4’s production output would be soft, due to elevated COVID-19 cases, battery-supply issues, hiring delays, and the implementation of production-floor improvements. Shlisky will be keen to find out if the production problems have been solved and whether the company is still on track to produce 100 vehicles a month by the end of the first quarter. The other key issue concerns the growing competition in the final-mile delivery segment. Namely, how does Workhorse plan on standing out in the increasingly crowded space? Ford, as expected, announced its E-Transit model, but General Motors have also announced the launch of a potential competitor to the Workhorse C-650, the BrightDrop. Furthermore, Xos Trucks just announced it is going public via a SPAC merger, and so is Ree Auto, which can cater to all types of Classes 1-7 commercial vehicles and is slated to bring in $436 million for its own SPAC-merger transaction. “When combined with the mixed reads we have been receiving at best,” Shlisky said, “We believe now is not the time to jump-in on the long side for WKHS.” Accordingly, the analyst rates WKHS a Neutral (i.e. Hold), without suggesting a price target. (To watch Shlisky’s track record, click here) However, Shlisky’s colleagues do have a price forecast, and after Tuesday’s massive drop, the Street’s $22 average price target could yield gains of ~47% in the year ahead. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy, based on 3 Buys and holds, each. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jim Cramer Tells GameStop to Buy Bitcoin Amid Latest Stock Surge

    Cramer's comments came as GameStop shares spiked 100% in late trading.

  • Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California: Bloomberg News

    The report did not clarify the reason for the halt, and Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment. Tesla said last month that it might face a temporary impact from a global semiconductor shortage. Chipmaker Samsung Electronics said last week that it had suspended its factory in Texas as a winter storm caused power outages.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.