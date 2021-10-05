U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Rotary Dryers Market Bounces Back after Marginal Sales in 2020; Demand to Grow by 4% CAGR through 2031

·8 min read

Single Shell Rotary Dryers to Represent 70% of Overall Rotary Dryers Sales Globally

Fact.MR's latest study offers compelling insights into rotary dryers market, covering growth drivers and restraints impacting growth through 2031. The study also highlights various opportunities existing in key segments including dryer type, drum design and drum diameter. It studies in detail various strategies adopted by the leading market players to gain competitive edge.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global rotary dryers market size is estimated to top US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. Driven by rapid industrialization, demand for rotary dryers will increase at a healthy CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of around US$ 1.95 Bn by the end of 2031.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

The report also forecasts the market to register year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021 as industries gradually renew their pre-pandemic growth status. The application of rotary dryers will consistently rise in food, pharmaceutical, fertilizer, cement, chemicals and other industries, guaranteeing impressive growth through the course of the assessment period.

Drying is a crucial step in the manufacturing of various products. It offers several advantages such as ease of packaging, handling, and storage of materials. Advantages of rotary dryers such as high heat transfer efficiency, low maintenance operation, cost efficient, versatility, and efficiency in drying of bulk solids make them ideal for adoption across various manufacturing industries.

Growing demand for dried foods across the world also will accelerate the sales of rotary dryers. These dryers remove the moisture from the food and prevents growth of microorganisms. Technological advancements have paved way for the development energy efficient rotary dryers. Increasing adoption of automation across manufacturing industries along with the growing popularity of electric dryers will accelerate the sales of rotary dryers in future.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3583

As per the report, the demand for direct-heated rotary dryer will increase at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, reaching a market value of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031. This can be attributed to their simple functionality and higher efficiency.

Owing to the presence of leading market players, North America has emerged dominant in the rotary dryers market. According to the study, it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031.

"Automation in drying process and growing demand for ecofriendly rotary dryers will enable growth in the market during the forecast period. The market also will gain from government initiatives undertaken to boost industrialization, which will create a conducive environment for growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Rotary Dryers Market Survey

  • With nearly 28% of share in the global market, North America will remain dominant through 2031.

  • The Europe market is projected to exhibit a CAGR at 5.5% between 2021 and 2031.

  • Rapid industrialization positioned Asia Pacific to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

  • Single shell rotary dryers will dominate the global market, accounting for 70% of total sales.

  • Batch rotary dryers category is poised to create incremental opportunity of around US$ 208 Mn by the end of 2031.

  • Expanding at around 4.5% CAGR, revenue generated in the direct-heated rotary dryers segment will total US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

  • Top 5 manufacturers account for around 25% of share in the rotary dryers market.

Key Drivers

  • Concerns pertaining to food security and growing demand for dried foods will create lucrative opportunities for the manufactures of rotary dryers during the forecast period.

  • The market will continue gaining from consistently rising demand for steel dryers across diverse industries, which will create incremental opportunity of US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

To learn more about Rotary Dryers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3583

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the rotary dryers market are focusing on strategic agreements with peers, new product developments, establishment of new facility, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

  • In April 2019, Kaeser launched the FSG series of its dry running rotary screw compressors featuring the integrated I.HOC rotary dryer. The integrated rotary dryer for screw compressors provide a reliable and oil free compressed solution for sensitive applications.

  • In August 2021, Schenck Process Group (SPG) reached an agreement to acquire Solids Handling and Process Engineering Co., Ltd (SHAPE). SHAPE offers solutions for almost every facet of manufacturing operations and processes where dry solids are used. The acquisition will help the Schenck Process Group to further extend its global presence.

Some of the prominent players operating in the rotary dryers market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • ThyssenKrupp AG

  • GEA Group

  • ANDRITZ AG

  • FLSmidth Inc

  • Metso Outotec Corporation

  • KURIMOTO, LTD

  • Schenck Process Holding GmbH

  • Applied Chemical Technology (ACT)

More Insights on the Global Rotary Dryers Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of rotary dryers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for rotary dryers with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Dryer Type

  • Batch Rotary Dryers

  • Continuous Rotary Dryers

Drum Design

  • Single-shell Rotary Dryers

  • Multi-shell Rotary Dryers

Drum Diameter

  • Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers

  • 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers

  • 3-6 M Rotary Dryers

  • Above 6 M Rotary Dryers

Drum Length

  • Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers

  • 15-30 m Rotary Dryers

  • 30-50 m Rotary Dryers

  • Above 50 m Rotary Dryers

Capacity

  • Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

  • 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

  • 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

  • 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

  • 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

  • Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

Drive Type

  • Chain & Sprocket Drive

  • Gear & Pinion Drive

  • Friction Drive

  • Direct Drive

Heating Type

  • Direct Heated

  • Indirect Heat

Heating Source

  • Fuel Oil

  • Natural Gas/Propane

  • Waste Heat

  • Biogas

  • Electricity

Application

  • Aggregates

  • Agricultural By-products

  • Animal Feeds

  • Biomass

  • Chemicals

  • Fertilizers

  • Minerals & Ores

  • Plastic and Polymers

  • Salts & Sugars

  • Waste & Sewage Sludge

  • Others

Material

  • Steel Rotary Dryers

  • Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers

Key Questions Covered in the Rotary Dryers Sales Outlook Report

  • The report offers insight into rotary dryers demand outlook for 2021-2031

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for rotary dryers market between 2021 and 2031

  • Rotary dryers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • Rotary dryers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain –

Rotary Machinery Market- As end-product demand rises in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, paint & oil, personal & health care, and textile, the demand for rotary machinery is increasing. High volume manufacturing has been enabled by rotary machines' characteristics, which include consistent and uniform precision cuts, reduced material waste, quick turnaround times, and shorter lead times. These machines have decreased production time and labor costs dramatically, resulting in a faster adoption rate.

Rotary Pumps Market- In most developing countries, increasing access to water and the importance of sanitation is creating various chances for rotary pump market players. Furthermore, rising consumer disposable income is causing an increase in discretionary expenditure, particularly on chemicals and fuel, which is driving up demand for rotary pumps in developing countries' process manufacturing industries. The introduction of rotary pumps is being aided by recent infrastructure advancements and growing industrialization in emerging markets such as India and China.

Rotary Dial Machine Market- In today's world, industries are looking forward to automation and are gradually implementing it. In terms of future rotary dial machine consumption, demand is expected to rise at a faster rate, resulting in a faster adoption of rotary dial machines in industries. In the product manufacturing process, the rotary dial machine reduces the number of workers required on the job. The market will expand due to changing customer needs and a larger consumer base. The rotary dial machine has the potential to keep up with the anticipated market increase.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industrial goods to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotary-dryers-market-bounces-back-after-marginal-sales-in-2020-demand-to-grow-by-4-cagr-through-2031-301392964.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

