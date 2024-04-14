Rotary of Jacksonville president: Suggestions for Florida’s new financial literacy course

Though Florida passed legislation in 2022 requiring high school students to pass a financial literacy course to graduate, the state Department of Education has yet to develop the curriculum.

To its credit, in early 2022 the Florida Legislature unanimously adopted a law requiring that a student pass a one-semester course in personal financial literacy and money management to graduate. The law applies to students entering the ninth grade on and after August 2023.

The course has not yet been offered because the Florida Department of Education has not yet approved instructional materials. It is unclear when approval will occur and when the materials will be available for use in the classroom.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville, through its Financial Literacy Committee, has monitored and supported the adoption and implementation of this new course since 2021. Our club is made up primarily of business professionals, not experts in education. Nevertheless, we believe we have a role to play, just as other citizens do, to emphasize the importance of this course.

We are concerned that the course will not be created and implemented with the same rigorous academic effectiveness that applies to other required courses.

In this regard, on our club’s third annual Financial Literacy Day — to be held April 15 — we offer these cautionary remarks.

First, under the 2022 statute, a student is not eligible to graduate from high school if he or she fails the course. This is not true of any other academic subject. We believe this will create a risk that the course will be less than rigorous.

No other required single academic course gives the teacher this power to decide whether the student gets his or her high school diploma. In general, a student’s grade point average for all required courses is used to determine eligibility for graduation. The course should be a component that goes into the grade point average like all other required academic courses.

Also, the 2022 statute does not require an “end of course assessment,” or final exam. These are mandatory for other required academic courses, and the same should apply to the financial literacy course. A lot can be learned from the results of a statewide, uniform assessment. Accountability and transparency in education require it, and we recommend it as part of the adoption of instructional materials by the Florida Department of Education.

Story continues

Third, we urge that the instructional materials include relevant, real-life events and decisions. Among those should be adequate information about:

Possible career choices, their income potential, the cost and benefits of post-secondary education (both technical and academic), the availability of work study programs, grants and student loans and that federal student loans, in general, are not dischargeable in bankruptcy;

Buying vs. renting a home, including the wealth-building opportunity presented by the investment in a Florida homestead; and

The benefits of compound interest or earnings on a tax deferred or tax-exempt basis that can be achieved in traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts and College 529 savings accounts.

Letters: Reality of school choice hits home with Duval public school closures

Finally, to parents and grandparents, as in so many areas, we cannot leave this task solely to our schools. We encourage you to read to or with your children or grandchildren regularly and foster reading as an essential source of well-being and knowledge. Ultimately it will be a good foundation for personal financial literacy and money management.

Brighter days are ahead for our graduating seniors, their families, our community and the economy. Especially when more young people graduate high school having learned the basic lessons of effective personal financial literacy and money management.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville hosts its third annual Financial Literacy Day on Monday with guest speaker Sheila Bair, former chairwoman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (2005-2011). She will also read to third-graders at three local elementary schools from children’s books she has authored with a financial literacy message.

Gnaige

Marie Foster Gnaige is president of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville; leadership coach, Achieving the Dream; retired FSCJ administrator; and president emerita, West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 'Real-life' scenarios should be in Florida's financial literacy course