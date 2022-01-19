U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

Rotary Pump Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency in Industries to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rotary Pump Market is set to grow by USD 2.35 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.99% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (PC and multiple screw pump, gear pump, lobe and peristaltic pump, and vane pump) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Attractive Opportunities in Rotary Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Rotary Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchase our full report on the Rotary Pump Market for a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Rotary Pump Market study

  • Rotary Pump Market size to increase by USD 2.35 billion at a CAGR of 5.99% between 2021 and 2026

  • 5.19% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

  • 45% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

  • Dominant vendors include Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, Busch Dienste GmbH, Celeros Flow Technology, and others

Rotary Pump Market: Revenue Generating Segment
The rotary pump market share growth by the PC and multiple screw pump segment will be significant for revenue generation. PC and multiple screw pumps are used in several end-user industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, and others, and the demand for such pumps is expected to grow during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Rotary Pump Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The key factor driving growth in the rotary pump market is the rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries. The rising cost of energy and the environmental effects due to the emission of a high amount of carbon from fossil fuel-based energy sources have increased the focus of industries on adopting pumps. Various industries such as pulp and paper and chemicals are the major energy consumers, owing to the use of energy-intensive equipment such as pumps, blowers, and motors. Moreover, the new regulatory norms are now focusing on curbing the high energy costs and carbon emissions in industrial applications, thereby creating opportunities for pumps. Apart from low carbon emissions, pumps offer significant cost benefits to end-users. Such factors are expected to fuel the adoption of rotary pumps during the forecast period.

However, the volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the rotary pump market during the forecast period. Increased taxes and duties, the implementation of additional tariffs, and production outages in metal ore-producing countries have negatively impacted the price of raw materials such as stainless steel. As the prices of raw materials keep changing from time to time, different versions of rotary pumps that are available in the market use different sorts of materials procured from multiple sources. Such situations result in difficulty for manufacturers to strategize on the pricing of these pumps. Purchasing bulk volumes of raw materials escalate inventory and production costs.

The Rotary Pump Market report answers questions such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

  • What was the market size in 2022 and the forecast of the Rotary Pump Market through 2026?

  • Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Rotary Pump Market?

  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Rotary Pump Market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

For additional insights on the Rotary Pump Market report - Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
Heat Pump Market -The heat pump market size is expected to grow by USD 11.04 billion and record a CAGR of 9.60% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Cryogenic Pump Market -The cryogenic pump market share is expected to increase by USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%. Download a free sample now!

Rotary Pump Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, Busch Dienste GmbH, Celeros Flow Technology, Ebara Corp., Gardner Denver Inc., IDEX Corp., Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, and ULVAC Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotary-pump-market---45-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--rising-focus-on-improving-energy-efficiency-in-industries-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301462841.html

SOURCE Technavio

