Rotary Steerable Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 2.92 Billion, Increase in Investments Toward Directional Drilling to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A rotary steerable system is a directional drilling tool that is designed for continuous rotation from the surface while drilling. Thus, it eliminates the need to slide the steerable motor. Rotary steerable systems are employed for directional drilling, horizontal drilling, and extended-reach drilling of wells. These systems offer the ability to drill directionally. In addition, these systems do not require stopping or slowing down to change direction, which enables continuous drilling activities.

Attractive Opportunities in Rotary Steerable Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rotary steerable systems market size is expected to grow by USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period.

Market Driver

The increase in investments toward directional drilling is driving the growth of the market. Directional drilling helps in controlling the direction of the wellbore being drilled. It is mainly used for offshore and unconventional oil and gas production. Moreover, it helps reach the shale reservoir with a horizontal path to cover maximum contact with the reservoir. According to the IEA, the global investment in upstream oil and gas grew by around 5% in 2018 compared to 2017. The increase in upstream investments varies based on the upstream oil and gas companies. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

The rotary steerable systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Compass Directional Guidance Inc., D Tech Rotary Steerable, DoubleBarrel RSS, Enteq Upstream Plc, Gyrodata Inc., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, HXR Drilling Services, INCO DRILLING BV, LEAM Drilling Services, NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, Turbo Drill Industries Inc., and Weatherford International Plc, among others, are the main players in the market.

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The onshore segment will be the largest revenue-generating application segment during the forecast period. Drilling automation is mainly used in onshore oil and gas projects. Onshore drilling includes the setting up of oil rigs as well as the drilling of oil wells on land surfaces. These projects have a low initial cost and time compared with offshore drilling. Such factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the recovery in crude oil prices and the significant growth in shale oil production in the US. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the rotary steerable systems market in North America.

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Oman, China, Russia, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Compass Directional Guidance Inc., D Tech Rotary Steerable, DoubleBarrel RSS, Enteq Upstream Plc, Gyrodata Inc., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, HXR Drilling Services, INCO DRILLING BV, LEAM Drilling Services, NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, Turbo Drill Industries Inc., and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Oman - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 APS Technology Inc.

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

10.5 D Tech Rotary Steerable

10.6 DoubleBarrel RSS

10.7 Halliburton Co.

10.8 Huisman Equipment BV

10.9 NOV Inc.

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.11 Scientific Drilling International

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

