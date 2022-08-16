U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.50
    -9.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,806.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,650.25
    -31.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.70
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.56
    -0.85 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.01
    -0.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0129
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    +0.55 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1240
    +0.8520 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,046.93
    -127.56 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.91
    -18.85 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.48
    +41.33 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 2.92 Billion, Increase in Investments Toward Directional Drilling to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A rotary steerable system is a directional drilling tool that is designed for continuous rotation from the surface while drilling. Thus, it eliminates the need to slide the steerable motor. Rotary steerable systems are employed for directional drilling, horizontal drilling, and extended-reach drilling of wells. These systems offer the ability to drill directionally. In addition, these systems do not require stopping or slowing down to change direction, which enables continuous drilling activities.

Attractive Opportunities in Rotary Steerable Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Rotary Steerable Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rotary steerable systems market size is expected to grow by USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Market Driver

The increase in investments toward directional drilling is driving the growth of the market. Directional drilling helps in controlling the direction of the wellbore being drilled. It is mainly used for offshore and unconventional oil and gas production. Moreover, it helps reach the shale reservoir with a horizontal path to cover maximum contact with the reservoir. According to the IEA, the global investment in upstream oil and gas grew by around 5% in 2018 compared to 2017. The increase in upstream investments varies based on the upstream oil and gas companies. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

The rotary steerable systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Compass Directional Guidance Inc., D Tech Rotary Steerable, DoubleBarrel RSS, Enteq Upstream Plc, Gyrodata Inc., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, HXR Drilling Services, INCO DRILLING BV, LEAM Drilling Services, NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, Turbo Drill Industries Inc., and Weatherford International Plc, among others, are the main players in the market.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about major vendors

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The onshore segment will be the largest revenue-generating application segment during the forecast period. Drilling automation is mainly used in onshore oil and gas projects. Onshore drilling includes the setting up of oil rigs as well as the drilling of oil wells on land surfaces. These projects have a low initial cost and time compared with offshore drilling. Such factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the recovery in crude oil prices and the significant growth in shale oil production in the US. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the rotary steerable systems market in North America.

Related Reports

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rigless Intervention Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Oman, China, Russia, and Argentina

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Compass Directional Guidance Inc., D Tech Rotary Steerable, DoubleBarrel RSS, Enteq Upstream Plc, Gyrodata Inc., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, HXR Drilling Services, INCO DRILLING BV, LEAM Drilling Services, NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, Turbo Drill Industries Inc., and Weatherford International Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Energy Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Oman - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 APS Technology Inc.

  • 10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.5 D Tech Rotary Steerable

  • 10.6 DoubleBarrel RSS

  • 10.7 Halliburton Co.

  • 10.8 Huisman Equipment BV

  • 10.9 NOV Inc.

  • 10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 10.11 Scientific Drilling International

  • 10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotary-steerable-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-92-billion-increase-in-investments-toward-directional-drilling-to-drive-growth---technavio-301604464.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmakers’ Pandemic Boom Turns to Bust as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in an industry famous for its roller-coaster cycles, chipmakers are bracing for a particularly severe shift in coming months, when a record-setting sales surge is threatening to give way to the worst decline in a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release o

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

    If investors can get their hands on the stocks that are building something much bigger, there's usually an outsized opportunity to benefit. There are plenty of reasons why Amazon might deserve a spot on your current buy list, but I think one of the most compelling is the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuc

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • China Facing Power Supply Threat From Drought in Sichuan

    (Bloomberg) -- A heat wave in Sichuan is curbing hydropower generation in a growing threat to electricity supply and economic growth in one of China’s most-populous provinces. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extr

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • Top REITs for August 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Is This Competitor Coming for MercadoLibre Stock?

    The reopening headwind affected every company in the e-commerce industry, including MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre has been an e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's success is remarkable since even the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon -- despite its success in many regions, including North America and Europe -- couldn't match its smaller peer in Latin America.

  • The Real First Step In Retirement Planning Is Worth $200,000

    How much difference would $200,000 make to your retirement nest egg? If you decide you can retire comfortably with $200,000 less in savings, how much sooner could you retire? Now, 401(k) members say they'll need only $1.7 million for retirement.

  • Oil Drops, Spreads Weaken On Iran Supply Boost, Economic Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for a third straight trading day as the risk of additional Iranian supply compounded a deepening global slowdown.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWest Texa

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of

  • Saudi prince made $500 million Russia bet at start of Ukraine war

    (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its move came as many Western nations imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • H&M Back to China’s Tmall After Cancellation Over Xinjiang

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail giant Hennes & Mauritz AB returned to Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall more than a year after it was removed as part of a broader boycott of the Swedish company for its comments about Xinjiang cotton.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Sear

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks higher despite UK jobs numbers surprise

    Good performance from mining stocks are driving the FTSE up.

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Tr