Rotavator Market to grow by USD 349.83 Million by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography- Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rotavator market size is projected to increase by USD 349.83 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. 54% of the growth will originate from APAC. The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%. The report extensively covers rotavator market segmentation by product (hydraulic and fixed) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Request a Free Sample Report.
Rotavator Market: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global rotavator market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. The global agricultural and farm machinery market covers companies manufacturing agricultural and farm machinery and related parts. This includes agricultural tractors, haying machinery, harvesting machinery, planting machinery, livestock machinery, spraying machinery, tillage machinery, and irrigation systems.
The growth in the agricultural and farm machinery market will be driven by the following factors:
The increasing number of product launches
Increasing vendor focus on production capacity expansions
Government support for buying agricultural and farm machinery
Growing demand for agricultural and farm machinery that support precision farming
The increasing number of M&A
Rotavator Market: Segmentation Analysis
By Product
By Geography
Rotavator Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd
AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP
Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd
Chetak Agro Industries
CNH Industrial NV
DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd.
Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd
Deere and Co.
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd.
KMT Overseas
Kubota Corp.
Landforce
The report also covers the following areas:
Factors such as the growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields, the increasing need for creating consistent seedbeds, and the Increasing preference toward certified rotavators will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The rotavator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Buy Report.
Rotavator Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist rotavator market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the rotavator market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the rotavator market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotavator market vendors
Rotavator Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%
Market growth 2022-2026
$349.83 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.28
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd, AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP, Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd, Chetak Agro Industries, CNH Industrial NV, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Deere and Co., Indo Farm Equipment Ltd., KMT Overseas, Kubota Corp., Landforce, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo Spa, Saeco Strips Pvt. Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd, and Wecan Global Co Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd
10.4 CNH Industrial NV
10.5 Deere and Co.
10.6 Kubota Corp.
10.7 Landforce
10.8 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
10.9 Maschio Gaspardo Spa
10.10 Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.
10.11 Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd
10.12 Wecan Global Co Ltd
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
