Rotavator Market to grow by USD 349.83 Million by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rotavator market size is projected to increase by USD 349.83 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. 54% of the growth will originate from APAC. The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%. The report extensively covers rotavator market segmentation by product (hydraulic and fixed) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotavator Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotavator Market

Rotavator Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global rotavator market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. The global agricultural and farm machinery market covers companies manufacturing agricultural and farm machinery and related parts. This includes agricultural tractors, haying machinery, harvesting machinery, planting machinery, livestock machinery, spraying machinery, tillage machinery, and irrigation systems.

The growth in the agricultural and farm machinery market will be driven by the following factors:

  • The increasing number of product launches

  • Increasing vendor focus on production capacity expansions

  • Government support for buying agricultural and farm machinery

  • Growing demand for agricultural and farm machinery that support precision farming

  • The increasing number of M&A

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.  

Rotavator Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download a Free Sample Report.

Rotavator Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

  • Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd

  • AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP

  • Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd

  • Chetak Agro Industries

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd.

  • Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd

  • Deere and Co.

  • Indo Farm Equipment Ltd.

  • KMT Overseas

  • Kubota Corp.

  • Landforce

To find additional highlights on vendors and their product offerings, Request a Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the growing need for nutrient protection in agriculture fields, the increasing need for creating consistent seedbeds, and the Increasing preference toward certified rotavators will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The rotavator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Buy Report.

Rotavator Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rotavator market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the rotavator market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the rotavator market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotavator market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Rotavator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%

Market growth 2022-2026

$349.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.28

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Agricos Agro Multitech Pvt Ltd, AMAR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY GROUP, Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd, Chetak Agro Industries, CNH Industrial NV, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deccan Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Deere and Co., Indo Farm Equipment Ltd., KMT Overseas, Kubota Corp., Landforce, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo Spa, Saeco Strips Pvt. Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd, and Wecan Global Co Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd

  • 10.4 CNH Industrial NV

  • 10.5 Deere and Co.

  • 10.6 Kubota Corp.

  • 10.7 Landforce

  • 10.8 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

  • 10.9 Maschio Gaspardo Spa

  • 10.10 Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

  • 10.11 Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd

  • 10.12 Wecan Global Co Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Rotavator Market
Global Rotavator Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotavator-market-to-grow-by-usd-349-83-million-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-product-and-geography--technavio-301684864.html

SOURCE Technavio

