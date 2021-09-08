Roth Capital Partners to Virtually Host the Inaugural Investing in Women Cannabis Pioneers Investor Conference on September 28, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth), a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, announced that it will virtually host Women Cannabis Pioneers – The Brand Builders Investor Conference on September 28, 2021, in partnership with Wendy A. Berger, founder of Woman Backing Women, LLC.

The inaugural one-day event will give investors the opportunity to virtually meet with executive management from approximately 25 female-founded or led private companies in the cannabis industry. Programming will consist of 15-minute company presentations, one-on-one small group meetings, in addition to three industry panels. Investors will have exclusive access to founders specializing in sectors spanning retail, consumer packaged goods and supply chain management.

“Roth conferences play an instrumental role in addressing the most pertinent issues and trends within the small-cap universe, and our team recognized the need to bring together startup and investment professionals to find solutions that facilitate gender equity in in the cannabis industry in California and beyond,” said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners. “Female cannabis consumers are one of the fastest growing demographics, and we look forward to highlighting the efforts of women to build companies in this sector.”

Women Cannabis Pioneers is the first female-focused investor event hosted by a major investment bank in the industry. Despite the rapid growth of the regulated cannabis space, female executives represent 37% of C-suite positions and only 8% of CEO positions. The conference aims to provide the investor community with the resources and connections to support established female-led ventures and meaningfully address gender disparities across the industry.

"It's my hope that the Roth Conference is the first of many opportunities to get women funded. This is a first-of-its-kind event that will provide an opportunity for woman-founded and/or led cannabis brands to present in front of a large group of investors. In an industry where only 2% of venture capital dollars go to women -- we just aren't where the conversations are happening," said Wendy A. Berger, Board Director, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF). "The one thing these women have in common is that they have not had the same types of platforms and exposure as their male peers to investors, capital networks, and to opportunities for licensing deals, co-marketing and M&A. Our goal is to get these female cannabis entrepreneurs to the capital they need for their businesses to take off."

Story continues

“As women working in cannabis since pre-Prop 64, my co-founder and I know all too well the challenges women face raising money," said Erin Gore, founder and CEO of Garden Society. “I’m grateful to Wendy and Roth for being intentional about ensuring founders like me have a seat at the table for the national cannabis conversation. The opportunity to be featured by Roth at this conference will help us foster relationships with investors, strategic partners, and multi-state operators that we would otherwise not have."

Attending companies include:



AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Bhang Cannabis

Blissiva

Breez Distro

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc (TSX:CWEB)

Cosmic View

Dr Norms

Dreamt

Flower One Holdings Inc . (FLOOF)

Frigg

Garden Society

Gold Flora

Headset

Happi

Hello Again

Higher Edibles

Hollister Cannabis Co

House of Saka

Joiya

Josephine and Billies

Kikoko

Kiva

Leafly

Leune

Madame Munchie

Mammoth Cannabis

Mary & Main

Miss Grass

Papa & Barkley

Potli

Pure Beauty

Sava

Shoki

Sonder

The Good Patch

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

Wana

Company list as of 9.2.21 – Subject to change

Conference Website

For more information about this invitation-only conference, please visit: www.roth.com/womenincannabis

Sponsors



MATTIO Communications

Lyman Agency

WBS Equities, LLC

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

InvestorBrandNetwork

K&L Gates

Marcum

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

Roth Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access

imattson-pain@roth.com

949.720.7117

For media inquires, please contact:

Keely Garibaldi

Lyman Agency

keely@lymanagency.com

Media Partner:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



