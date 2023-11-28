Rothy’s Taps James Rogers as VP of Sustainability

Rothy’s on Tuesday is naming a new executive to bolster its sustainability efforts.

The eco-friendly company said that James Rogers has been tapped as the brand’s new VP of sustainability. In this role, Rogers will help the company with its efforts to reduce impact on the environment and oversee efforts to become more circular.

In addition to using recycled materials in its shoes, Rothy’s factory is LEED and TRUE Zero Waste certified. The brand also runs a recycling program that encourages consumers to turn in their worn pairs to be converted into reusable parts.

“Under James’ leadership, Rothy’s will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable fashion,” said Rothy’s CEO Stephen Hawthornthwaite in a statement. “We are committed to using recycled materials, reducing our environmental impact, and creating a more sustainable future for our planet. I am confident that James’ appointment will help Rothy’s to remain a leader in sustainable fashion and to inspire others to follow suit.”

Before joining Rothy’s, Rogers served as the director of sustainability at luxury consignment platform The RealReal since 2020. Before that, he held other roles in the sector, including during an eight-year tenure at The North Face culminating in his role as director of sustainability, according to his LinkedIn account.

“As a leader in responsible fashion, I’m dedicated to advancing and expanding [Rothy’s] sustainability initiatives, with a focus on creating and implementing innovative solutions to reduce their environmental footprint,” Rogers said in a statement. “From minimizing waste to enhancing energy efficiency to exploring new circular business models that extend the lifespan of their products, I’m eager to collaborate with stakeholders across the value chain to drive meaningful change.”

In 2024, Rothy’s said it plans to bet big on brick and mortar, with plans to open at least another 10 stores in the U.S. next year. Rothy’s opened four stores in 2023, bringing its total store count to 18. These new stores helped fuel a 37 percent increase in retail sales to date this year, as of October.

Going forward, new key markets include Texas, Florida and the Northeast region. In addition to being important points of sale, these stores allow consumers to bring in their old shoes for Rothy’s to recycle.

The brand has also started shipping internationally to 16 countries in total, including Mexico, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, England and more. In 2024, Rothy’s plans to further diversify its business channels by investing in select wholesale partnerships.

