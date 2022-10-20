Roti Maker Market to observe USD 34.32 Mn incremental growth; Driven by growth in online sales -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global roti maker market size is expected to increase by USD 34.82 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, population mix based on various income categories, and final household consumption expenditure among others. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request a Sample PDF Report

Technavio expects the market growth to be driven by the increasing online sales of roti makers. The rising accessibility to the internet and the increasing penetration of smartphones have encouraged consumers to purchase household appliances, such as roti makers, online. Online platforms allow consumers to check for new products and buy in the best price range. The growth in online sales of household products is also helping retailers to target untapped markets across the world with the help of the wide visibility offered by the internet. They are also offering security features for online payments, improved customer service, free delivery options, and easy-to-navigate shopping websites to make the shopping experience more convenient for consumers. All these factors are fostering the growth of the global roti makers market.

However, the fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs might challenge the growth of market players. The cost of kitchen appliances such as roti makers depends on the manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw material costs, transportation costs, and marketing costs. The price of raw materials such as steel, iron, plastic, glass, electronic equipment, and paints change and fluctuate with international prices. Also, the procurement of these raw materials includes add-on costs such as transportation and other necessary services, the constraints of suppliers, and the inability to maintain favorable arrangements with suppliers for the adequate and timely delivery of raw materials. All these factors adversely affect the cost of roti markets, thereby reducing the growth potential in the market.

Major Vendors in the Roti Maker Market:

Bajaj Vacco electrical

Brentwood Appliance Inc.

Fortune Engineering

iBELL

Jackson Machine

Jaipan Industries Ltd.

Miyako Appliance Ltd.

Mukunda Foods Pvt Ltd

Nexgen India Food Machine Industries

Prabhat Machine Tools

Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Zimplistic India Pvt Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

Roti Maker Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market will witness maximum demand for roti markets from commercial end-users during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for indigenous crop-based fiber-rich food products such as roti or chapati, a growing elderly population across the globe, and the convenience of mass manufacturing of roti by employing roti makers. Also, the proliferation of advanced kitchen appliances such as roti makers across the commercial sector will also foster the segment's growth.

Roti Maker Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will emerge as the major market for roti makers, occupying 60% of the global market share. The growing demand for indigenous crop-based fiber-rich food products such as roti or chapati, especially across countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rising disposable incomes income and rapid urbanization are increasing the demand for innovative and advanced household appliances, such as roti makers, which is driving the growth of the roti maker market in APAC.

Roti Maker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bajaj Vacco electrical, Brentwood Appliance Inc., Fortune Engineering, iBELL, Jackson Machine, Jaipan Industries Ltd., Miyako Appliance Ltd., Mukunda Foods Pvt Ltd, Nexgen India Food Machine Industries, Prabhat Machine Tools, Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd., Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Zimplistic India Pvt Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bajaj Vacco electrical

10.4 Fortune Engineering

10.5 Jaipan Industries Ltd.

10.6 Mukunda Foods Pvt Ltd

10.7 Prabhat Machine Tools

10.8 Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 TTK Prestige Ltd.

10.12 Zimplistic India Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

