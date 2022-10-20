U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Roti Maker Market to observe USD 34.32 Mn incremental growth; Driven by growth in online sales -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global roti maker market size is expected to increase by USD 34.82 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, population mix based on various income categories, and final household consumption expenditure among others. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request a Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Roti Maker Market 2022-2026

Technavio expects the market growth to be driven by the increasing online sales of roti makers. The rising accessibility to the internet and the increasing penetration of smartphones have encouraged consumers to purchase household appliances, such as roti makers, online. Online platforms allow consumers to check for new products and buy in the best price range. The growth in online sales of household products is also helping retailers to target untapped markets across the world with the help of the wide visibility offered by the internet. They are also offering security features for online payments, improved customer service, free delivery options, and easy-to-navigate shopping websites to make the shopping experience more convenient for consumers. All these factors are fostering the growth of the global roti makers market.

However, the fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs might challenge the growth of market players. The cost of kitchen appliances such as roti makers depends on the manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw material costs, transportation costs, and marketing costs. The price of raw materials such as steel, iron, plastic, glass, electronic equipment, and paints change and fluctuate with international prices. Also, the procurement of these raw materials includes add-on costs such as transportation and other necessary services, the constraints of suppliers, and the inability to maintain favorable arrangements with suppliers for the adequate and timely delivery of raw materials. All these factors adversely affect the cost of roti markets, thereby reducing the growth potential in the market.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now

Major Vendors in the Roti Maker Market:

  • Bajaj Vacco electrical

  • Brentwood Appliance Inc.

  • Fortune Engineering

  • iBELL

  • Jackson Machine

  • Jaipan Industries Ltd.

  • Miyako Appliance Ltd.

  • Mukunda Foods Pvt Ltd

  • Nexgen India Food Machine Industries

  • Prabhat Machine Tools

  • Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

  • Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd.

  • TTK Prestige Ltd.

  • Zimplistic India Pvt Ltd.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at Just USD 5000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Segmentation Analysis

Roti Maker Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market will witness maximum demand for roti markets from commercial end-users during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for indigenous crop-based fiber-rich food products such as roti or chapati, a growing elderly population across the globe, and the convenience of mass manufacturing of roti by employing roti makers. Also, the proliferation of advanced kitchen appliances such as roti makers across the commercial sector will also foster the segment's growth.

Roti Maker Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will emerge as the major market for roti makers, occupying 60% of the global market share. The growing demand for indigenous crop-based fiber-rich food products such as roti or chapati, especially across countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rising disposable incomes income and rapid urbanization are increasing the demand for innovative and advanced household appliances, such as roti makers, which is driving the growth of the roti maker market in APAC.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Household Appliance Market 2021-2025: The global household appliance market is segmented by product (major household appliances and small household appliances), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The market will witness increased demand for household appliances from the offline distribution channel over the forecast period. APAC will account for the maximum market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2021-2025: The global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market will observe increased demand for smart large cooking appliances over the forecast period. North America will emerge as a major market. View Report Snapshot Here

Roti Maker Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 34.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, Australia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bajaj Vacco electrical, Brentwood Appliance Inc., Fortune Engineering, iBELL, Jackson Machine, Jaipan Industries Ltd., Miyako Appliance Ltd., Mukunda Foods Pvt Ltd, Nexgen India Food Machine Industries, Prabhat Machine Tools, Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd., Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Zimplistic India Pvt Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bajaj Vacco electrical

  • 10.4 Fortune Engineering

  • 10.5 Jaipan Industries Ltd.

  • 10.6 Mukunda Foods Pvt Ltd

  • 10.7 Prabhat Machine Tools

  • 10.8 Rallison Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 TTK Prestige Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zimplistic India Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Roti Maker Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roti-maker-market-to-observe-usd-34-32-mn-incremental-growth-driven-by-growth-in-online-sales--technavio-301653518.html

SOURCE Technavio

