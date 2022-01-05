U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Rotiform Announces Technical Partnership with Audi Sport for the 2022 Dakar Rally

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Pros' brand, Rotiform, announced today a technical partnership with Audi Sport and their RS Q e-tron alternative-powered vehicle. The innovative prototype vehicle debuted at the 2022 Dakar Rally. The RS Q e-tron is an unprecedented vehicle in its class – not only as a technical concept but marking both Audi and Rotiform's first appearance in the world renowned race.

Rotiform
Rotiform

The partnership will include Rotiform race wheels on the factory Audi vehicles, featuring a variety of race-proven design techniques. Rotiform's forged manufacturing process offers exceptional strength and robustness and will provide the RS Q e-tron with a competitive edge during the rigors of the Dakar environment. The wheel's Forged Monoblock construction features a bespoke anti-de-beading hump. In addition, the wheel's inner and outer lips are custom designed based on data received from Q Motorsports and the results of extensive FEA stress testing – further confirming the exceptional strength and abilities of the Rotiform wheel.

"As an Audi owner, fan and enthusiast myself, I have dreamed of working alongside Audi race tea,ms. We are tremendously proud of everything this team has accomplished together and look forward to the future growth of this partnership," says Jason Whipple, co-founder of Rotiform.

The Audi RS Q e-tron combines an electric drivetrain with a high-voltage battery and a highly efficient energy converter (TFSI). The vehicle features one MGU (motor generator unit) at the front and rear axle, receiving energy from an HVB (high-voltage battery). An energy converter (a combustion engine) powers a third MGU, generating the engine to charge the HVB to extend its range – the third MGU is engaged only to serve this function. In addition, the RS Q e-tron foregoes a traditional gearbox and instead relies on a single-speed racing gearbox on every axle – eliminating the driver's need to shift gears and granting complete focus on the race.

Formed in 1978, the Dakar Rally is known as one of the world's most grueling off-road motorsport events. The race spans 13 days and over 9,000 miles of punishing terrains and conditions. The Dakar Rally boasts a variety of vehicle types – UTVs, ATVs, cars, motorcycles and trucks, all competing through dunes, mud, gravel, and rock. The Dakar Rally's reputation for fierce competition from both races and the elements is warranted. Approximately 50% of drivers who begin the race do not finish.

About Rotiform:
Rotiform, founded in 2009, is a US-based wheel manufacturer known for its industry-leading innovation and forward-thinking designs. The technical partnership with Ferrari GT factory racing has allowed Rotiform to showcase its engineering and performance potential in competitive motorsports and instills a lasting reputation as a championship winning brand.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rotiform-announces-technical-partnership-with-audi-sport-for-the-2022-dakar-rally-301454811.html

SOURCE Rotiform

