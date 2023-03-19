Roto Molding Machines Market is projected to Reach US$ 1,089 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period

Farmington, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Roto Moulding Machines Market is estimated at US$ 890 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,089 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030. In this study, we looked at some of the most important trends in the growth of the global roto molding machine market. Rotational molding tools have gotten a lot of attention because manufacturers are trying to find the best ways to cast and shape things. Aside from this, molding and casting need to be done well because people want well-finished designs made from market goods, especially plastics. It's important to note that the coronavirus pandemic has stopped manufacturing and industrial activities. So, the market for rotary molding machines around the world was also shaken up during this time. But as borders open and prevention gets better, the demand for rotational molding machines is likely to rise again.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Roto Molding Machines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Roto Molding Machines Market Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Ferry Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of rotational molding machines, announced the launch of a new series of machines dubbed "NEXUS" that include advanced features such as touchscreen control, automation and energy-efficient technology.

In June 2021, The Japan Steel Works Ltd. (JSW) announced that it had developed a new large roto forming machine capable of forming products up to 3 m in diameter and up to 9 m in length.

In March 2021, Italian rotational molding machine manufacturer Persico Group acquired US-based rotational molding machine manufacturer STP Rotomachinery. The acquisition was expected to strengthen Persico Group's position in the North American market.

In February 2021, Rotational Molding Inc., a US-based rotational molding company, announced that it has invested in a new Ferry rotational molding machine that will enable the company to increase production capacity and reduce lead times.

Story continues

Roto Molding Machines Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rapid industrialization and growing demand for industrial tanks and containers from different industries are two things that are expected to drive market revenue growth. Rotational molding machines are in high demand because more and more people want to buy plastic goods. People are buying more unique chairs, sofas, benches, and other furniture pieces because their tastes are changing and they have more money to spend. Also, more study and technological progress are leading to the creation of more advanced and cost-effective molding machines around the world. The demand for rotational molding machines is also being driven by growth in the automotive industry, the building industry, and sports and playground equipment. This is expected to drive the market's revenue growth over the next few years.

Restraints

Some of the main things that could slow the growth of the market are strict rules from the government about how much energy and power rotational molding machines can use. Some of the other things that are likely to slow the growth of market revenue are the availability of workers and the high cost of raw materials caused by lockouts and the closing of manufacturing sites. Installing a casting machine costs a lot of money at first. Also, these tools can be used in factories to make a wide range of materials using only a small number of raw materials. Over the next few years, these factors are likely to slow the market's income growth by a large amount.

Opportunities

More and more governments around the world are trying to use plastic items to meet the growing demand for easy-to-use goods. As home decor becomes more important, more partnerships are being made with key market players to make goods that look good and are nice to look at. Also, the growing need to solve business problems is likely to give key players and the market new ways to grow.

Regional Outlook:

During the forecast period, North America is expected to bring in the most money. This is because the plastics manufacturing industry in big countries like the US and Canada is growing quickly. Rotational molding machines are likely to be in higher demand in the area because technology is getting better, more leisure products and sports equipment are being made, and people want high-quality materials. Rotational molding tools are also in high demand because the chemical industry is growing quickly and more and more high-quality containers and industrial equipment are being made.

Due to a growing population, rapid urbanization, and more industrialization, Asia Pacific is projected to have a high CAGR in revenue over the next few years. More people want packaging and plastic goods because their tastes are changing and they like things that are easy to use. Also, the number of cars, toys, and household things is growing because people have more money and can buy more. The sales of rotational molding machines in the region are likely to grow because of these key reasons.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/7607/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 2.9% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 890 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1,089 Million By Type 5 Work Areas

6 Work Areas By Applications Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Electronics Industry

Others By Companies Polivinil Rotomachinery, NAROTO, M. Plast (India) Limited, Caccia Engineering S.r.l., Clips Poly Engineering, Reinhardt Roto-Machines, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Roto Molding Machines Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Polivinil Rotomachinery, NAROTO, M. Plast (India) Limited, Caccia Engineering S.r.l., Clips Poly Engineering, Reinhardt Roto-Machines, and Others.

By Type:

5 Work Areas

6 Work Areas

By Application:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Optical Encryption Market - The Global Optical Encryption Market size was valued at USD 3.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.96 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2021 to 2030. Asia Pacific held the highest market share with 33.1% in 2020. Market growth in this region is mainly driven by major economies such as China, India, Japan and others. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the world's second largest telecommunications market with a subscriber base of 1.16 billion and has recorded strong growth over the past decade.

Homomorphic Encryption Market – Homomorphic Encryption Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 265.85 Million by 2030, growing at 7.45% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 to 2030. North America remains the market leader since 2018 and may continue to maintain its winning streak throughout the evaluation period. Factors such as increase in small and medium-sized enterprises and increasing use of homomorphic encryption technology drive the market growth.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market – The global mobile virtual network operator market size reached US$ 73.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expects to reach US$ 119.6 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% during 2023-2030. Europe dominated the mobile virtual network operators market in 2019. This growth can be attributed to favorable regulatory frameworks that are expected to play a key role in developing mobile virtual network operators.

Mobile Phone Camera Module Market - The global Mobile Phone Camera Module market is estimated to be valued at US$ 58,390.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2021-2030. Owing to the large number of companies in this sector and widespread use of consumer electronics, APAC dominated the camera module market in 2020, followed by Northern Europe and APAC with a market share of 32.6%.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



