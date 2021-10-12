U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,339.75
    -11.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,291.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,675.75
    -24.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.70
    -7.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.82
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    +1.67 (+8.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3800
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,539.57
    +1,130.18 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.16
    +2.31 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.21
    -53.64 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Can the New Rotolight HSS RGBWW Flashes Replace Studio Strobes?

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

LED lights can be very fun, but we’re still not quite convinced that they can outdo flashes and strobes. However, Rotolight is currently funding something incredibly intriguing on Kickstarter. The new Rotolight NEO 3 and Rotolight AEOS 2 are brand new LED lighting products. They’re making the pitch to both photographers and filmmakers. But what’s really making our eyes sparkle is the promise of a high-speed sync light. This has been one of the many shortcomings for LEDs over the years. But did Rotolight finally get it right?

Rotolight NEO 3 Tech Specs

  • 16.7 Million colors or 2,500 digital filters

  • Zero recycle time promise

  • USB charging battery

  • Touchscreen

  • High speed sync flash, though there aren’t many details on this

  • Integrated flash receiver via Elinchrom

  • Bluetooth and Wifi

  • F-stop dimming

  • 354 grams

  • 3,000 – 10,000 kelvin

Rotolight AEOS 2 Tech Specs

  • 16.7 Million colors or 2,500 digital filters

  • Touchscreen

  • High speed sync flash, though there aren’t many details on this

  • Integrated flash receiver

  • Bluetooth and Wifi

  • F-stop dimming

  • 1.4kg

  • 120 watts of light, no word on watt second output

  • 3,000 – 10,000 kelvin

Can it Replace Your Flash and Your Studio Strobe?

I’m really scratching my head on the Rotolight AEOS 2 and the Rotolight NEO 3. Rotolight, in their press packet, is comparing these lights to LEDs and not to flashes. That immediately tells me that it’s probably not going to outdo what a studio strobe can do. There’s also no major information regarding the high-speed sync capabilities. Further, there’s no word on the flash duration or watt-seconds. However, a lot of the promotional imagery shows the lights being used on-camera. For a photographer, those seem pretty unwieldy. Let alone, I’m not sure which self-respecting photographer would shoot an event with an LED shining in someone’s face. I’ve had that done to me, and I hated it.

If you’re putting the light off-camera, they’re a bit limited. What if you wanted to put it in a beauty dish, softbox, or something else? You’d need a pretty crazy light modifier setup.

The biggest problems with LEDs are still the following:

  • Flash duration: this stops fast motion at slower shutter speeds. So you don’t need to go into the nuclear high ISO zone. Plus, it can act as a second shutter speed at times.

  • High Speed sync: Rotolight is claiming that they can do this, but we don’t have a lot of details on it.

  • Power: I seriously don’t want to raise my ISO levels up if I don’t have to.

Compared to the power output of a flash or studio strobe, LEDs just don’t seem to make sense all the time. Further, strobes and flashes often have LED modeling lights built into them. Those are usually strong enough for most situations.

Without testing the Rotolight AEOS 2 and the Rotolight NEO 3, I’m still not totally sure. In my eyes, LED lights and all that they do still encourage a world where you have to do endless post-production to a still image. But flashes and strobes really encourage you to get it right in camera. Yes, LEDs are easier to work with for sure. But they’re also never powerful enough.

Lastly, I’m also hoping that Rotolight gets its ethics in line. The photo industry has started to change for the better, and we’re pretty firm on ensuring that it keeps evolving. The lights are being funded via Kickstarter. So go check it out if you’re interested.

Recommended Stories

  • Gear with Chris Gampat: The Most Innovative Lenses and Cameras

    On this week's episode of Inside The Photographer's Mind, I'm joined by our EIC, Chris Gampat. In an episode we're calling "Gear with Gampat," we talk about what's going on in the world of photography equipment. From cameras to studio lighting, lenses to camera bags, there's something for everyone in this episode. So, if you're looking to add to your photographic arsenal, follow us.

  • What Is the Top Mirrorless Camera? I Shot with 5 Stunning Options

    weird quirks are either endearing or ignorable. As the Reviews Editor at The Phoblographer, I test cameras for a living. Yet, when I decided I was done with my DSLR, I wasn’t quite sure which direction I wanted to head next. To continue the dating analogy, I hadn’t had the this-is-the-one moment. I hadn’t yet fallen in love. I hadn't found the top mirrorless camera for me.

  • Not Just 85mm! 4 Great Portrait Lenses for the Canon RF System

    If you're looking at the Canon RF camera system with any seriousness, you're probably considering it for portraiture. It's fantastic for it! Seriously, we've reviewed nearly every Canon RF lens, and we've got a lot to say. The system is brilliant for portraiture. And better yet, there are tons of fantastic portrait lenses for Canon RF cameras. Whether you're using the Canon EOS R or the Canon EOS R5, there's something for you. So we dove into the Reviews Index to get just what you need.

  • 3 Affordable Zoom Lenses for Pro Photographers Using Sony FE Cameras

    This is a fascinating time in photography gear history. We're in a unique spot where you don't need to spend a whole lot of money to shoot as a professional photographer. You can do a great job with a meager budget. That's incredibly evident in the Sony FE lineup of cameras. Companies like Tamron make great zoom lenses for the Sony FE camera system. Plus, they're protected from the elements, reliable, and deliver excellent image quality. Proud of your #SonyFam? Then you can enrich your passion f

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • The Funded: A blank-check company from 'Moneyball' exec Billy Beane is ready to take another swing at a merger

    After striking out in its attempt to merge with the owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, Beane's SPAC is trying again, this time discussing a deal with the online ticket vendor.

  • Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco Set for Riyadh Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtACWA Power International, Saudi Arabia’s first $1 billion initial public offering since Aramco, is set to start trading in

  • ‘Maxed Out’ Qatar is Unhappy Natural Gas Prices Are So High

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar, the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, said it’s “unhappy” prices are so high but is producing at maximum capacity.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrumen

  • Toshiba’s Independent Probe Was Biased, Say Two Former Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- A disputed meeting of Toshiba Corp. shareholders last year was held properly and a subsequent independent report supported by activist investor Effissimo Capital Management was misleading, said two former executives of the electronics conglomerate who were dropped from the board.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i

  • Is this upstart retailer the next great investment in coffee?

    Wall Street has come out with a highlight caffeinated outlook on coffee upstart Dutch Bros. Here's why.

  • Municipal defaults are creeping up, suggesting more bondholder pain to come

    On the cusp of monetary policy tightening, municipal-bond defaults have been ticking higher, suggesting some structural problems with the business models underlying the debt

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Fastenal Looks Positive Ahead of Earnings

    Fastenal (FAST) is scheduled to report its latest quarterly figures on Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the daily bar chart of FAST, below, we can see the shares corrected lower in the past four weeks and have so far successfully tested the rising 200-day moving average line. The 50-day moving average line is pointed down but a rally above $54 or so will change the picture.

  • Crypto Investor Who Bet on DeFi Says China Crackdown May Help It

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArthur Cheong, who worked in oil trading before reinventing himself as a crypto fun

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want t

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 94.100 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 94.100.

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys