Rotork (LON:ROR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.0255

The board of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has announced that the dividend on 22nd of September will be increased to £0.0255, which will be 6.3% higher than last year's payment of £0.024 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.2%.

Rotork's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Rotork was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 89% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 34.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.043 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.067. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Rotork has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Rotork's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Rotork will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 13 analysts we track are forecasting for Rotork for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

