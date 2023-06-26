Rouble tumbles to 15-month low after failed coup against Putin - latest updates

Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, called for an armed rebellion - Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The Russian rouble tumbled to a near 15-month low against the dollar as markets responded for the first time to the short-lived military coup against Vladimir Putin.

The rouble was 2.1pc weaker against the dollar at 86.37, hitting 86.88 as markets opened, its weakest point since late March last year, about a month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It comes as Goldman Sachs warned that the world faces the risk of higher oil prices long-term, although Brent crude was little changed overnight after the Wagner mercenary group called off its march on Moscow over the weekend.

Analysts at the bank believe that while the short-term impact is likely to be muted, the unprecedented challenge to Putin’s authority risks a supply shock if the Russian leader’s 23 years in power come to an end.

Daan Struyven and Callum Bruce said: “The higher risk of lower supply at some point may put some upward pressure on prices.”

Goldman Sachs addressed a slate of possible, longer-term risks. Since the rebellion was initiated around Rostov-on-Don in the south — by the Sea of Azov, which filters into the Black Sea — oil infrastructure in that region may face a relatively higher risk of disruption or blockade, it said.

RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts including Helima Croft said: “The immediate challenge to the Putin regime appears to have receded.

“However, the risk of further civil unrest in Russia now must be factored into our oil analysis for the back half of the year.”

07:51 AM BST

Cineworld still 'business as usual'

After announcing its intention to file for administration, Cineworld said:

Cineworld continues to operate its global business and cinemas as usual without interruption and this will not be affected by the entry of Cineworld Group into administration. The group and its brands around the world - including Regal, Cinema City, Picturehouse and Planet - are continuing to welcome customers to cinemas as usual. The group continues to honour the terms of all existing customer membership programmes, including Regal Unlimited and Regal Crown Club in the United States and Cineworld Unlimited in the UK.

07:44 AM BST

Cineworld shareholders face wipe out as chain files for administration

Stricken cinema chain Cineworld has said it will file for administration in the UK as part of a restructuring plan that is set to wipe out shareholders.

The world’s second largest cinema chain said it will apply for administration for the London-listed company in July, which will see shares in the firm suspended.

But it stressed that the move will not impact the British operations for the holding company, with cinemas continuing to remain open as usual.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last year after being weighed down by its mammoth debts and weaker-than-hoped audience numbers.

The group, which also owns the Picturehouse brand, is moving forward with plans to restructure its near $5bn (£3.9bn) debt pile to allow it to exit bankruptcy.

It is also looking to raise $800m (£628m) through a rights offering and secure $1.46bn (£1.1bn) of new debt financing.

Cineworld has filed for administration in the UK - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

07:32 AM BST

Gas prices jump after failed coup in Russia

European natural gas prices have jumped amid nervousness over the short-lived rebellion in Russia.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 8.4pc with gas already having soared about 30pc this month as outages and nervousness about supply roiled markets.

The dramatic mutiny over the weekend is the latest factor adding to volatility.

While Europe has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian pipeline gas, it still receives large amounts of Russian LNG.

Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS in London, said:

Russian geopolitical risk now is significantly higher than before the weekend. The uncertainty of what could happen in the coming weeks within Russia itself – rather than within Ukraine – is likely to push markets higher on Monday.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s pricing benchmark, were last up 7.4pc to just below $35 per megawatt hour.

07:25 AM BST

Primark owner boosts profit outlook as prices rise

The owner of Primark said its sales jumped over the latest quarter amid higher prices, and was now upgrading its full-year profit expectations.

Associated British Foods, which also has major sugar, ingredients and other food businesses, said its total sales surged by 16pc over the three months to the end of May to £4.7bn.

Sales in Primark grew by 13pc across its global stores, helped by higher average selling prices for its products, the firm said.

Seasonal clothing and accessories, as well as health and beauty products sold particularly well during the period, the retailer said.

The company now expects its adjusted operating profit for the full year to be slightly ahead of last year.

Primark owner AB Foods has boosted its profit forecast - Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg

07:22 AM BST

Oil inches higher and rouble lower after abandoned Putin coup

Oil was slightly higher and the rouble lower after the Wagner Group abandoned its coup against the Putin regime having marched to within 150 miles of Moscow virtually unopposed.

Brent crude has gained 0.6pc to more than $74 a barrel while the rouble dropped to a 15-month low early in Moscow.

Russian mercenaries made a short-lived rebellion on Saturday, seizing the southern city of Rostov and advancing on Moscow demanding the removal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine.

The private Wagner army then withdrew after striking a deal guaranteeing their safety and the passage of their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to Belarus.

Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, said: “I don’t think the market can get its head around working out if there are implications.”

07:13 AM BST

Good morning

The rouble dropped to a 15-month low in Moscow as an aborted weekend mutiny by the Wagner Group of mercenaries raised questions about Russian stability.

Oil was little changed but faced warnings about its long-term outlook from Goldman Sachs as rhe unprecedented challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority risks a supply shock if the Russian leader’s 23 years in power come to an end.

5 things to start your day

1) Putin increases charges for flying over Russia | Kremlin seeking to recoup fees lost from West’s ban on using airspace

2) Britain’s house price crash ‘will be the worst in the world’ | Downturn expected to be longest in the West after interest rate rise hammers mortgage market

3) Britain’s offshore wind industry is running out of puff | Key projects are buckling under the weight of spiralling costs and rigid planning rules

4) Ministers ‘letting Huawei off the hook’ | Anger towards Government’s lack of transparency over monitoring of Chinese tech company

5) Basket case Britain is back – and a recession is inevitable | Bank of England must keep raising rates to bring soaring prices under control

What happened overnight

Asian shares are mixed after a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia added to uncertainties over the war in Ukraine.

Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul and fell in Shanghai and Sydney. Oil prices were little changed.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses, gaining 0.2pc to 32,846.24. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5pc to 2,581.83.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.1pc to 18,898.51, while the Shanghai Composite, reopening after a holiday, dropped 0.7pc to 3,173.37.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4pc to 7,070.30

Wall Street marked its first losing week in the last six Friday.

