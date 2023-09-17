After a rough start to the year, banks now seem in better shape

In terms of drama, banks roared into 2023 like a lion, with three of the biggest failures ever. With a resilient economy, a continued moderation of interest rates and perhaps a bit of luck, the industry seems likely to exit 2023 like a lamb.

That would be good for consumers and businesses that rely on banks for all sorts of monetary transactions, loans, investments and jobs. After the rough start to the year, most banks have stuck to their knitting, grinding out good, if not great, performance despite a slowing economy and shift to higher interest rates.

No banks have failed after the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank over a rocky stretch from March to May. For the most part, profitability and many other indicators remain solid.

A recession likely would drive a cascade of business failures, loan defaults and credit contraction, greatly weakening the banking system. Yet there are few signs of pronounced economic softness now. A panel of economists assembled by the American Bankers Association recently concluded in a Sept. 11 update that a recession doesn't appear likely for at least a few more quarters.

Most banks profitable and healthy

The banking industry's vital signs are solid. The more than 4,600 banks tracked by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. reported $150 billion in combined net income over the first half of 2023, with nearly 96% of those companies profitable — a far cry from the 69.2% profitability rate in 2009, during the depths of the Great Recession.

The number of banks considered by the FDIC to be problems stood at 43 at midyear, among the lowest readings in recent years.

That's less than 1% of the 4,645 banks covered by the FDIC's deposit insurance fund. At the recessionary peak in 2010, 157 banks went under, straining the finances of the fund, which insures accounts up to at least $250,000 per depositor.

Banks are generating a 3.3% average “net interest margin,” or spread, between what they earn on loans and pay on deposits. That key metric is in line with the trend of recent years and often widens a bit as interest rates rise.

The ABA committee of 14 chief economists from some of North America’s largest banks sees economic growth slowing from 2.1% annualized over the first three quarters of 2023 to less than 1% annualized in coming quarters before perking up in the latter part of 2024.

While the economists aren’t predicting a recession, they said a mild downturn could be sparked by the delayed impact of Federal Reserve monetary tightening, less credit availability or other threats such as a prolonged government shutdown.

Few headline risks for banks, credit unions

Economists usually are guarded in their forecasts, and this latest assessment doesn't raise eyebrows.

“The odds of the Fed achieving a soft landing look much better today than they did six months ago,” said Simona Mocuta, head of the ABA economists' committee and chief economist at State Street Global Advisors.

“At the same time, there is a better balance between supply and demand across the board, in goods, services and labor markets. This helps the ongoing disinflation process.”

In a separate assessment at about the same time, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said the banking industry remains resilient despite the stresses earlier this year. Among the positives he cited in a Sept. 7 update, the industry remains well-capitalized with high net income. However, he speculated that commercial real estate, especially weakness in office buildings with so many people now working remotely, remains a challenge.

The FDIC fund currently has enough money to back 1.1% of insured deposits, which is below the 1.35% target mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act.

Similarly, credit unions also appear to be on a generally solid footing, according to a Sept. 7 update by the National Credit Union Administration, which insures credit unions similar to the way the FDIC does with banks. However, the report cited a few areas of concern, including rising delinquencies from borrowers burdened by credit card balances and auto loans.

A sluggish 2024, with slowing inflation

Jobs likely will become more scarce, according to the ABA economists, with the number of openings falling by around two-thirds over the next year or so. Still, that won't nudge up the nation's unemployment rate by much — to perhaps 4.4% by the end of next year from 3.7% currently. That's still far from the elevated levels typical of recessions they predicted. Inflation, the economists added, could dip back into the 2% range next year. The latest reading was 3.7% annually over the 12 months through August.

The ABA economists also believe the Fed’s tightening cycle has pretty much run its course. Interest rates have stabilized in recent weeks and could start to decline. For example, 30-year mortgage rates currently above 7% are likely to retreat to around 6% by late 2024, the economists predict. That should help end a modest expected downturn in home prices by the fourth quarter of 2024.

“After a dramatic decline, things have stabilized in housing,” Mocuta said. “Despite high mortgage rates, the demand is there.”

