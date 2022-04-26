Rough-Terrain Crane Market Share to register a growth of USD 135.61 Mn at a CAGR of 5.18%| Rapid growth of utility infrastructure in the US and Western Europe to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rough-Terrain Crane Market share is estimated to grow by USD 135.61 million from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rapid growth of utility infrastructure in the US and Western Europe and the popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes are significantly driving the Rough-Terrain Crane Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rough-Terrain Crane Market by Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Rough-Terrain Crane Market by Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.74%

Key market segments: Capacity (50-80 tons, below 50 tons, and above 80 tons) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 39%

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 135.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Liebherr International AG, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Trend

The popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes

These cranes are perfect for applications that require big modular components to be lifted and maneuvered. Rough-terrain cranes with capacities of over 120 tonnes are available from several manufacturers, including Manitowoc and Tadano. Vendors are now selling light equipment that is easy to handle and can lift high weights thanks to advancements in body design. As a result, end-users are investing in these cranes since they cover all of the lift capacities of other crane types without incurring additional costs. As a result, the rising popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes will aid market expansion in the future years.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Challenge

The high maintenance and compliance costs

The vendors are required to develop a wide range of rough-terrain cranes that suit both domestic and foreign markets due to the varying nature of needs in different international markets, which is driving up the cost of production. The chassis design and axle specifications of rough-terrain crane models used in Japan, for example, differ from those used in the United States. Furthermore, strict rules such as Stage V (in Europe) that are enforced to regulate emissions from big industrial trucks raise the cost even further. Furthermore, nations like China and India are projected to implement comparable regulatory standards, posing a threat to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Rough-Terrain Crane Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Liebherr International AG

Broderson Manufacturing Corp.

KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd.

SANY Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corp.

The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

TIL Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Capacity

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for rough-terrain cranes. The market in this region, however, will increase faster than the market in other regions.

The increasing rise of key end-user industries including construction, oil and gas, and utilities in countries like the United States, as well as the presence of prominent players, will help the rough-terrain crane market in North America grow over the forecast period.

