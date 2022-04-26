U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Share to register a growth of USD 135.61 Mn at a CAGR of 5.18%| Rapid growth of utility infrastructure in the US and Western Europe to boost market growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rough-Terrain Crane Market share is estimated to grow by USD 135.61 million from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rapid growth of utility infrastructure in the US and Western Europe and the popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes are significantly driving the Rough-Terrain Crane Market.

Our research report on "Rough-Terrain Crane Market by Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.74%

  • Key market segments: Capacity (50-80 tons, below 50 tons, and above 80 tons) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 39%

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 135.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.74

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Liebherr International AG, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Trend

  • The popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes

These cranes are perfect for applications that require big modular components to be lifted and maneuvered. Rough-terrain cranes with capacities of over 120 tonnes are available from several manufacturers, including Manitowoc and Tadano. Vendors are now selling light equipment that is easy to handle and can lift high weights thanks to advancements in body design. As a result, end-users are investing in these cranes since they cover all of the lift capacities of other crane types without incurring additional costs. As a result, the rising popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes will aid market expansion in the future years.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Challenge

  • The high maintenance and compliance costs

The vendors are required to develop a wide range of rough-terrain cranes that suit both domestic and foreign markets due to the varying nature of needs in different international markets, which is driving up the cost of production. The chassis design and axle specifications of rough-terrain crane models used in Japan, for example, differ from those used in the United States. Furthermore, strict rules such as Stage V (in Europe) that are enforced to regulate emissions from big industrial trucks raise the cost even further. Furthermore, nations like China and India are projected to implement comparable regulatory standards, posing a threat to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Get our latest sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Rough-Terrain Crane Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Rough-Terrain Crane Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Liebherr International AG

  • Broderson Manufacturing Corp.

  • KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

  • Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd.

  • SANY Group

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Tadano Ltd.

  • Terex Corp.

  • The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

  • TIL Ltd.

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download latest sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Capacity

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for rough-terrain cranes. The market in this region, however, will increase faster than the market in other regions.

The increasing rise of key end-user industries including construction, oil and gas, and utilities in countries like the United States, as well as the presence of prominent players, will help the rough-terrain crane market in North America grow over the forecast period.

Request our Sample Report for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Test and Measurement Equipment Market - The test and measurement equipment market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Robotic Window Cleaners Market - The robotic window cleaners market share is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.75%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Capacity

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Capacity

  • 5.3 50-80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Below 50 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Above 80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

  • 10.4 Liebherr International AG

  • 10.5 SANY Group

  • 10.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.7 Tadano Ltd.

  • 10.8 Terex Corp.

  • 10.9 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 TIL Ltd.

  • 10.11 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rough-terrain-crane-market-share-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-135-61-mn-at-a-cagr-of-5-18-rapid-growth-of-utility-infrastructure-in-the-us-and-western-europe-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301531880.html

SOURCE Technavio

