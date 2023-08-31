Roughly every 30 years, the Iowa Capitol's golden domes are restored. Meet one woman who does it.

It's quiet 200 feet above the ground, where Anne Domenech shuffles along the scaffolding that encircles the domes of the Iowa Capitol.

Sometimes she listens to music, sometimes, she'd rather hear nothing as she meticulously applies sheet after sheet of shiny, soft gold leaf to the ornate surfaces.

Domenech said exterior gilding is her favorite kind of work.

"I'm alone, most of the time. Eventually, I do have to climb down and be with people," she said. "But when I'm up there, it's just me and the world."

Anne Domenech, seen at the Iowa Capitol, works for EverGreene Architectural Arts, Inc. as an artisan gilder. She'll be spending the next few weeks reviving the Capitol's shining fixures.

Domenech, head gilder for EverGreene Architectural Arts, has been conserving some of the United States' most decorated buildings since 2008. The Parisian's portfolio includes the interior of the Empire State Building, the Vermont Capitol, the New York Public Library and the homes of the wealthiest people in the world, including a certain billionaire client who she will only identify as "Mr. B."

This summer, she added the Iowa Capitol to her list.

Previously: Preserving the golden domes over Des Moines

Roughly every 30 years, someone must climb to the tallest points of the Capitol and carefully reapply 23-karat gold to every shining surface. Restoring the building's four smaller domes with their intricate adornments, spires and pedestals is part of the Capitol's latest improvement project. Domenech has spent the last few weeks bringing the southern domes back to the peak of their glory and will wrap up in mid-September.

A closer look at the southeast dome's decorations.

After that, she'll move on to the gold dome capping the Dallas County Courthouse in Adel.

Domenech began her career as the artist-in-residence at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, where she created gilded manuscripts to honor guests such as Prince Charles and Lady Diana, the Dalai Lama and Hillary Clinton. Since then, she's ventured into art, gilding meteorites, frogs and massive public pieces for artists looking to add an extra shine to their work.

Story continues

"Anything that doesn't move, you can guild," she said with a smile.

Here are some questions and answers with Domenech.

Anne Domenech (right) applies gold leaf to a ceiling in the Empire State Building.

How did you learn how to gild?

"I learned at the New School, in New York. They had a calligraphy, bookbinding and illuminating manuscript course. I was coming from France, and I had just finished my master's in anthropology, and I didn't want to go further in my studies. Academia was too much. I wanted to do something that I always liked, that my parents would never allow me to do — to go and take art classes! I picked that because in France, we have a lot of books with illuminated manuscripts. I wanted to start learning how to do that. That's how I moved on to become the calligrapher of the (St. John's) cathedral. It was a progression.

EverGreene replicated Leif Neandross’ original art deco 24-foot-tall lobby ceiling and corridor murals as part of the Empire State Building’s $500 million restoration,

"My husband is a photographer, and he used to take all the pictures for Evergreene Architecture. One day he said, 'You know, I want you to go and see if you can work for them.' So I went, and they hired me because they were going to start the restoration of the Empire State Building. The ceilings in the lobby, along the corridors, everything was gilded. I went there and I said, 'Can I start?' and they said 'We will call you, of course.' Then a week after I asked, 'When am I starting?' They said, 'Do you want to start tomorrow?' I said yes.

More: From the archives: Des Moines-born Hollywood tough guy 'scared to death' during childhood climb to top of Capitol dome

"So my first (project) was the Empire State Building. Wow, that's kind of cool. That was my baptism."

How do you apply the gold?

"We take a paint, and it's kind of like an adhesive. We paint it, then we wait 12 hours, more or less. It has to reach a certain tack. Then you take your sheet, and the sheet of paper also has a wax, which the gold is being held by. You take your sheet and you put it on the area that you want to get. Once you put it down, you pick up the sheet and the gold stays on the surface.

Anne Domenech demonstrates the texture and fragility of the golf leaf used on the Iowa Capitol to a Development Insight Group tour group.

"You put down all your sheets, one after the other. When everything is applied, I take a brush, like a makeup brush. Gilders, we use these brushes that are very expensive, made of goat or Russian Blue Squirrel (hair). It's so fine and it doesn't scratch the gold. The next day, you take all the little pieces that never stuck to the surface, and that's when the wind blows them into your face! After, I take cotton or lamb's wool and I polish so it's all nice and flat and shiny.

"Then the gold is ready to live for another 30 years."

What happens to the gold that it needs to be re-gilded? Does it age, or wear away with harsh weather?

"You know, before there was pollution or these very powerful climates, domes would stay like that for 50 years. You go to Italy, France, they didn't used to go and gild domes every 30 years. Now, a lot of people have to do it at 20."

More: Our Des Moines: Iowa Capitol tour gives even the most familiar visitors new insights

Do you prefer conservation work or art projects?

"I like conservation. It's because it's rediscovering something. So many times, you start scraping and scratching a little bit of a wall and suddenly there's a pattern that comes, the original. But because there was no money to restore it, they just paint on top. Now you have to go and pull out those details."

In 2019, Domenech with EverGreene restored three vaulted stair ceilings at the New York Public Library. Over the course of the project, conservators with the company discovered the original stencil design seen in a historic photo of the space.

Are there very many gilders in the US? Are projects competitive?

"There are not a million gilders. But interesting enough, America is getting more into conservation work than ever before. More money is invested in conservation and restoration. Gilding is starting to be more popular again, maybe because of taste. Gold is always a fascination.

"There are a few companies that do these things, but I think there are more individual gilders than companies. EverGreene, for example, they don't have a lot of gilders. We have a handful. But because gilding is getting so popular, we're trying to train people. But, not everyone can do it. It takes patience, a lot, and when you have clients that are extremely demanding, you have to deliver."

The finials — the decorative points atop the Iowa Capitol's domes — before (left) and after (right) being re-guilded. The process involves dry ice blasting them, then priming, painting, gilding and polishing the finials to a lustrous finish.

What do you make of the 'golden food' trend in the last few years, or the craze for putting gold leaf on skin and in beauty products?

"Personally, I think it's ridiculous. It takes a lot of work to get gold. It's not just, 'Oh, you know, I'm going to a store and I'm buying it.' Some people had to kill themselves to mine the gold and after, to beat it. Now they do it with machines, but still, these people don't get anything. No money and no recognition, nothing. So to just use it for cosmetic things because it looks good, I think it's a little bit outrageous. That's my personal opinion."

More: 'Consider Iowa': Des Moines transplants from California collaborate on video praising state's charms

What's your favorite part of the job?

"I think it's the curiosity about how to approach a new medium, because it's always different. What is it that you can do with the metal? Like, this guy wanted me to do a road sign; he wanted me to gild in 24-karat gold. It got exhibited in a big sculpture park outside of New York City, for a show about global warming.

Domenech stands with a piece called "WE ARE THE ASTERIOD III" that she gilded in 24-karat gold for artist Justin Brice Guariglia.

"I mean, a road sign! That's crazy. For me, the interest and the thrill comes from finding the meaning. The meaning behind trying to put gold on a (road sign), that's something I like to think about. What's your intention? Why use gold? How am I going to approach that surface?

"It's like you, when you write something. What excites you?"

I'd say I find thrill in the puzzle. Looking for words, imagery and experiences, and putting them together in the most interesting and compelling form.

"Exactly. It's your curiosity. You're looking for something, and after you've found that, you're looking for what's after that and after that — how these things and substances react to each other."

With EverGreene Architecture, Domenech helped restoration ceilings at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.

I have to ask, do you get gold stuck under your fingernails?

"Yes, I do. And I will tell you something. When I get in my eyes, the next day, if I blow my nose, I have gold coming from my nose."

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at ALathers@registermedia.com and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Anne Domenech is head gilder for the Iowa Capitol's golden domes