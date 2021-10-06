U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.98
    +5.26 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,319.14
    +4.47 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,475.05
    +41.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.71
    -11.64 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    -1.68 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4350
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,596.39
    +3,985.14 (+7.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.38
    +57.28 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

New Round of Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Announced at VIVA21

·8 min read

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIVA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, announces the third round of highly anticipated late-breaking clinical trial results at VIVA21 hosted at Wynn Las Vegas.

VIVA Physicians Logo
VIVA Physicians Logo

VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) is an annual vascular education symposium that brings together a global, multispecialty faculty to present a variety of talks and live case presentations from clinical centers around the world. Attendees include an audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.

Below are highlights of this morning's 4 late-breaking clinical trial presentations.

IN.PACT AV Access Study 24-Month Outcomes by Lesion Characteristics
Presented by Robert Lookstein, MD, MHCDL

There is a paucity of adjudicated effectiveness outcomes of drug-coated balloons (DCBs) to treat dysfunctional arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) beyond 1 year, especially in subgroups that have high rates of reintervention.

IN.PACT AV Access is an independently adjudicated, prospective, global, multi-center, single-blinded study of the treatment of obstructive lesions of a native upper extremity AVF. Participants were randomized to treatment with IN.PACT AV DCB (Medtronic; n = 170) or standard uncoated percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA; n = 160). The effective-ness outcome through 24 months was the rate of target lesion primary patency (TLPP), defined as freedom from clinically driven target lesion revascularization or access circuit thrombosis.

Several subgroups showed statistically significantly higher TLPP results with DCB compared to PTA based on time-to-event analyses through 24 months, including restenotic lesions (46.0% DCB vs 30.2% PTA), radiocephalic AVFs (53.6% DCB vs 43.0% PTA), brachiocephalic AVFs (48.5% DCB vs 27.3% PTA), anastomotic lesions (48.4% DCB vs 32.7% PTA), and lesions in the cannulation zone (74.2% DCB vs 18.9% PTA). TLPP was also observed to be significantly higher with DCB compared to PTA in subgroups determined by maximum treatment balloon diameters: > 6 mm subgroup (52.2% DCB vs 38.9%PTA) and ≤ 6 mm subgroup (52.1% DCB vs 32.6% PTA).

Overall, although sample sizes were small, superior TLPP through 24 months was observed with DCB in restenotic lesions, radiocephalic and brachiocephalic AVFs, and lesions in the anastomosis or in the cannulation zone. Benefits were seen in all other subgroups, although the treatment effect was not statistically significant. With regard to treatment balloon size, the greatest TLPP benefit was in lesions treated with smaller balloon diameters. These results demonstrate the sustained effectiveness of DCBs, suggesting the use of this therapy for patients at high risk of repeat interventions.

The EMINENT Study: Primary Results of the Randomized Trial of Eluvia DES vs Bare-Metal Stents
Presented by Yann Gouëffic, MD, PhD

The EMINENT study was designed to confirm the superior patency of the Eluvia drug-eluting stent (DES; Boston Scientific Corporation) compared with bare-metal stents (BMSs) for the treatment of femoropopliteal artery lesions. This is the largest randomized trial of device treatment for critical limb ischemia in this arterial segment to date.

A total of 775 patients from 58 centers in 10 European countries were randomly assigned to treatment with Eluvia DES (n = 508) or commercially available BMS (n = 267). Mean lesion length was 75.6 mm in the Eluvia arm and 72.2 mm in the BMS arm.

At 12 months, primary patency was statistically significantly greater in patients treated with Eluvia DES versus BMS (Kaplan-Meier estimates of 85.4% and 76.3% at 395 days, log-rank P = .0087), demonstrating the additional value of drug elution. A significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Eluvia DES demonstrated an improvement in Rutherford class by at least one category, without tar-get lesion revascularization (83.0% vs 76.6%; P = .0450). Twelve-month all-cause mortality did not differ significantly between patients treated with the Eluvia paclitaxel-eluting stent versus BMS (2.7% [13/474] vs 1.1% [3/263]; P = .1528). The primary end-point results demonstrate superior patency of the Eluvia DES compared with BMSs when treating femoropopliteal lesions, supporting the benefit of drug elution for increased patency through 1 year.

Utility of Sirolimus Drug-Eluting Balloons in the Treatment of Complex Below-the-Knee Atherosclerotic Disease in Patients With Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia: 18-Month Results From the PRESTIGE Study
Presented by Tjun Tang, MD

The use of sirolimus-eluting balloons (SEBs) to improve long-term tibial artery patency in the setting of chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) is novel. PRESTIGE investigated performance outcomes and the safety profile of the Selution SLR (sustained limus release) SEB (MedAlliance) for treatment of TransAtlantic Inter-Society Consensus (TASC) II C and D tibial occlusive lesions in patients with CLTI from Singapore. We report 18-month results.

PRESTIGE was a pilot, prospective, nonrandomized, single-arm, multi-investigator, single-center clinical study. Twenty-five patients (25 limbs; 33 lesions) with Rutherford class 5 wound severity were originally included. Of the 25 patients, 19 (76%) were available for 18-month analysis. Collected data included clinically driven target lesion revascularization (CD-TLR), amputation-free survival (AFS), change in Rutherford classification, wound status, EuroQoL five dimensions (EW-5D) quality-of-life survey, and Walking Impairment Questionnaire (WIQ).

Baseline demographics included 17 (68.0%) males and a mean age of 63.72 ± 9.73 years. Significant comorbidities included diabetes mellitus (n = 22; 88.0%) and end-stage renal failure (n = 11; 44.0%). Fifteen (45.5%) were TASC II D, and mean lesion length treated was 19 ± 11 cm. At the 18-month time point, AFS was 79.2% (19/24; four deaths and one major lower extremity amputation), the mortality rate was 16.7% (4/24), and freedom from CD-TLR was 88.0%. Mean Rutherford class improved from 5.00 at baseline to 1.42 ± 2.1 (P < .05) at 18 months. The wound healing rate was 78.9% (15/19). Mean EQ-5D improved from 58.0 ± 9.57 at base-line to 75.5 ± 12.0 (P < .001) at 18 months. WIQ (distance) and WIQ (stairs) generally decreased, albeit insignificantly from base-line to 18 months.

Selution SLR SEB remains a safe and efficacious modality in treating complex tibial arterial occlusive lesions in what is an otherwise frail cohort of CLTI patients, with a high prevalence of diabetes and end-stage renal failure. However, a trend of disease progression or recurrence was seen in medium-term outcomes, as reflected by worsening of the WIQ.

Intravascular Lithotripsy for Peripheral Artery Calcification: Interim Analysis of 752 Patients From the Disrupt PAD III Observational Study
Presented by Ehrin Armstrong, MD

Disrupt PAD III is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm observational study designed to evaluate the acute safety and effectiveness of the Shockwave peripheral intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) system (Shockwave Medical) for the treatment of calcified peripheral artery disease (PAD) as determined by independent angiographic core lab assessment.

Between November 2017 and June 2019, 752 patients with 852 lesions were enrolled across 18 global sites. Diameter stenosis at baseline was 80.2% ± 18.1%, and 87.9% of lesions were determined to have moderate-severe calcification by Peripheral Academic Research Consortium criteria. IVL treatment was utilized primarily in femoropopliteal arteries (67.1%), followed by iliac (16.7%), common femoral (11.4%), and infrapopliteal arteries (4.8%). IVL treatment of complex lesions were evaluated: chronic total occlusion (CTO; 31.7%), eccentric (19.7%), and long lesions ≥ 15 cm (20.2%). Concomitant use of atherectomy or scoring/cutting balloon was at the discretion of the operator and was performed in 26.1% of treated lesions. Residual stenosis immediately after IVL treatment and at the end of the procedure was 32.3% ± 15.7% and 24.1% ± 11.7%, respectively. The flow-limiting dissection rate was 2.1% immediately following IVL treatment and 0.9% at the end of the procedure. Perforation was infrequent, with two (0.3%) events occur-ring immediately after IVL treatment, with a final perforation rate of 0.1%. There were no abrupt closure, distal embolization, or thrombotic events during any procedure. Safety and effectiveness outcomes were similar across vessel beds and complex lesions, including treatment of CTOs, eccentric lesions, and long lesions.

This study represents the largest analysis to date of periprocedural outcomes following IVL treatment of calcified, stenotic PAD in a "real-world" setting. Use of peripheral IVL demonstrated consistent procedural safety and effectiveness in complex lesions across multiple peripheral vascular beds.

About the VIVA Foundation
The VIVA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, strives to be the premier educator in the field. Our team of specialists in vascular medicine, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery is driven by the passion to advance the field and improve patient outcomes. Educational events presented by the have a distinct spirit of collegiality attained by synergizing collective talents to promote awareness and innovative therapeutic options for vascular disease worldwide. To learn more about the VIVA Foundation, visit https://thevivafoundation.org/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-round-of-late-breaking-clinical-trials-announced-at-viva21-301394463.html

SOURCE The VIVA Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers to Ease Europe’s Gas Crisis, With Strings Attached

    (Bloomberg) -- With winter fast approaching and a stunning energy price surge pummeling Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin chose an opportune moment to use his country’s leverage as an oil and gas superpower. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Fu

  • Boston Biotech Star Vertex Struggles to Reprise Its One Big Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstate

  • Takeda Stock Nears Two-Year Low After This Issue Shuttered Two Narcolepsy Tests

    Takeda prematurely closed two narcolepsy test, citing the emergence of a "safety signal," leading TAK stock to topple Wednesday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Allowing people to mix COVID-19 vaccines could cut into Pfizer and Moderna’s revenue next year

    Expect to see data this month from several clinical trials that are trying to establish if “mixing and matching” different COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective or if it’s better to get the same booster as the one used in the primary series of shots.

  • Health-Care Dealmaker Julia Kahr Leaves Blackstone for Cinven

    (Bloomberg) -- Health-care dealmaker Julia Kahr has left Blackstone Group to join rival private equity firm Cinven Ltd. as a partner in charge of its U.S. investing activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeKahr will join Cinven in the spring, said the people, who asked to not be identified becaus

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Could Pose Serious Risks, Scientists Warn

    Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.

  • VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Releases Data on New Preclinical Mechanism of Action Regarding Potential Anti-Anxiety Activity

    VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous systems (“CNS”) disorders, has released data regarding a new mechanism of action. The data was gathered from a preclinical tissue distribution study studying laboratory rats and evaluating a single intranasal administration of radiolabeled carbon-14 PH94B. According to the announc

  • A Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Have to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Past

    Two decades ago, amid scant sales and plentiful skepticism, Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • Dynavax Partners with DOD to Develop Adjuvanted Plague Vaccine

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company, has inked a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for $22 million over two and a half years to develop a recombinant plague vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018. Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 1.7% on Monday. As per the terms of the agreement, a Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted by Dynavax, combining its CpG 1018 adjuvant with the DOD’s rF1V vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is likely to commence i

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already H

  • Is Xenon Stock Still a Buy After Doubling in One Session? Analyst Weighs In

    The week’s first session was painted a deep red, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) investor concerned with Monday’s bloodbath. XENE shares more than doubled after the biotech released highly positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial. Specifically, in the Phase 2b X-TOLE study, Xenon’s potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy, XEN1101, met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically meaningful and dose-dependent reduction in the f

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Troops, Veterans Will Pay More for Healthcare – Here’s Why

    American members of the armed forces are set to battle a sneaky new enemy: rising healthcare costs. Health insurance premiums and prescription drug copays are set to jump for some members of the U.S. military and their families in 2022. … Continue reading → The post Troops, Veterans Will Pay More for Healthcare – Here’s Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated': Doctor

    Professor of Surgery at UCSF and ICU Physician and Trauma Surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Dr. Andre Campbell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;