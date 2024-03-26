Round Rock-based Dell Technologies slashed thousands of jobs in the past year

Michael Dell, right, talks with Patrick Moorhead during a SXSW panel in 2024.

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies reduced its headcount by 13,000 employees in the past year, amid layoffs and cost cutting measures.

In an end of year filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the technology giant reported it now has 120,000 global employees as of February 3, 2024, down from 133,000 employees in February 2023 — a decrease of nearly 10%.

In the filing, Dell said throughout its 2024 fiscal year, the company took actions to realign with strategic and customer priorities including certain cost reduction measures such as limiting external hiring, and employee reorganization.

"These actions resulted in a reduction in our overall headcount," the filing said. "Despite these difficult decisions, we continue focused efforts to empower our employees and attract, develop, and retain talent."

The reductions included a mass layoff that was announced in February 2023, that cut about 6,650 employees, or about 5% of Dell's global workforce at the time. The company also made other reductions since, including to its sales team in August, but it has not been clear how many employees were impacted or if the layoffs were related.

In a February 2023 memo to employees, Dell Chief Operations Officer Jeff Clarke said the cuts were made to “stay ahead of downturn impacts, and said the changes would streamline global sales teams, better integrate support services and shift engineering priorities on Dell's Infrastructure Support Group team. In June 2022, the company had already cut discretionary spending and hiring.

It has not been clear how many Austin employees have been impacted by the layoffs. Dell, which is one of the biggest Austin-area technology employers, has said it has about 13,000 employees in Central Texas, but has not given an updated headcount during recent layoff rounds.

The company has not shown up on any Austin-area WARN notices, short for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The act federally mandates that employers give local governments notice of major layoffs, with some exceptions.

Round Rock Based Dell Technologies cut thousands during its 2024 fiscal year, with its headcount now sitting at 120,000 workers.

Dell has seen a rocky few years amid softening demand for PCs, following an early pandemic boom. But in recent weeks, the company saw its stock soar 20% after reporting year-end earnings that beat expectations and bets big on AI.

In its fourth quarter, Dell reported a net income of $1.16 billion, up 89% from the year prior, but its revenue dropped 11% during the same time frame. In the earnings report, the company said its customers remain more "thoughtful" of their budgets in the uncertain macroeconomic environment, but also mentioned AI servers and hardware could bring significant opportunities in the coming years.

In the report, Clarke said the company had "just started to touch the AI opportunities ahead," and said Dell is "uniquely positioned" to help customers build generative artificial intelligence solutions.

During South by Southwest, Dell CEO and founder Michael Dell also spoke optimistically about the emerging technology, saying we're at the beginning of a transition, driven by AI, and the technology is "not only going to make a lot of waves in the tech industry but also with people and corporations."

