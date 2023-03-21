Roundhill Launches BIGB, the First-Ever ETF with Concentrated Exposure to Six Largest U.S. Banks

Roundhill's BIGB provides exposure to a basket of the largest and most-liquid US banking stocks.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill"), an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce the launch of the Roundhill BIG Bank ETF (BIGB) , which began trading today on the NASDAQ. BIGB is designed to provide concentrated and cost-efficient exposure to the largest and most liquid U.S. bank stocks.

"In the wake of banking failures at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank of New York, and Silvergate, individuals and institutions alike are migrating banking relationships to the institutions deemed too big to fail", said Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill. "BIGB allows investors to achieve exposure to these money center banks without the potential exposure to smaller financial services companies such as regional banks, brokerages, and insurance companies found in existing financial ETFs."

Fund Name Ticker Concentrated

Exposure Initial Holdings Gross

Expense

Ratio BIG Bank ETF BIGB Largest U.S. Banks Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman

Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan

Stanley, Wells Fargo 0.29 %

Note: Holdings subject to change.

Until now, investors could only invest in ETFs that track large, diversified baskets of companies within broadly-defined sectors and industries. With today's innovative launch from Roundhill, investors can now achieve more targeted, specific exposure to banking sector leaders with all of the cost and liquidity benefits of the ETF structure at an expense ratio of just 0.29%. The fund will utilize an equal weighting, rebalance on a quarterly basis, and reconstitute on an annual basis.

In addition to the launch of BIGB, Roundhill plans to introduce BIGT, BIGA, and BIGD to its suite of BIG ETFs in the coming weeks, targeting the largest companies in Technology, Airlines, and Defense, respectively.

"Recent market developments have reinforced what we have been hearing from investors for years about the challenges of existing sector ETFs. Roundhill's BIG ETFs offer investors precise access to the most important companies in specific economic sectors," said Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill. "Our new BIG ETFs empower investors to make pinpoint decisions without worrying about the dilutive exposure found in many sector ETFs today, while also potentially mitigating single stock risk."

For more information on BIGB and the rest of the BIG suite of ETFs, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/thisisbig .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BIGB ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/BIGB . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in the Banking Industry. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The Financial sector (Banks and capital markets companies, in particular) may be significantly affected by changes in interest rates, catastrophic events, price and market competition, or other changes in government regulation or tax law and/or rate regulation, which may have an adverse impact on their profitability. In recent years, cyber- attacks and technology malfunctions and failures have become increasingly frequent in this sector and have caused significant losses. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.



The BIG Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

