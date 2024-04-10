Roundhill Names Dave Mazza Chief Executive

ETF Investing Tools

Roundhill Investments, the nearly $1 billion ETF issuer whose funds invest in niches like the metaverse, sports betting and marijuana, has named David Mazza Chief Executive Officer barely a year after he joined the firm.

Mazza, who had been serving as chief strategy officer, will lead the company as it "enters the next phase of its growth trajectory," Roundhill co-founder and former CEO Will Hershey said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, New York-based Roundhill has over the past year doubled its lineup to 14 exchange traded funds holding $958 million in assets under management. The company last year embarked on a plan to expand its lineup after most of its products were launched into fast-growing sectors that had stalled.

Its largest fund, the $421.8 million Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV), hasn't budged in size over the past year, while at the same time its price jumped 34%, according to ETF.com data.

It's second-largest fund, the $213.2 million Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), has gained 61% since it launched a year ago.

Among its funds, it also runs the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ), which invests in online gaming and betting companies, and the marijuana and hemp fund, the Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED)

Mazza had also served as head of ETF investment strategy and research at Oppenheimer Funds and State Street Group. Prior to joining Roundhill, Mazza was Head of Product at ETF issuer Direxion.

As Roundhill has expanded its fund lineup, it has focused largely on emerging tech themes, such as its $145 million artificial intelligence focused ETF, the Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) and its Magnificent Seven ETF.

The firm has also hopped on the covered call and leveraged fund trend, launching a double supercharged version of its flagship Magnificent Seven fund, the Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX). They also recently launched the S&P 500 ODTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE), which utilizes zero-days-to-expire options.

These kinds of risky trading vehicles are meant for “sophisticated traders” the company said of the 2x daily Mag 7 fund, not necessarily buy-and-hold long term investors. The firm expanding their leveraged lineup signals the company’s focus on expanding its investor base beyond longer term investors.

Mazza said in a statement he was proud of "the considerable progress we've made on our strategic initiatives, including the launch of several first-of-their-kind ETFs."

"I'm honored to now take on the CEO role and look forward to building upon our ongoing innovation by leading the firm into its next chapter of growth," he said.

Contact Ron Day at ron.day@etf.com.





