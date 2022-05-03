U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,165.83
    +10.45 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,035.82
    -25.68 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,568.37
    +32.35 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.01
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.21
    -0.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.70
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0660 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8510
    -0.3300 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,354.52
    -615.78 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.60
    -3.64 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.97
    -21.58 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS CLOSES SIXTH PRIVATE EQUITY FUND TOTALING $800 MILLION

·3 min read

Fund VI to be Guided by Same Investment Strategy Firm has Followed Since Its Founding in 2001

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today the closing of its sixth private equity fund totaling $800 million in capital commitments ("Fund VI").

RoundTable closed its first equity fund of $400 million in March 2002, its second equity fund of $500 million in March 2005, its third equity fund of $600 million in July 2010, its fourth equity fund of $650 million in August 2015, and its fifth equity fund of $700 million in July 2019.

RoundTable's long-standing strategy has been to utilize the firm's extensive healthcare operating and transaction expertise to improve the growth and profitability of its portfolio companies to enhance their value and generate attractive investment returns. The firm focuses its investments on family companies, owner/founders, management teams and corporate partners who have confidence in RoundTable's ability to add value beyond capital.

To advance this strategy, Fund VI will be led by a Management Committee consisting of Thomas P. Kapfer, R. Craig Collister, Andrew B. Hochman, and Timothy J. Connors. Mr. Kapfer was Chairman of the Management Committee for Fund V and will retain his position for Fund VI. He, along with Mr. Collister, served on the Management Committees of Funds IV and V.

Mr. Hochman was promoted to Managing Partner and will become a member of the Management Committee. He joined RoundTable in September 2007 and served as a Senior Partner in Fund V.

Mr. Connors will join RoundTable as a Managing Partner and become a member of the Management Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer of Advantice Health, a Fund IV portfolio company that was sold on April 1, 2022. In addition to serving on the Management Committee, he will focus on identifying new investment opportunities and overseeing the operational performance of Fund VI platform investments in the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare markets.

Messrs. Kapfer and Connors will lead RoundTable's operating resources to support both existing investments and those made by Fund VI. Messrs. Collister and Hochman will lead the firm's transaction activities.

Additionally, Jawwad A. Akhtar and Phillip S. Smith II, who serve on the transaction team, were both promoted to Partner with the launch of Fund VI. Mr. Akhtar joined RoundTable in 2011 and focuses on pharmaceutical and consumer health investments. Mr. Smith joined RoundTable in 2009 and focuses on medical product and medical device investments.

"Investing in healthcare companies that can benefit from our operating and transaction expertise has been a proven strategy for RoundTable for more than 20 years now—one that produces attractive deal flow and investment returns, as well as investor loyalty," said Mr. Kapfer. "As always, we want to thank all of our limited partners for their belief in our strategy and their ongoing commitment and support."

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to RoundTable for the fundraising efforts. RoundTable did not use a placement agent.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS
RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful history of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundtable-healthcare-partners-closes-sixth-private-equity-fund-totaling-800-million-301538549.html

SOURCE RoundTable Healthcare Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Paramount Global said on Tuesday it added more than 6 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter but missed revenue estimates, hurt by weaker TV advertising sales in a period without the Super Bowl broadcast. Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell more than 4% in pre-market trading. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Major Activist Investor Sees 50% Upside in This Canadian Oil Giant

    The problem for Canadian oil giant Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is that this return, while impressive, lags those of its peers like Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus, which have posted gains of 104% and 138%, respectively, over the same time frame. This gap has attracted the attention of activist investor Elliott Management, which has taken a 3.7% stake in the company . Elliott is a large hedge fund (with over $50 billion in assets under management)  that is known for getting involved in companies that it feels are underperforming and pushing for changes.

  • 2 Stock Split Stocks That Crushed Earnings, and 1 That Didn't

    Stock splits are entirely cosmetic, but they give smaller investors a chance to buy these high-quality companies.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • Big Stock Bears Say S&P 500 Bottom Still Another 700 Points Away

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a fact of life in struggling markets: someone is always saying things will get worse. According to a number of prominent equity strategists, they’re about to get a lot worse.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Gl

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to

  • Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis

    (Reuters) -Estee Lauder Cos Inc cut full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and the suspension of operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine dent sales, sending the luxury cosmetics maker's shares down 8%. The restrictions in China, a major growth market for global luxury goods makers, put the brakes on a recovery in demand for cosmetics from a pandemic-induced slump, leading the Clinique skincare maker to also miss third-quarter sales estimates. Estee Lauder's Asia-Pacific sales fell for the first time in nearly two years as the restraints in China also limited its capacity to ship orders from distribution facilities.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • Starbucks set to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday

    Coffee giant Starbucks is set to report its latest earnings on Tuesday amid a backdrop of a unionization battle with employees.