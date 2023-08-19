Route 315 northbound lanes closed as OSU students return to school

Nortbound Route 315 is again closed this weekend for repairs.

Route 315 northbound is closed between Goodale Street and Medical Center Drive this weekend.

The closure started 9 p.m. Friday and will continue until 6 a.m. Monday. King Avenue will also be closed under 315, with a detour available on 5th Avenue.

This section of 315 has been closed several times throughout the summer for ongoing bridge repairs, which will continue over the next few months. The $8.9 million repair project will remove a layer of asphalt and resurface the lanes between Goodale Street and the King Avenue exit leading to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

This weekend's closure comes during move-in weekend for Ohio State University, which draws traffic and travelers from out of town. Students are moving to on-campus housing through Saturday. Though the move-in period was extended this year to combat overcrowding and spread out student arrivals, the Columbus area could see thousands of visitors this weekend.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Bruning said ODOT officials have been coordinating with Ohio State. They also avoided closing roads for construction the past few weekends due to heavy traffic for concerts, and will plan around Ohio State football games as the season begins next month.

"We know this is going to inconvenience somebody, and our goal is to have it inconvenience the least amount of people," Bruning said.

This weekend is the fifth of eight total road closures for this project, with estimated completion by the end of October.

The Ohio Department of Transportation website lists I-270, I-670 and I-71 as possible detours around the 315 area.

LCarey@Dispatch.com

@LilyLCarey

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Route 315 northbound closed throughout weekend