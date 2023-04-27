U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,135.35
    +79.36 (+1.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.16
    +524.29 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,142.24
    +287.89 (+2.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.22
    +20.81 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.10
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.0960 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8800
    +0.2630 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,520.54
    +1,227.31 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.60
    +11.28 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.58
    -21.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,457.68
    +41.21 (+0.15%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance breaks down what you need to know from Amazon's earnings

Route1 Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Route1 Inc.
·9 min read
Route1 Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 2022)

The Company's operating results for fiscal year 2021 with comparatives are as follows:

In 000s of CAD dollars

FY 2022

FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

Revenue






Services

6,194

9,702

9,574

7,834

6,209

Device

15,830

17,432

20,038

16,169

19,972

Other

21

137

94

7

49

Total Revenue

22,045

27,271

29,707

24,010

26,231

Cost of revenue

14,462

16,446

18,635

14,978

18,732

Gross profit

7,583

10,825

11,072

9,032

7,499

Operating expenses

7,645

9,812

9,935

8,214

6,892

Operating profit 1

(62

)

1,013

1,137

818

607

Patent litigation 2

-

-

1,610

1,289

841

Total other expenses 3, 4

1,656

791

1,234

82

200

Net income (loss)

(1,718

)

222

(1,707

)

(554

)

(434

)

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 For FY 2020, the Company incurred expenses for patent litigation net of the reversal of an accounting liability reflecting the funds the Company received from its litigation funding agreement. The Company has concluded the litigation with VMWare in both Canada and the United States and will incur no additional expense for this litigation.

3 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

4 For FY 2022, the Company wrote down its deferred tax asset and liabilities with a net impact of ($1,141).

Fourth Quarter 2022 (Q4 2022)

"Route1's fourth quarter of 2022 net income was negatively impacted by our decision to remove deferred taxes assets and liabilities from the Company's balance sheet in the net amount of approximately CAD $1.1 million. It had no cash consequence. Further, the accounting decision has no impact on our ability to use our $11.8 million in Canadian operating tax losses that are being carried forward to reduce or eliminate cash tax obligations annually on our taxable operating income", said Tony Busseri, Route1's President and CEO.

The Company's operating results for Q4 2022 with comparatives are as follows:

Statement of operations

In 000s of CAD dollars

Q4
2022

Q3
2022

Q2
2022

Q1
2022

Q4
2021

Revenue

Subscription and services

1,103

1,326

1,854

1,911

1,977

Devices and appliances

2,279

5,519

5,251

2,781

5,022

Other

6

2

9

3

36

Total revenue

3,388

6,847

7,114

4,695

7,035

Cost of revenue

2,032

4,842

5,015

2,572

4,660

Gross profit

1,356

2,005

2,099

2,123

2,375

Operating expenses

1,859

1,802

1,972

2,012

2,383

Operating profit 1

(503

)

203

127

111

(8

)

Total other expenses 2, 3

1,223

139

183

112

307

Net income (loss)

(1,726

)

64

(56

)

(1

)

(315

)

1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes gain on litigation, gain or loss on asset disposal, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax recovery, foreign exchange loss or gain, other expenses and acquisition expense.

3 For Q4 2022, the Company wrote down its deferred tax asset and liabilities with a net impact of ($1,141).

Subscription and services revenue

in 000s of CAD dollars

Q4
2022

Q3
2022

Q2
2022

Q1
2022

Q4
2021

Application software

475

804

1,402

1,483

1,504

Technology as a service (TaaS)

-

-

-

-

50

Other services

628

522

452

428

423

Total

1,103

1,326

1,854

1,911

1,977

Other services revenue

in 000s of CAD dollars

Q4
2022

Q3
2022

Q2
2022

Q1
2022

Q4
2021

Technology life-cycle maintenance and support

300

275

214

209

175

Professional services

328

246

238

219

248

Total

628

521

452

428

423

Adjusted EBITDA

in 000s of CAD dollars

Q4
2022

Q3
2022

Q2
2022

Q1
2022

Q4
2021

Adjusted EBITDA 3

(142

)

543

459

446

341

Amortization

361

340

332

335

348

Operating profit

(503

)

203

127

111

(8

)

3 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.



Balance sheet extracts

In 000s of CAD dollars

Dec 31

2022

Sep 30

2022

Jun 30

2022

Mar 31

2022

Dec 31

2021

Cash

79

103

299

481

63

Total current assets

4,901

5,445

4,593

3,618

5,726

Total current liabilities

8,825

9,629

9,012

8,147

10,563

Net working capital

(3,924

)

(4,184

)

(4,419

)

(4,529

)

(4,837

)

Total assets

12,355

14,826

13,909

12,574

15,097

Net bank debt and seller notes

3,042

3,018

2,515

2,297

2,926

Total shareholders' equity

1,765

3,209

2,883

2,774

2,728

As of April 26, 2023, there are a total of 2,925,000 options currently outstanding under the stock option plan.

Business and Operations Metrics

Further to the Company's most recent shareholder call and webcast presentation held on February 28, 2023, Route1 communicated operating metrics that it believes assists in the establishment of whether its business model direction change is being successful and can be scaled. Specifically, the growth of gross profit generated from non-MobiKEY sales on a quarterly basis needs to achieve a minimum of US $1.15 million ("Benchmark A"), and recurring ALPR support contracts need to grow to in excess of US $1.0 million in annualized revenue value ("Benchmark B").

Benchmark A

in US 000s

Q4-22 A

Q3-22 A

Q2-22 A

Q1-22 A

Annualized Value

$

802

$

1,080

$

705

$

672

Benchmark B

Route1 continued to see improved levels of recurring revenue derived from its LPR clients through improved support contracts - technology life-cycle maintenance and support revenue. Route1 started the year at a base of US $595,000 per annum.

in US 000s

Q4-22 A

Q3-22 A

Q2-22 A

Q1-22 A

Reported Quarter Value

$

222

$

213

$

168

$

165

Annualized Value

$

888

$

852

$

672

$

660

Since the closing of the Spyrus Solutions acquisition, Route1 has monetized the inventory acquired and realized good short-term success in selling the PocketVault P-3X technology. The Company spent approximately US $580,000 to acquire Spyrus Solutions.

in US 000s

Q4-22 A

Q3-22 A

Q2-22 A

Q1-22 A

Q4-21 A

Spyrus Solutions Gross Profit

$

128

$

280

$

109

$

281

$

410

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has decided to hold a conference call and web cast with the announcement of its Q1 2023 financial results in late May 2023.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Tony Busseri
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1 480 500-7030
tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2023 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, expectations regarding the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, price and liquidity of the common shares, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

SOURCE: Route1 Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751765/Route1-Announces-Q4-and-Fiscal-Year-2022-Financial-Results