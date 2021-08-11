U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Route1 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Notification

4 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 /Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call and web cast to provide a business update on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:00 am eastern.

Participants should dial Toll-Free: 844-369-8770 or Toll/International: 862-298-0840 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call and web cast. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available on May 26, 2021 after 4 pm eastern at Toll-Free 877-481-4010 or Toll/International 919-882-2331 passcode #42520 until 9 am on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The webcast will be presented live at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2167/42520.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Tony Busseri
President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2021 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, expectations regarding the success of the private placement and the terms on which the Company will raise funds, price and liquidity of the common shares, expected financial performance, expected subscribers and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities, the ability of the Company to obtain the supersedeas bond in order to appeal the decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

SOURCE: Route1 Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659378/Route1Announces-Second-Quarter2021-Financial-Results-Notification

