U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.67
    +0.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8740
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,590.63
    -693.34 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.85
    -75.94 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    -48.38 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

RouteQ partners with NextBillion.ai to increase delivery efficiency and reduce logistics costs around the world

·3 min read

MOSCOW, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextBillion.ai will integrate RouteQ's routing capabilities as part of its platform to enhance customer service across ride-hailing, logistics, delivery, mobility, transportation, and government operations. This partnership endeavors to deliver best-in-class efficiency and optimization to NextBillion.ai's globally distributed enterprise customers.

RouteQ is a delivery management and last-mile optimization platform by technology giant Yandex. RouteQ's geo and routing expertise has improved delivery efficiency by 20-30%, reduced call center workload by 40%, and ensured an on-time delivery rate up to 99% in earlier case studies. Now, NextBillion.ai's customer base stands to enjoy the same benefits.

"RouteQ is one of the most developer-friendly and technically sophisticated platforms that we've seen. Its ability to solve extremely challenging use cases while retaining a strong customer focus is inspiring. We are excited about building the next generation of intelligent mapping and routing products and services together," said Gaurav Bubna, co-founder of NextBillion.ai.

NextBillion.ai is a map data + AI platform that has been helping large enterprises build, scale and manage their own mapping ecosystem. With its hyper-localized solutions, the company has enabled its customers to achieve over 60% operating cost savings, improve ETA accuracy by more than 40% and save over 70% on map-building costs.

"Our partnership with NextBillion.ai will help us faster serve the increased need for automated last-mile delivery while accommodating time-sensitive and often unpredictable demands. We look forward to scaling our location-based services with their robust map data platform to the whole NextBillion.ai's partner network," said RouteQ CEO Danil Shelekhov.

The partnership with NextBillion.ai will further expand RouteQ's reach across Asia, Europe, and the US. RouteQ's algorithms combined with NextBillion.ai's map data management service, APIs, SDKs and tools will enhance ETA predictions and enable easy and precise navigation for its transportation, delivery, food & grocery, ride-hailing, and e-commerce verticals.

About NextBillion.ai

NextBillion.ai is a map data and AI platform that helps enterprises manage location data and adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. The company enables enterprises to tackle highly complex location problems with the help of tailored mapping and routing solutions. NextBillion.ai offers map data management services, location tools, and APIs to businesses in last-mile delivery, telematics, logistics, transport, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing industries. http://nextbillion.ai/

About RouteQ

RouteQ, formerly known as Yandex.Routing, is a subsidiary of Yandex and a provider of cloud-based delivery management software solutions. With its automatic route planning and track & trace services, RouteQ lets retailers, fast-moving consumer goods companies, and logistics companies boost their delivery capacity, scale rapidly, drive down operational costs, and improve their overall customer experience.

https://routeq.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/routeq-partners-with-nextbillionai-to-increase-delivery-efficiency-and-reduce-logistics-costs-around-the-world-301485011.html

SOURCE RouteQ

Recommended Stories

  • US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 summit

    The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a working group to prepare for the COP27 climate summit this year, with US envoy John Kerry urging more countries to come on board.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Rus

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • Google Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Discrimination Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Ru

  • SEC responds to Elon Musk harassment allegations

    In a letter it filed on Friday with a New York federal judge, the SEC said its frequent check-ins with Tesla were consistent with expectations from the court overseeing the company’s 2018 settlement.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt-payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘

  • This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think

    "When I called him out, he told me that both myself, and the friend he offered the position to, were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary."View Entire Post ›

  • 4 Reasons to Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Now

    The fast-food Dividend Aristocrat McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has held up better than the S&P 500 year to date. McDonald's stock has been down 6.5% while the S&P 500 has dropped 8.4% during that time. McDonald's posted robust revenue and earnings growth in 2021.

  • Financial regrets? Majority of Americans had second thoughts about spending in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

    Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right.

  • Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low - flash PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy. Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the country saw coronavirus infections spike to a record due to the Omicron variant. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 from a final 55.4 in the previous month.

  • Drivers face fuel shortages as workers at UK's largest refinery vote on strike action

    Britain’s largest oil refinery faces the threat of shut-downs owing to strike action amid a row over workers’ pay.

  • 5 Simple Habits That Will Help You Save for Retirement

    Saving for retirement can be a struggle. You might have many years left in your career, and it can seem almost impossible to save the necessary hundreds of thousands or even a million dollars. While a...