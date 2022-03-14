All routes restored: WestJet summer schedule signals strong recovery for Manitoba

Enhanced domestic options key part of plan to accelerate province's economic recovery

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Together with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and business leaders, WestJet today announced its 2022 summer schedule, marking a significant milestone in the airline's recovery through the restoration of its network to near pre-pandemic levels. As the number one carrier across Manitoba, and the only commercial airline to serve Western Manitoba, the airline continues to focus on strengthening its network to offer more service and increased connectivity critical to so many sectors of the Manitoba economy.

"We recognize the importance of our investments in Manitoba, as the province works to rebuild from the impacts of the pandemic," said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. "This summer, we know Manitobans are ready to welcome visitors and travel again themselves. Our service is critical to restoring the pipeline of western Canadians who visit Manitoba for both business or leisure and we are committed to working together with our partners to expedite the region's recovery."

"WestJet is an important partner to Manitoba's economy, connecting Winnipeg and Brandon to the world," said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. "Air connectivity is crucial to Manitoba's long-term recovery and our government is committed to working collaboratively with our economic development partners, business and industry leaders, like WestJet, to promote Manitoba as a vibrant place to live, work, visit and do business in."

Restoring non-stop domestic options and regional connectivity across Canada

At its peak this summer, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations, restoring 94 per cent of its pre-pandemic routes with more than 600 daily departures network wide.

WestJet will continue to forge ahead in its service restoration plans for Manitoba, enhancing connectivity and adding back non-stop routes with 10 domestic destinations and one transborder option to Las Vegas. The airline will continue to provide increased connectivity and convenience with daily service between Brandon and Winnipeg to Calgary, WestJet's home hub. From there, the airline offers 142 daily departures to 35 domestic, 16 transborder and seven non-stop international destinations including Rome, Paris, London and Dublin.

Route Peak Frequency Winnipeg-Calgary 6x daily Winnipeg-Edmonton 1x daily Winnipeg-Vancouver 3x daily Winnipeg-Regina 5x weekly Winnipeg-Saskatoon 1x daily Winnipeg-Ottawa 6x weekly Winnipeg-Thunder Bay 1x daily Winnipeg-Toronto 4x daily Winnipeg-Halifax 6x weekly Winnipeg-Las Vegas 2x weekly Brandon-Calgary 1x daily

Complementing WestJet's offerings, Swoop previously announced significant expansion plans in preparation for Canada's busy summer travel season. Swoop will service Winnipeg with 34 weekly departures across nine destinations including Edmonton, Hamilton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Abbotsford and Halifax (via Ottawa).

Additional quotes:

"Since day one, WestJet has been a great partner for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport," said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority President and CEO. "We're excited to see our longstanding relationship deepen and thank WestJet for their continued confidence in this market. Today's commitment to restore pre-pandemic routes will enhance connectivity from the airport as well as help our region's social and economic recovery."

"Revitalized air links are key to the recovery of Manitoba's tourism industry", said Colin Ferguson, President and CEO of Travel Manitoba. "WestJet's return to a pre-pandemic number of flights is a positive sign that a return to near normal conditions is imminent, and that Manitoba's tourism industry will once again play a central role in the province's future economic success."

About the WestJet Group of Companies

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

