'Routine' is back from the dead to murder you with robots

Nearly full, honest decade after it was first shown off at Gamescom 2012, Lunar Software and Raw Fury made an appearance at Summer Game Fest 2022 to show off the new trailer for the long-awaited space survival horror, Routine.

Set in an abandoned and derelict planetary research station, players must investigate the mysteries surrounding fates of its former inhabitants, all while hounded by a deadly lurking threat that may or may not be of the mechanical variety. Lunar Software has reportedly rebuilt the game "from the ground up" to take advantage of the new generation of console hardware capabilities. Routine will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass, though there is no release date set at this time.