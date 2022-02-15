U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.00
    +53.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,813.00
    +342.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,483.50
    +230.50 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.10
    +25.70 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.92
    -2.54 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.69 (-2.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0440 (+2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    26.31
    -1.05 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6510
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,277.78
    +1,734.83 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.48
    +60.27 (+6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.07
    +61.48 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Routing Market worth $22.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Routing Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Wired, Wireless), Placement (Edge, Core, Virtual), Application (Datacenter, Enterprise), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Residential, Media & Entertainment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Routing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2022 and reach USD 22.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022–2027.

MnM Logo
MnM Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=207011132

The growing requirement for bandwidth in data centers and rising adoption of connected devices in the healthcare and education sectors are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players during the review period.

The routing market includes major Tier I and II players like Cisco (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Arista Networks, Inc. (US), and others. These players have a strong market presence for Routing across various countries in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

High demand for cloud services

The growth of the routing market is exclusively driven by cloud services and cloud-based infrastructure with the increasing number of cloud service providers. Cloud is also driving the adoption of SDN, ensuring scalable, flexible, and differentiated network governed and achieved by SDN. This is further fueling the adoption of data center switches. SDN works on 3 different layers: application, control, and infrastructure; switches play an important role in handling the data traffic and supporting SDN controllers in all three layers. Technological advancements in routing are leading to rapid adoption of routers for cloud-based services. Improved features, such as high bandwidth of 25 Gbps to 100 Gbps, high scalability, and high performance allow quick data access, encouraging the adoption of these routers for cloud computing.

Wireless routers is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Wireless router is expected to be the leading segment, by type, in the routing market during the forecast period. The growing need for high-speed internet connectivity and the rising adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs are driving the demand for wireless routers with effective connectivity. The increasing demand for internet-based devices and expansion of cloud networking, coupled with the rising adoption of virtualized technologies, are expected to propel the growth of the global wireless router market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Routing Markethttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-coolers-market-250448757.html"

146 – Tables
57 – Figures
192 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=207011132

BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size of routing market during the forecast period

The increasing implementation of IoT in this vertical is fueling the growth of the connected devices market and consequently the growth of the routing market. IoT enables financial institutions to track customers' activities, events, and needs with the help of the data generated by sensors. With IoT devices, banks can provide holistic and connected banking solutions for customer finances in real-time. IoT-enabled connected banking solutions help banks fulfill customers' needs and facilitate financial decisions through the data collected from various smart devices. The data also enables banks to provide value-added services, financial assistance, and customized products to individual customers.

Routing market in APAC to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

APAC is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of technologies such as cloud, IoT, connected devices, SDN, and NFV. The growing adoption of these technologies, along with the next-generation communication requirements, can create challenges for the existing networks. APAC has the largest mobile subscribers across the world, and the number is expected to increase in the coming years. Moreover, with a rise in the number of digitalization initiatives, countries in APAC are moving toward digital transformation. Most countries in the APAC region, such as Singapore and India, are experiencing high economic growth, fueled by the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises. Also, companies such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and IBM are the leading cloud service providers in the region that are fueling the growth of the data center applications for the routing market. Both Amazon and Microsoft sell their cloud services through their data centers in China. Google is also planning to open its first data center in China by 2023.

Key players operating in the routing market are Cisco (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Arista Networks, Inc. (US), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), NETGEAR (US), Nokia (Finland), Xiaomi (China), Acelink Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ADTRAN (US), Allied Telesis, Inc. (Japan), Belkin International, Inc. (US), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), EERO LLC (US), EKINOPS S.A. (France), Extreme Networks (US), Linksys USA, Inc. (US), MikroTik (Latvia), Peplink (US), Raymar Information Technology, Inc. (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Synology Inc. (Taiwan), and TP-Link Corporation Limited (China).

Related Reports:

Wi-Fi Chipset Market with COVID-19 Impact By IEEE Standard (802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac), End-use application (Consumer, Smarthome, AR/VR, Networking Devices), Band, MIMO configuration, Vertical and Geography - Forecast 2026

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Drive Test Equipment, Monitoring Equipment, OSS with Geolocation Equipment, SON Testing Equipment), Network Technology (2G/3G/4G and 5G), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/routing-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/routing.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/routing-market-worth-22-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301482366.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Surges. Reservations for Space Will Open Wednesday.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic is getting closer to commercial operations. The company said Tuesday that ticket sales for its space flight will open to the general public on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) stock was up more than 12% in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump after Russia reports pullback of military troops

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks rose sharply in pre-market trading Tuesday the Russian Defense Ministry said some military units will start returning to their permanent bases after completing drills near the Ukrainian border.

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

    Mammoth profit hauls from the mining giants come after commodity prices have jumped higher.

  • Sea’s $16 Billion Crash Signals Trouble Beyond India Shutout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. lost more than $16 billion of value in its biggest daily market drop after India abruptly banned its most popular mobile gaming title. Investors are growing concerned the ban may just be the start of the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextS

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt