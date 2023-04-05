Rover Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROVR) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Rover Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROVR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. The US$818m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$22m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Rover Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Rover Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$6.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 80% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Rover Group's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Rover Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

