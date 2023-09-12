Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. The US$1.2b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$22m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$15m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rover Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Rover Group

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Rover Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$6.7m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 51%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Rover Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Rover Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Rover Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Rover Group, take a look at Rover Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Rover Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Rover Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Rover Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.