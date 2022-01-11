U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,645.00
    -25.29 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,812.69
    -256.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,901.27
    -41.56 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +0.80 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7690
    -0.0110 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    +0.3220 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,643.92
    +719.67 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.38
    -9.04 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.68
    +25.43 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Rover Group, Inc. Reminds Warrant Holders of Upcoming Redemption Date on January 12, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A Place for Rover, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that as of January 10, 2022, approximately 4.9 million of Rover ’s approximately 8.1 million outstanding public and private warrants (the “Warrants”) have been exercised. As previously announced on December 13, 2021, Rover provided notice to the registered holders of the Warrants that their Warrants will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of the warrant agreement governing the Warrants if they are not exercised before 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 12, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

As a courtesy, Rover would like to remind those Warrant holders that have yet to exercise that if the remaining approximately 3.2 million Warrants are not exercised on a cashless basis prior to the Redemption Date, they will be redeemed at the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Warrants can be directed to Rover’s warrant agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, at 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219, telephone number: (800) 937-5449 or (718) 921-8124 or email: ReorgWarrants@astfinancial.com.

For more information about the redemption of the Warrants, please visit Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com.

Rover understands from Nasdaq that the public warrants (NASDAQ: ROVRW) will trade on Nasdaq through the close of trading on the Redemption Date.

None of Rover, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

The shares of Rover Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants have been registered by Rover under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-259519). The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of Rover’s securities nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of Rover’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions (including the redemption of the Warrants), business strategies, events, or results of operations are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Rover’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the final prospectus filed with the SEC on November 22, 2021 and Rover’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed on November 10, 2021. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in Rover’s other recent filings with the SEC which are available, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, Rover’s results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Rover assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or changes in Rover’s expectations.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

Contacts:

MEDIA
pr@rover.com
Kristin Sandberg
(360) 510-6365

INVESTORS
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
Brinlea Johnson
(415) 269-2645


Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • 2 Surefire Metaverse Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    These chipmakers are on track to benefit from the massive opportunity this emerging tech trend is creating.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    Good old savings bonds, the ones that come with inflation protection, are now yielding more than 7%. One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate.