Rover Group, Inc. Reminds Warrant Holders of Upcoming Redemption Date on January 12, 2022

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that as of January 10, 2022, approximately 4.9 million of Rover ’s approximately 8.1 million outstanding public and private warrants (the “Warrants”) have been exercised. As previously announced on December 13, 2021, Rover provided notice to the registered holders of the Warrants that their Warrants will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of the warrant agreement governing the Warrants if they are not exercised before 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 12, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).



As a courtesy, Rover would like to remind those Warrant holders that have yet to exercise that if the remaining approximately 3.2 million Warrants are not exercised on a cashless basis prior to the Redemption Date, they will be redeemed at the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Warrants can be directed to Rover’s warrant agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, at 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219, telephone number: (800) 937-5449 or (718) 921-8124 or email: ReorgWarrants@astfinancial.com.

For more information about the redemption of the Warrants, please visit Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com.

Rover understands from Nasdaq that the public warrants (NASDAQ: ROVRW) will trade on Nasdaq through the close of trading on the Redemption Date.

None of Rover, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

The shares of Rover Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants have been registered by Rover under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-259519). The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of Rover’s securities nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of Rover’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions (including the redemption of the Warrants), business strategies, events, or results of operations are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Rover’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the final prospectus filed with the SEC on November 22, 2021 and Rover’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed on November 10, 2021. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in Rover’s other recent filings with the SEC which are available, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, Rover’s results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Rover assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or changes in Rover’s expectations.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

Contacts:

MEDIA

pr@rover.com

Kristin Sandberg

(360) 510-6365

INVESTORS

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Brinlea Johnson

(415) 269-2645



