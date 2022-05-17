U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.93
    +80.92 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,655.05
    +431.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.64
    +52.21 (+2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.01
    -2.19 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0158 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3740
    +0.3210 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,080.53
    +480.57 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.69
    +433.01 (+178.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Rover Metals Raises $1,991,260 Under Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rover Metals Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROVMF
Rover Metals Corp.
Rover Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its March 21, 2022 release, and its April 26, 2022 release, the Company has now closed its $0.05 Unit Financing, raising gross proceeds of $1,991,260.

$0.05 Unit Financing
On March 21, 2022, Rover closed the first tranche of the financing for gross proceeds of $1,180,510 (the “First Closing”). The First Closing was comprised of $1,044,000 worth of $0.05 Units, and $136,510 worth of $0.055 flow-through common shares. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half (1/2) of a warrant to purchase common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.075 and a life of three years. On April 26, 2022, Rover closed the second tranche of the financing for gross proceeds of $467,500 (the “Second Closing”). The Second Closing was comprised of $412,500 worth of $0.05 Units, and $55,000 worth of $0.055 flow-through common shares.

Today the Company is announcing the third and final closing of its financing for gross proceeds $343,250.00 (the “Third Closing”). The Third Closing is comprised of $332,250 of $0.05 Units and $11,000 of $0.055 flow-through common shares. The proceeds from the Third Closing will be used for exploration at the Company’s Cabin Gold Project, and future working capital, including general and administrative expenses.

A total of $1,991,260 has been raised under the $0.05 Unit Financing, from all three closings, resulting in the issuance of 35,775,000 common shares and 17,887,500 warrants (excluding finder’s fee warrants), from the sale of Units, and the issuance of 3,682,000 common shares from the sale of flow-through shares (or a total issuance of 39,457,000 common shares and 17,887,500 warrants).

Finders’ commissions are being paid in connection with the $0.05 Unit Financing in the amount of cash commissions of $88,695.70 and finders’ warrants of 1,748,840. The finder’s warrants have an exercise price of $0.075 and a useful life of three years. The shares and warrants issued under the $0.05 Unit Financing, including Finder’s warrants, bear the minimum four-month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance at each closing.

About Rover Metals
Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American (Canada and U.S.) precious metal resources, which is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel), and north-central Nevada, USA. The Company owns five gold projects. Phase 3 Exploration at its Cabin Gold Project, 60th Parallel, NT, Canada, commenced in March 2022 and continues through to the date of this release. Phase 1 Exploration at its Tobin Gold Project commenced in May 2022 and continues through to the date of this release. Lastly, the Company, is also awaiting news from the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its Up Town Gold Project, in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel).

You can follow Rover on its social media channels:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/
for daily company updates and industry news, and
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber
for corporate videos.
Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Judson Culter”
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:
Email: info@rovermetals.com
Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover’s expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to Cannes Audience: “We Will Win This War”

    At the opening night of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a declaration to those in the audience at the Palais: “We will win this war.” On a live video call from Kyiv, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky addressed the room of filmmakers, press, festival attendees and staff, […]

  • Hyundai's luxury Genesis brand opens US orders for its first EV

    The GV60 starts at $58,890 and can use facial recognition to unlock the doors.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Why Rivian Is Helping Drive Electric Vehicle Stocks Higher Today

    Shares of several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) companies are moving higher today and investors can probably thank Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) for that. Shares of Rivian jumped as much as 11.2% in early trading today, and that helped the stocks of other EV names, including Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), to also move higher by 6% and 6.8%, respectively. After the entire EV sector has seen recent stock declines driven by manufacturing and cost headwinds, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe injected some new confidence with a filing yesterday showing he just bought more than $1 million in his company's stock.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, gaining as much as 17.2%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce and digital entertainment specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was much better than expected. For the first quarter, Sea Limited generated revenue of $92 billion, up an impressive 64% year over year.

  • Walmart Gets Crushed With Worst Drop Since 2000 on Forecast Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. tumbled the most in more than 20 years -- and was headed for the worst rout since 1987 -- after cutting its full-year profit outlook due to inflationary pressures, especially in food and fuel. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicro

  • Why Okta Stock Was Down 7% Today

    Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday, with the stock down by 8.3%, compared to a 0.4% decline in the S&P 500 and a 1.2% dip in the tech-focused Nasdaq index. The session's decline continued a trend for Okta and many of its peers in the cloud and software services niches. Okta's peer Palo Alto Networks will report its latest earnings results in just a few days, and there are concerns about weaker profits ahead for its business in an era of rising interest rates and a slowing economic expansion.

  • Market check: Stocks extend into the green amid Jerome Powell comments on inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines how stocks are digesting Fed Chair Powell's latest comments on inflation, in addition to sector leaders, semiconductor stocks, Home Depot, and Walmart.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Now?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock has tumbled nearly 60% this year as investors fretted over the cloud-based communication platform company's decelerating growth, declining gross margins, and widening losses. Let's review Twilio's business model, its challenges, and valuations to decide. What does Twilio do?

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are currently down by more than 74% from their all-time high. The market is also concerned about a decline in e-commerce transactions as the world reverts to in-person shopping, the impact of eBay's transition to its own payments system, and the loss of transactions in Russia because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. PayPal management now forecasts net revenue growth for 2022 in the range of 11% to 13%, down from its previous guidance range of 15% to 17%.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.