U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.25
    -24.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -156.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,604.50
    -96.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.30
    -14.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    +0.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.52 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.73
    +4.77 (+23.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0700
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,413.46
    -797.03 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.41
    -13.77 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.02
    -46.38 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The Board of Directors of Rovio decided on a new stock option plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROVVF
  • RVTTY
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 11, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The Board of Directors of Rovio decided on a new stock option plan

The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment has resolved to launch a new stock option plan 2022A directed to key employees of the company. The aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the long-term value of the company, to retain the key employees at company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan.

The number of stock options issued is 856,500 and they are issued gratuitously. The stock options entitle their owners to subscribe for a maximum total of 856,500 new shares in the Company or existing shares held by the Company.

The number of shares subscribed by exercising stock options issued corresponds to a maximum total of 1 per cent of all shares and votes of the shares in the company after the potential share subscriptions based on the stock options, if new shares are issued in the share subscription.

The share subscription price for shares subscribed by virtue of the stock options is EUR 7.90 per share. The share subscription price will be credited to the reserve for the company’s invested unrestricted equity.

The Share subscription period for stock options will be 1 March 2025 – 28 February 2027.

The theoretical market value of one stock option is EUR 1.49 per stock option and the total theoretical market value of all stock options 2022A is EUR 1,300,000. The theoretical market value of one stock option has been calculated using the Black & Scholes stock option pricing model with the following input factors: share price EUR 6.58, share subscription price EUR 7.90 risk free interest rate 0%, time to maturity of stock options approximately 5 years and volatility 33%.

The Board of Directors resolved on the stock option plan on the basis of the authorization granted by the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2021. The company has a weighty financial reason for the issue of stock options since the stock options are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program for the Group key employees.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Recommended Stories

  • Rovio reports Angry Birds games growth again

    "All our top three games Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast and Angry Birds Friends grew year-on-year," the Helsinki-based mobile game maker said. Rovio said it expects strong top line growth for the year but its adjusted operating profit to decrease year-on-year due to investments in new games development and marketing. Rovio is seeking growth from diversifying its portfolio, having acquired Turkish Ruby Games in August and by partnering up to create new mobile games for Moomins, cartoon characters originally popular from a series of books and a comic strip.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • InMode Ltd. (INMD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 10, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the InMode Ltd.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock?

    Robotic surgeries are the future, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is dominating that market. Demand for minimally invasive procedures has been on the rise, mostly because of the quality experience and faster patient recovery time. Intuitive's da Vinci robotic surgery units have helped boost the company's revenue and profits and could continue to do so for a long time.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.